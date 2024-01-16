Restaurant info

Not much has changed since Sunnyside Pub opened in 1989… We've still serving great beer and food alongside friendly faces – and that’s just how we like it. Sure, there are stories of notable customers: Tonya Harding, Jeff Gillooly, Harlan Ellison who famously called ours “the best burger in North America,” and our ongoing brush with fame, Curtis who played Mr. Perkins in The Goonies, but at the heart, we try to keep it real. After all, we’re still “just a pub.” Stop by for fresh salads, that semi-famous burger, scratch-made soups, crisp tater tots, handcrafted beverages of all kinds, and more.