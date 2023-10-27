- Home
McMenamins Wilsonville Old Church & Pub
No reviews yet
30340 SW Boones Ferry Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Box Specials
Pepperoni, salami, ham, Provolone, pickled pepper mix, tomato & lettuce on a roll with secret sauce.
Sun-dried cranberry aioli, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread.
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Online Ordering
Starters
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips.
Ginger-wasabi mayo, spicy-sweet slaw, scallions.
Cheese & ale fondue.
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll.
Black garlic aioli.
Peppercorn ranch.
Mystic 18 sauce.
Scratch made daily with saltines.
Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ham, fennel sausage, pepperoni, olives, Mama Lil's peppers, red onion, mushroom.
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses.
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, olive oil, balsamic syrup.
The traditional favorite!
Greens
Grilled flank steak, kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, cucumber, tomato, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing.
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing.
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing.
Burgers
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, coffee-bacon jam, black garlic aioli & white cheddar.
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice.
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce.
Sandwiches
Sake-marinated wild salmon, spicy-sweet slaw & ginger-wasabi mayo on a bun.
Ale-braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, Grand Lodge kümmel kraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled marbled rye.
Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll.
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Specialties
Our cheese & ale sauce with buttered bread crumbs & garlic bread.
Black Rabbit Red steak bites, blue cheese fondue & fries.
Wild Alaskan cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw.
Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño.
Tomato, spinach, hazelnuts, brown butter, Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread.
Seasonal Specials
With Mama Lil's peppers & grilled pita bread
Turkey, bacon, chopped egg, tomato, black olives, avocado & blue cheese crumbles over romaine tossed with Black Rabbit Red vinaigrette.
Thinly sliced prime rib, peppered Hogshead onions & Swiss cheese on a Parmesan-garlic grilled roll with Terminator Stout jus with your choice of fries or tots.
Terminator kielbasa, bacon & cabbage stew served over creamy polenta with dill sour cream.
White Rabbit-herb cream sauce, herbed breadcrumbs, garlic green beans & mashed potatoes.
Sweets
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry.
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please.
Sponge cake drenched with espresso & run syrup, filled with mascarpone mousse, iced with whipped cream & dusted with Dutch cocoa powder.
Deeply caramelized with a creamy center, served with pomegranate coulis & whipped cream.
Kid's Menu
Fries & tartar sauce.
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing.
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks.
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch.
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
McMenamins Old Church & Pub offers a family-friendly pub; a historic renovated church; a McMenamins brewery (set in the former church's basement daycare!); and an outdoor amphitheater for live music, events, receptions and more.
30340 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070