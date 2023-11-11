Restaurant info

Step into the past at our Murray & Allen pub, where historical photographs and original McMenamins artwork decorate the walls. The sun is always shining here — the hand-painted sun on the ceiling, that is. Our hearty Beaverton pub fare along with our own handcrafted ales, wines, cider and spirits make Murray & Allen a destination for locals and visitors alike. Outdoor seating is available in summer months and we now have two shuffleboards for year-round fun!

