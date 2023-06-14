- Home
Mcneely's Place 301 Georgia Avenue
301 Georgia Avenue
Beech Island, SC 29841
Food Menu
Bread
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce and Freshly Sliced Tomatoes on Artisinal Bread with a light coat of Mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our Signature Chicken Salad served on a freshly baked croissant
Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce
Our Signature Chicken Salad served with fresh leafy greens, boiled egg, slice tomatoes and onions and artisinal crackers
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
Club Sandwich
Triple Decker Classic Club Style Sandwich with Sliced Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham and Cheese panini pressed
Montecristo Sandwich
Sliced Turkey and Ham with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese on Artisinal Bread, Deep Fried in Pancake Batter with Powdered Sugar and Preserves as a dipping sauce
Pimento Panini
Classic Pimento Cheese Spread between two slices of Artisan Bread and Panini Pressed
Prime Rib Sandwich
USDA Prime Rib on Artisinal Hoagie, Au Jus or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ Chopped Pork on a fresh brioche bun
Roast Beef Sandwich
Deli Style Roast Beef with your choice of cheese on Rye bread
Tuna Salad on Bed of Lettuce
Tuna Salad served on leafy greens with freshly sliced tomatoes, boiled egg and artisinal crackers
Turkey & Cranberry Panini
Fresh Turkey Breast and Cranberry sauce on panini pressed artisinal bread
Korinne's Pimento Fried Chicken Sandwich
1LB of Chicken Salad
Soup
Salad
Sonya's Signature Chef's Salad
Fresh leafy greens, Sliced Turkey and Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Boiled Egg and Bacon, Croutons with Choice of Dressing
Classic Cobb Salad
Leafy greens with Grilled Chopped Chicken, Avocado, Blue Cheese and an assortment of veggies with Choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken, Mandarin, Strawberry & Feta Salad
Salad/Side
Sides
Apple Sauce
Asparagus Casserole
Baked Apples
BBQ Baked Beans
Beet & Onion
Black Eyed Peas
Broccoli Casserole
Broccoli Salad
Cabbage
Candied Carrots
Candied Yams
Carrot Raisin Salad
Cheesy Grits
Coleslaw
Collards
Corn
Corn on the Cob
Cornbread Dressing
Creamy Onion Casserole
Crowder Peas
Cucumber, Tomato and Onion Salad
Deviled Eggs
French Fries
Fried Eggplant
Fried Okra
Fruit Salad
Great Northern Beans
Kid's Fruit Cup
Krab Pasta Salad
Lima Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Okra & Tomatoes
Pasta Salad
Pear Salad
Potato Chips
Rice & Gravy
Sauteed Squash & Onions
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream Cucumber & Dill Salad
Southern Grape Salad
Southern Green Beans
Speckled Butter Beans
Squash Casserole
Strawberries & Cream
Sweet Peas
Sweet Potato Casserole
Twice Baked Potatoes
Waldorf Salad
Watermelon & Feta Salad
Zipper Peas
Entrees
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Pork Chop
Pork Chop Smothered in BBQ Sauce
Grandma's Chicken Bake
Baked Chicken with Vegetables
Hamburger Steak with Carmelized Onion Gravy
Ground Beef Steaks topped with Carmelized Onion Gravy
Three Veggie Plate
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Smothered Chicken & Dressing
Leg Quarter (Dark Meat) Smothered in Gravy with Dressing
Chicken & Waffles
Glazed Ham
Thick Sliced Cured Ham
Beef Tips
Cubed Meat with Brown Gravy Sauce served over Rice
Fried Pork Tenderloin
Fried Pork Chop
Korinne's Fried Pimento Sandwich
Meatloaf
Classic Homestyle Meatloaf
Classic Spaghetti
Homestyle Tomato and Meat Spaghetti Sauce over Pasta
Montecristo Sandwich
Mushroom Swiss Burger
USDA Prime Beef Patty with Musrooms and Melted Swiss
Seafood Au Gratin
Traditional Potato Au Gratin Baked with Krab and Shrimp
Shrimp, Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Shrimp, Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo and Rice
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Four Cheese Meaty Lasagna
Classic Lasagna with Meat and a Blend of Four Cheeses
BBQ Brisket Platter
BBQ Style Sliced Brisket
BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter
Chicken Leg Quarter (Dark Meat) with BBQ Sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Special
Beef Stroganoff
Classic Style Stroganoff over Egg Noodles
Bowl of Chili
A Bowl of our Classic Chili
Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
Chicken and Cheese and Broccoli baked in a scrumptious Casserole Dish
Chicken & Dumplings
Hearty Bowl of Classic Chicken & Dumplings
Chicken Alfredo
McNeely's Signature Alfredo Sauce and Chicken served on Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Wing Platter
10 Piece Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce
Country Fried Steak & Gravy
Beefs-steak coated with Breading and Fried to perfection with Dark or Light Gravy
Fried Chicken Breast & Wing
2 Piece Fried Chicken, Breast and Wing
Fried Chicken Tenders
4 Pieces of Fried Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Thigh & Leg
2 Piece Fried Chicken, Thigh and Leg
Grandma's Beef Stew
Cubed Meat with Gravy Sauce and Vegetables
Ham'n Jam'n Biscuits
2 Biscuits with Cured Ham and Your Choice of Jam
Herb Roasted Pork Tenderloin
Pork Tenderloin Seasoned with a varitety of Herbs and Spices
Mushroom Swiss Steak
Tender Steak, Mushrooms and Onions in a sweet and savory gravy with Swiss Cheese served over Egg Noodles
Philly Cheesesteak
Pimento Jalapeno Burger
Prime Rib Special
Salmon Croquette
Fried Salmon Patty's
Seafood Scampi
A mix of Shrimp and Scallops or Krab over Pasta
Shepherd's Pie
Casserole with Beef, Vegetables and Cheese
Shrimp & Grits
Our Signature Southern Style Shrimp & Grits
Steakhouse Smothered Burger
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Meat Stuffed Bell Pepper with Rice and Vegetables and Cheese
Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin
Teriyaki Glazed Pork Tenderloin Sliced on Top of Stir-Fry Rice
Turkey & Dressing
Sliced Turkey Breast over Dressing
Turkey Pot Pie
Kid's Meal
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese with choice of side and drink
Uncrustables
Peanut Butter and Jelly Uncrustable with choice of side and drink
Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese
Bowl of our Macaroni and Cheese with choice of side and drink
2 Piece Chicken Tenders
Silver Dollar Pancakes w/Bacon
Dessert
Cake Slices Assorted Flavors
Assortment of Flavors by Suga' Buzz Bakery
Chocolate Thunder Cake
Pineapple Nut Bread Dessert Portion
Lemon Bar
Classic Lemon Bar
Pie Slice
Yogurt Parfait
Peach & Apple Cobber
Peach Cobbler Special
Banana Pudding
McNeely's Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers
Banana Split
Classic Banana Split with 3 Flavors of Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Crushed Nuts, Flavored Syrup, Cherries
Full Cake
A Full Flavored Cake made by Suga' Buzz Bakery with Discount ordered through McNeely's Place
Cookie
Flavored Cookie
Ice Cream
Scoop of Assorted Ice Cream
Macaroons
Assorted Macaroon Flavors
Fruit Cobbler
Assorted Fruit Cobbler with or without Ice Cream
Mississippi Mud Cake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Coconut Cake
Red Velvet
Classic Strawberry
Layered Chocolate
Layered Caramel
Drink Menu
Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Brewed Tea mixed with Lemonade
Coffee
Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee
Coke
Can of Soda
Coke Zero
Can of Soda
Decaf Coffee
Freshly Brewed Hot Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Can of Soda
Dr. Pepper
Can of Soda
Half n' Half Tea
Freshly Brewed Tea Sweetened & Unsweetened Mixed
Hot Tea
Hot Water with Artisinal/Assorted Tea Bag
Lemonade
Freshly Mixed Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Sprite
Can of Soda
Sweetened Tea
Freshly Brewed Tea Sweetened
Unsweetened Tea
Freshly Brewed Tea with NO Sweetener
Water
Filtered Water
Retail
SERVICE FEE/CC FEE
SERVICE FEE
Friday Dinner Service
Salad/Soup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
301 Georgia Avenue, Beech Island, SC 29841