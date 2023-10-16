McMenamins West Linn Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Set near the Oregon Golf Club, Willamette Park and the Willamette River, McMenamins West Linn draws a large and diverse crowd into its welcoming interior, especially families with tykes in tow. Artist Scott Young's 40-foot mural of "Golf in the Kingdom" is the basis for great conversation — perhaps the spirit of golf shaman Seamus MacDuff inspires a lunching duffer or two?
Location
2090 SW 8th Ave, West Linn, OR 97068
Gallery