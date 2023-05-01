McMenamins White Eagle Saloon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Set in North Portland's industrial neighborhood, the legendary White Eagle Cafe and Rock 'n' Roll Hotel echoes with tall tales of resident spirits, reverberating rock, and Shanghai tunnels, as it has since its opening in 1905.
Location
836 North Russell Street, Portland, OR 97227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Daylily Coffee Shop - 912 N. Fremont St
No Reviews
912 N. Fremont St Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant
psychic bar pix - 3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE
4.5 • 234
3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant