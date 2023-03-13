Restaurant header imageView gallery

McMenamins on the Columbia

No reviews yet

1801 SE Columbia River Dr.

Vancouver, WA 98661

Popular Items

Hammerhead Can
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Cajun Tots - Small


Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$17.50
Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$16.25

Cheese & ale fondue

House-Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Serviced with tortilla chips

Truffle Fries - Small

Truffle Fries - Small

$13.25

Black garlic aioli

Truffle Fries - Large

Truffle Fries - Large

$19.25

Black garlic aioli

Dry-Fried Brussel Sprouts

Dry-Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Szechuan peppercorns, pickled mustard greens

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$10.00
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$15.00
Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$11.00

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$16.00

Peppercorn ranch

McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$11.00

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$16.00

Mystic 18 sauce

Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Cup

$8.50

Lighthouse Clam Chowder - Bowl

$9.50

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.75

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.75

Scratch made daily with saltines

Cannonball of Chowder

$14.50
Side Garlic Bread, Full

Side Garlic Bread, Full

$6.00
Side Garlic Bread, Half

Side Garlic Bread, Half

$4.00
Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$16.00

Greens

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$14.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$9.50

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$18.00

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$11.75

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Harvest Moon - Full

Harvest Moon - Full

$17.00

Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette

Harvest Moon - Half

Harvest Moon - Half

$11.25

Roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, honey-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, maple-stout vinaigrette

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.75

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$11.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$16.75

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Triple Play

Triple Play

$18.25

Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$19.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

Captain Neon

$18.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

Dungeon

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

The Regular

$16.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Expedition Elk

Expedition Elk

$26.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar

Mystic 18

Mystic 18

$18.75

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

Hammerhead Garden

$16.00

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Garden Cheeseburger

$17.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

Hammerhead Garden JR'S Jumbo Deluxe

$19.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Hammerhead Garden Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Hammerhead Garden Captain Neon

$18.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Hammerhead Garden Dungeon

$18.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Hammerhead Garden Communication

$18.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Sandwiches

Hogshead BBQ Salmon

Hogshead BBQ Salmon

$26.00

Wild salmon, Hogshead-mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions & secret sauce on a bun

The 19th Hole

The 19th Hole

$20.25

Grilled turkey, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a roll

Hammerhead BBQ Pork

Hammerhead BBQ Pork

$19.50

House-smoked pork shoulder with Hammerhead BBQ sauce & buttermilk coleslaw on a bun

Sgt. Pepper

Sgt. Pepper

$18.50

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, bacon, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun

Grateful Veg

Grateful Veg

$17.50

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, vegan roasted red pepper aioli, Freya's live carrot-gionger slaw, red onion & tomato on a bun

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$15.50

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$18.50

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$11.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$14.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Specialties

Grilled Rib Eye

$38.50

10-oz seasoned rib eye, White Rabbit-sauteed mushrooms, seasonal vegetables & Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Grilled King Salmon

$34.50

King salmon fillet, fingerling potatoes tossed in romesco & seasonal vegetables, lemon-thyme butter, blistered lemon

White Rabbit Shrimp Scampi

White Rabbit Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Linguine, garlic-sauteed prawns, White Rabbit-butter sauce, Parmesan & fresh herbs

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

$25.00

Ale-marinated steak bites, cheese & ale fondue, fries

Red Wine Beef Stew

Red Wine Beef Stew

$22.50

Black Rabbit Red, carrots, pearl onions & mushrooms served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$21.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$24.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Steamer Clams

Steamer Clams

$20.75

Edgefield White Rabbit, butter, garlic & fresh parsley with sourdough

Quantum Mac

$19.50

Macaroni tossed with McMenamins Cheese & Ale sauce topped with house-smoked pork, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, fried shallots

Jamaican Rice Bowl

Jamaican Rice Bowl

$17.50

Coconut curry, squash, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, celery, onion, black beans, avocado, mango chutney, cilantro

Mac & Cheese

$14.25

Seasonal Specials

Dark Star Cauliflower

Dark Star Cauliflower

$16.25

Battered cauliflower tossed in Dark Star hot saice, served with blue cheese dressing

Pear-Pecan Salad - Half

$10.00

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped eff, Hogshead-honey mustard dressing

Pear-Pecan Salad - Full

$15.50

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped eff, Hogshead-honey mustard dressing

The Good Shepherd's Pie

The Good Shepherd's Pie

$23.00

ground lamb & beef in a rich gravy with veggies topped with baked Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & served with soda bread & butter

Smoky Bison Meatloaf

$26.00

house-made bison loaf, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy & seasonal vegetables

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.75
Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$11.00
Pocket Hercules Burger

Pocket Hercules Burger

$8.00
Mighty Mac & Cheese

Mighty Mac & Cheese

$5.25
Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.25
Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$5.75
Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.00
Munchkin Rice Bowl

Munchkin Rice Bowl

$7.50
Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$7.50

N/A Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.25

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Henry Weinhards Root Beer

$4.75

To Go Soda

$2.50

To Go Beer

Black Widow can

$4.00

Doppia Italian-pilsner Can

$4.25

Egyptian Cotton can

$4.25

Ghost Rabbit Pilsner Can

$3.75

Hammerhead Can

$3.50

Irish Stout Can

$3.50

Kris Kringle Can

$3.50

Purple Haze Can

$3.75

Ruby Can

$3.50

Terminator Can

$3.50

Thundercone Can

$4.00

Tropic Heat Can

$4.25

Uncle Jim Can

$4.25

Unleash Kraken DIPA Can

$4.75

5th Floor IPA Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider Can

$4.25

Edge Pomegranate 4pk

$17.00

Edge Tripppy Cider 4pk

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Columbia River drains a 259,000-square-mile basin including territory in seven states and one Canadian province. You ought to be able to drain a pint or two at McMenamins on the Columbia! When you do, you'll be glad to know that there are no walls around our brewery, where customers watch McMenamins brewers carry out their noble work. But don't let that view distract you from the spectacular panorama of the mighty Columbia. Accordion-style doors open onto an outdoor deck, where hearty pub fare and ales brewed onsite are served up against Mother Nature's spectacular backdrop.

1801 SE Columbia River Dr., Vancouver, WA 98661

