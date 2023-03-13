Restaurant info

The Columbia River drains a 259,000-square-mile basin including territory in seven states and one Canadian province. You ought to be able to drain a pint or two at McMenamins on the Columbia! When you do, you'll be glad to know that there are no walls around our brewery, where customers watch McMenamins brewers carry out their noble work. But don't let that view distract you from the spectacular panorama of the mighty Columbia. Accordion-style doors open onto an outdoor deck, where hearty pub fare and ales brewed onsite are served up against Mother Nature's spectacular backdrop.

