McMenamins on the Columbia
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Step into the past at our Murray & Allen pub, where historical photographs and original McMenamins artwork decorate the walls. The sun is always shining here — the hand-painted sun on the ceiling, that is. Our hearty Beaverton pub fare along with our own handcrafted ales, wines, cider and spirits make Murray & Allen a destination for locals and visitors alike. Outdoor seating is available in summer months and we now have two shuffleboards for year-round fun!
Location
6179 SW Murray Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97008
