McMenamins White Eagle Saloon

836 North Russell Street

Portland, OR 97227

Starters

Hummus

$16.00

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips

Truffle Fries - Small

$11.75

Black garlic aioli

Truffle Fries - Large

$17.75

Black garlic aioli

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$11.50

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Tots - Small

$8.50
Tots - Large

$13.50
Cajun Tots - Small

$9.50

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

$14.50

Peppercorn ranch

McMenamins Fries - Small

$9.50

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

$14.50

Mystic 18 sauce

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.25

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.25

Scratch made daily with saltines

Scooby Snacks

$12.50

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Greens

Pub Green - Full

$13.25

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Half

$8.75

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Triple Play

$16.75

Green salad, a bowl of today’s soup & garlic bread

Blue Bayou - Half

$11.00

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Blue Bayou - Full

$16.75

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Brewer's - Half

$9.25

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette

Brewer's - Full

$14.00

Blue cheese crumbles, hazelnuts, marinated red onion, cucumber, tomato, Ruby-raspberry vinaigrette

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$18.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

$17.00

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

$16.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

$16.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

$15.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

$14.50

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Mystic 18

$17.25

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

$14.50

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Garden Cheeseburger

$15.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

Hammerhead Garden JR'S Jumbo Deluxe

$18.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Hammerhead Garden Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Hammerhead Garden Captain Neon

$17.00

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Hammerhead Garden Dungeon

$16.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Hammerhead Garden Communication

$16.50

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Sandwiches

El Diablo

$19.25

Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.

Reuben Kincaid

$18.75

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, OlyKraut sauerkraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled rye bread

Portland Dip

$18.25

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping

Traditional Gyro

$17.75

Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$14.00

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$17.00

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half

$10.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole

$13.50

Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles

Specialties

Grilled Rib Eye

$38.50

10-oz seasoned rib eye, White Rabbit-sauteed mushrooms, seasonal vegetables & Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Grilled King Salmon

$34.50

King salmon fillet, lime-scented rice, seasonal vegetables, lemon-thyme butter, blistered lemon

White Rabbit Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Linguine, garlic-sauteed prawns, White Rabbit-butter sauce, Parmesan & fresh herbs

Brewmaster's Steak Bites

$23.00

Ale-marinated steak bites, cheese & ale fondue, fries

Red Wine Beef Stew

$20.50

Black Rabbit Red, carrots, pearl onions & mushrooms served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$19.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$22.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Steamer Clams

$19.25

Edgefield White Rabbit, butter, garlic & fresh parsley with sourdough

Quantum Mac

$19.50

Macaroni tossed with McMenamins Cheese & Ale sauce topped with house-smoked pork, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, fried shallots

Jamaican Rice Bowl

$16.00

Coconut curry, squash, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, celery, onion, black beans, avocado, mango chutney, cilantro

Mac & Cheese

$12.25

Seasonal Specials

Dark Star Cauliflower

$14.75

Battered cauliflower tossed in Dark Star hot saice, served with blue cheese dressing

Pear-Pecan Salad - Half

$10.00

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped eff, Hogshead-honey mustard dressing

Pear-Pecan Salad - Full

$15.50

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped eff, Hogshead-honey mustard dressing

The Good Shepherd's Pie

$21.00

ground lamb & beef in a rich gravy with veggies topped with baked Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & served with soda bread & butter

Smoky Bison Meatloaf

$26.00

house-made bison loaf, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy & seasonal vegetables

Sweets

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Small

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Large

$10.50

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Kid's Menu

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$8.75

Fries & tartar sauce

Lil' Dynamo

$8.25

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing

Freya's Garden

$5.50

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks

Pocket Hercules Burger

$7.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$10.50

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$100.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun

N/A Beverages

Small Soda Pop

$3.00

Large Soda Pop

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.25

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Cider

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75
Milk

$4.00

Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25

Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Orange Juice

$6.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.25

Margarita (Virgin)

$7.00

Bloody Mary (Virgin)

$7.00

Daiquiri (Virgin)

$6.75

Mojito (Virgin)

$7.00

Henry Weinhards Root Beer

$4.75

To Go Soda

$2.50

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Kid's Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

To Go Beer

Black Widow 4pk

$16.00

Black Widow Can

$4.00

Doppia Italian-Pilsner 4pk

$16.00

Doppia Italian-pilsner Can

$4.25

Egyptian Cotton - 4pk

$17.00

Egyptian Cotton - Can

$4.25

Ghost Rabbit Pilsner 4pk

$14.00

Ghost Rabbit Pilsner Can

$3.75

Hammerhead - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead - Can

$3.50

Irish Stout - 4pk

$16.00

Irish Stout - Can

$3.50

Kris Kringle 4pk

$14.00

Kris Kringle Can

$3.50

Purple Haze 4pk

$14.00

Purple Haze Can

$3.75

Ruby - 4pk

$14.00

Ruby - Can

$3.50

Terminator - 4pk

$14.00

Terminator - Can

$3.50

Thundercone 4pk

$16.00

Thundercone Can

$4.00

Tropic Heat 4pk

$17.00

Tropic Heat Can

$4.25

Great Uncle Jim - 4pk

$17.00

Great Uncle Jim - Can

$4.25

Unleash Kraken DIPA 4pk

$16.00

Unleash Kraken DIPA Can

$4.75

5th Floor IPA - 4pk

$17.00

5th Floor IPA - Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Pomegranate - 4pk

$17.00

Edge TriPPPy Cider - 4pk

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Set in North Portland's industrial neighborhood, the legendary White Eagle Cafe and Rock 'n' Roll Hotel echoes with tall tales of resident spirits, reverberating rock, and Shanghai tunnels, as it has since its opening in 1905.

836 North Russell Street, Portland, OR 97227

