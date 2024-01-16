Restaurant info

In 1905, when the South Salem Hills were planted in orchards, a splendid house was built along the market road to Eugene as a dwelling for Civil War vet Franklin Thompson. Today, the Thompson Brewery & Public House is the first brewery in Salem to be established post-Prohibition. Is it any surprise that the interior echoes with the laughter of an old friend? Nothing, it seems, hangs heavy in the air in this comfortable, century-old building. There's always a welcoming easiness extending to all. The deck at the Thompson is a perfect place to enjoy a meal and a housemade McMenamins pint.

