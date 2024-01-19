McMenamins Oregon City Pub
This pub is located in the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains: Oregon City, a town that dates back to 1829. Located within a historic building, a popular church from the turn of the century, McMenamins Oregon City is also a favorite lunch spot for judges from the neighboring courthouse. Talk about your mixin' of church and state! You may even feel "enlightened" enjoying a beautiful summer day on our outdoor patio.
102 9th St, Oregon City, OR 97045
