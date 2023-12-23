Restaurant info

Housed in the historic Campbell Building, the Rams Head was once the Campbell’s dining room – and one of Portland’s biggest speakeasies. During Prohibition, the dining room served gallons of “coffee” (read: booze), as cocktails were served discreetly in coffee cups – it was an upscale joint, after all. Liquor shipments were disguised as vegetable deliveries, and the popular 1920s spot was lively with jazz, swing and the occasional Hawaiian music night. For a dollar, you could order the Dixie Dinner featuring appetizers, fried chicken, country gravy, corn, red peppers, sweet potatoes, “Dixie salad,” biscuits and a mint julep dessert. Stop in to check out the “best designed and most handsomely detailed” pub, according to the National Register of Historic Places, complete with original coffered ceilings, stamped-tin wainscoting and elaborate woodwork.

Website