McMenamins on the Columbia
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
This pub in Portland provides welcome relief for shoppers and Interstate 205 travelers with its cozy interior, eclectic artwork and hearty menu. Weather permitting, dine and drink in our sidewalk seating area.
Location
9710 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97216
Gallery
