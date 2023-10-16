Restaurant info

Set near the Oregon Golf Club, Willamette Park and the Willamette River, McMenamins West Linn draws a large and diverse crowd into its welcoming interior, especially families with tykes in tow. Artist Scott Young's 40-foot mural of "Golf in the Kingdom" is the basis for great conversation — perhaps the spirit of golf shaman Seamus MacDuff inspires a lunching duffer or two?

