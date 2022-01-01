Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

McMullan's Irish Pub

2,017 Reviews

$$

4650 W Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Popular Items

Single Piece of Fish
Coast Road Inn Fish & Chips - 3 Piece.
Six Wings.

What's For Starters??.

Mini Nachos.

$12.00

Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!​

Half Nachos.

$14.00

Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!​

Full Nachos.

$16.00

Homemade Potato Chips layered with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Chives & Sour Cream. You might want to share!​

Irish Sausage Rolls.

$13.00

Tasty Irish Sausage in Puff Pastry with Irish Stone Ground Mustard

Bits of Fish.

$13.00

The snack-size version of our famous Fish & Chips!

Chicken Tenders.

$14.00

Served w/ Hot Sauce, Ranch, Celery & Carrots

Six Wings.

$10.00

3 different ways! BBQ, Hot Sauce or Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Your Choice!​

Westmeath Wings.

$19.00

3 different ways! BBQ, Hot Sauce or Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Your Choice!​

Homemade Crisps.

$5.00

Potato Chips served with Marie Rose and Curry Sauce

Chips & Gravy.

$7.00

OK…so that’s French Fries with an Onion Gravy

Potato Soup

$6.00

Served with Homemade Brown Bread or Crackers

Cirque's Irish Poutine.

$10.00

Our Fries, our Homemade Onion Gravy and delectable ​Breaded Cheese Curds make this a dish you will savor

Cassie's Scotch Egg.

$12.00

A hard-boiled egg, wrapped in our Banger Sausage Meat, with Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Relish & ​Creole Mustard Dressing

Crab Cakes.

$18.00

Three Crab Cakes, Mixed Greens with a Red Wine Vinaigrette & our Irish Stone Ground Mustard Sauce

Black Mussels.

$19.00Out of stock

With a Tomato, Garlic, Shallot & Fresh Herb Broth & Texas Toast

Main Courses.

Coast Road Inn Fish & Chips - 2 Piece.

$15.00

Named for the old family pub back in Ireland! Beer-Battered Wild Pacific Cod Fillets ​served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce​

Coast Road Inn Fish & Chips - 3 Piece.

$18.00

Named for the old family pub back in Ireland! Beer-Battered Wild Pacific Cod Fillets ​served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce​

Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Lunch Size.

$15.00

Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread

Nanny Mac's Shepherd's Pie - Dinner Size.

$18.00

Plenty of Ground Sirloin, Carrots, & Onions in a savoury broth topped with Sweet Peas ​& a Mashed Potato Crust. An absolute family favourite! Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread

Corned Beef & Cabbage.

$16.00

Tradition to Perfection! Lean & slow cooked with Rustic Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrot & Celery served in a Broth.​ Homemade Brown Bread is there too!

Ivan's Chicken Florentine.

$16.00

Succulent Chicken on a bed of Mashed Potato with a Cream Sauce of White Wine, Parmesan, Garlic, ​Mushrooms & Spinach

Farmhouse Irish Breakfast.

$17.00Out of stock

Great any time of day! Three Eggs any style with Black & White Pudding, Sausage, Irish Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Breakfast Potatoes & Homemade Brown Bread

Diddy's Irish Stew.

$16.00

A Hearty & Traditional Stew of Braised Lamb, Potatoes & Vegetables. ​Accompanied by our Homemade Brown Bread

Bangers & Mash.

$16.00

Two Large Bangers, Mashed Potato, Peas & Sautéed Onions dripping in Brown Onion Gravy

Fettucine Alfredo.

$13.00

A creamy classic made with Butter, Cream, Garlic & Parmesan Cheese

Primavera Pasta.

$14.00

Penne Pasta sautéed with fresh vegetables & Marinara Sauce

Lighter Bite.

$6.00

If you fancy something a little lighter & healthier, we offer the following options, either Blackened or Grilled, and served with a generous portion of delicious sautéed seasonal vegetables:​

Wild Salmon.

$22.00

Seared 8oz Wild Coho Salmon served with our fresh Vegetables of the day, Mashed Potato ​& finished with a Lemon Butter Sauce

10oz N.Y. Strip.

$28.00

A firmer, leaner cut of prime beef

12oz Ribeye.

$34.00

Full of flavour, a very juicy cut

Our Sandwich Selection.

Grand Irish Reuben.

$15.00

More Corned Beef, this time on grilled Marble Rye with a Red Onion Relish & topped with White Irish Cheddar ​

Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

$14.00

Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, ​White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise

Braid Valley Corn Beef Sandwich.

$14.00

Corned Beef piled high on grilled Sourdough Bread & served with a Spicy Irish Mustard

McMullan's Steak Sandwich.

$15.00

Tender thin slices of Top Sirloin Steak served on Ciabatta ​with Horseradish Cream, Mushrooms, Onions & White Irish Cheddar

Ted's Irish Sliders.

$15.00Out of stock

Beer-Battered Cod with Jalapeno Tartar Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato; ​Irish Reuben with Red Onion Relish & White Cheddar; ​*Sliced Sirloin Steak in BBQ Sauce with White Cheddar, Mushrooms & Onions

World Burger Menu.

Limerick Cheddar Burger.

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Dill Pickles & Caramelized Onions​

American Cheese Burger.

$15.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Dill Pickles, ​Raw Red Onions & Mayonnaise

Cajun Blackened Burger.

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Dill Pickles, ​Sautéed Onions & Spicy Mayonnaise

Aztec Burger.

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Dill Pickles, Raw Red Onions & 1000 Island Dressing

Texas BBQ Burger.

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, sliced Dill Pickles, ​two Onion Rings, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce

Ted's Turkey Burger.

$15.00

A Grilled Turkey Burger with Tomato, grilled Pineapple, Feta Cheese, Spring Mix, our homemade roasted Shallot infused Chipotle sauce

Stuart's Veggie Burger.

$15.00

A Grilled Veggie Burger with Tomato, grilled Pineapple, Feta Cheese, Spring Mix, our homemade Roasted Shallot infused Chipotle sauce

Irish Monster Burger.

$24.00Out of stock

One Pound Ground Top Sirloin, Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese, ​American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Bacon & Onion Rings ​& 1000 Island Dressing served on a very large bun!

Irish Pies & Pasties.

Steak & Mushroom Pie.

$17.00Out of stock

Ground Sirloin, Cheese & Potatoes, Served with Mashed Potato, Peas & Three Peppercorn Gravy

Chicken Curry Pie.

$16.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, Jalapenos, Cheese & Potatoes, Served with Mashed Potato, Peas, Corn & Three Peppercorn Gravy​

Meat Pasty.

$16.00

Corned Beef, Jalapenos, Cheese & Potatoes, Served with Mashed Potato, Peas, Corn & Three Peppercorn Gravy​

Corned Beef Pasty.

$16.00

Corned Beef, Jalapenos, Cheese & Potatoes, Served with Mashed Potato, Peas, Corn & Three Peppercorn Gravy​

Anyone For Salad?.

House Greens.

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons & Ranch Dressing

Ann's Blackened Chicken Salad.

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Corn, Carrots, Cucumber, crispy Onion & our ​Creole Mustard Dressing

Caesar Salad.

$12.00

Full Romaine Lettuce Leaves wrapped with a Slice of Mozzarella Cheese and drizzled with our Classic Caesar Dressing Homemade Croutons, and grated Parmesan

Chopped Salad.

$12.00

Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Potatoes, Boiled Eggs, Bleu Cheese, Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Bacon, Tomatoes, Herb Croutons & Blue Cheese Dressing

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Eggs, Carrots, Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Herb Croutons ​& our Bacon Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

For the Sweet-Toothed!.

Sticky Toffee Pudding.

$10.00

The Traditional Irish Dessert. It’s unforgettably good

Homemade Bread Pudding.

$8.00Out of stock

Simple and delectable old fashioned bread pudding made from scratch ​and served with our own Irish Whiskey Custard

Chocolate Cake.

$9.00

Hot or Cold, it’s Fudgy, Chocolaty & just wonderful!

Ice Cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream. Plain or drizzled with ​Caramel, Strawberry or Chocolate Sauce

From the Earth.

Beyond Meat Burger.

$17.00

6oz Vegan Burger Patty served on a Vegan Bun with Vegan Mayo, Spring Mix, ​Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pickles. Side of Oven Baked Fries

Vegan Fish & Chips.

$16.00

4 Vegan Fish Filets served with Oven Baked Fries and Vegan Tartare Sauce

Beyond Meat Shepherd's Pie.

$16.00Out of stock

The Vegan version of our Famous Shepherd’s Pie

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Black & White Pudding

$5.00

Black Pudding

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn

$4.00

Corn & Peas

$4.00

Single Piece of Fish

$4.50

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Veggies

$4.00

Garlic Ciabatta

$4.00

Homemade Bread

$1.00+

Hot Curry Sauce

$2.00

Irish Bacon

$5.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Onion Gravy

$2.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Peas

$4.00

Peppercorn Gravy

$2.00

Pickles

$1.00

Salmon Large

$12.00

Salmon Small

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

White Pudding

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger.

$9.00

Served with Fries

Kids Tenders.

$9.00

Served with Fries

Kids Fish & Chips.

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese.

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese.

$7.00

Kids Shepherd's Pie.

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Purveyors of the Perfect Pint; and from what we've heard, some pretty outstanding food as well. Cheers!

Website

Location

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Directions

McMullan's Irish Pub image
McMullan's Irish Pub image
McMullan's Irish Pub image

