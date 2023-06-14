Mcneely's Place 301 Georgia Avenue

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Banana Pudding

$4.50

McNeely's Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

Three Veggie Plate

$7.95

Grandma's Chicken Bake

$13.95

Baked Chicken with Vegetables

Food Menu

Bread

Extra Jalapeno Cheddar Bacon Corn Muffin

$1.25

Assorted Bread

Extra Pineapple Banana Nut Bread

$1.25

Assorted Bread

Extra Hawaiian Roll

$1.25

Sweet Roll

Extra Mini Croissant

$1.25

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce and Freshly Sliced Tomatoes on Artisinal Bread with a light coat of Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.95

Our Signature Chicken Salad served on a freshly baked croissant

Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce

$10.95

Our Signature Chicken Salad served with fresh leafy greens, boiled egg, slice tomatoes and onions and artisinal crackers

Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap

$9.95

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Triple Decker Classic Club Style Sandwich with Sliced Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread

Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.95

Ham and Cheese panini pressed

Montecristo Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced Turkey and Ham with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese on Artisinal Bread, Deep Fried in Pancake Batter with Powdered Sugar and Preserves as a dipping sauce

Pimento Panini

$10.95

Classic Pimento Cheese Spread between two slices of Artisan Bread and Panini Pressed

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.95

USDA Prime Rib on Artisinal Hoagie, Au Jus or Horseradish Dipping Sauce

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ Chopped Pork on a fresh brioche bun

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Deli Style Roast Beef with your choice of cheese on Rye bread

Tuna Salad on Bed of Lettuce

$10.95

Tuna Salad served on leafy greens with freshly sliced tomatoes, boiled egg and artisinal crackers

Turkey & Cranberry Panini

$10.95

Fresh Turkey Breast and Cranberry sauce on panini pressed artisinal bread

Korinne's Pimento Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

1LB of Chicken Salad

$12.95

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$11.95

Freshly Made Tomato and Basil Soup

15 Bean Soup

$11.95

15 Bean Broth Soup

Sweet Potato & Tomato Curry Soup

$11.95

Creamy sweet potato and tomato soup in a curry base

Salad

Sonya's Signature Chef's Salad

$11.95

Fresh leafy greens, Sliced Turkey and Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Boiled Egg and Bacon, Croutons with Choice of Dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.95

Leafy greens with Grilled Chopped Chicken, Avocado, Blue Cheese and an assortment of veggies with Choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken, Mandarin, Strawberry & Feta Salad

$12.95

Salad/Side

Spring Mix Side Salad

$3.95

Spring Mix Greens with an assortment of Veggies and Croutons with Choice of Dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$3.95

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Sides

Apple Sauce

Asparagus Casserole

Baked Apples

BBQ Baked Beans

Beet & Onion

Black Eyed Peas

Broccoli Casserole

Broccoli Salad

Cabbage

Candied Carrots

Candied Yams

Carrot Raisin Salad

Cheesy Grits

Coleslaw

Collards

Corn

Corn on the Cob

Cornbread Dressing

Creamy Onion Casserole

Crowder Peas

Cucumber, Tomato and Onion Salad

Deviled Eggs

French Fries

Fried Eggplant

Fried Okra

Fruit Salad

Great Northern Beans

Kid's Fruit Cup

Krab Pasta Salad

Lima Beans

Macaroni & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Okra & Tomatoes

Pasta Salad

Pear Salad

Potato Chips

Rice & Gravy

Sauteed Squash & Onions

Sliced Tomatoes

Sour Cream Cucumber & Dill Salad

Southern Grape Salad

Southern Green Beans

Speckled Butter Beans

Squash Casserole

Strawberries & Cream

Sweet Peas

Sweet Potato Casserole

Twice Baked Potatoes

Waldorf Salad

Watermelon & Feta Salad

Zipper Peas

Entrees

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

BBQ Pork Chop

$13.95

Pork Chop Smothered in BBQ Sauce

Grandma's Chicken Bake

$13.95

Baked Chicken with Vegetables

Hamburger Steak with Carmelized Onion Gravy

$13.95

Ground Beef Steaks topped with Carmelized Onion Gravy

Three Veggie Plate

$7.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$11.95

Smothered Chicken & Dressing

$13.95

Leg Quarter (Dark Meat) Smothered in Gravy with Dressing

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Glazed Ham

$13.95

Thick Sliced Cured Ham

Beef Tips

$13.95

Cubed Meat with Brown Gravy Sauce served over Rice

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$13.95

Fried Pork Chop

$13.95

Korinne's Fried Pimento Sandwich

$11.95

Meatloaf

$13.95

Classic Homestyle Meatloaf

Classic Spaghetti

$13.95

Homestyle Tomato and Meat Spaghetti Sauce over Pasta

Montecristo Sandwich

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

USDA Prime Beef Patty with Musrooms and Melted Swiss

Seafood Au Gratin

$13.95

Traditional Potato Au Gratin Baked with Krab and Shrimp

Shrimp, Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$13.95

Shrimp, Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo and Rice

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$13.95

Four Cheese Meaty Lasagna

$13.95

Classic Lasagna with Meat and a Blend of Four Cheeses

BBQ Brisket Platter

$13.95

BBQ Style Sliced Brisket

BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter

$13.95

Chicken Leg Quarter (Dark Meat) with BBQ Sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Special

$11.95

Beef Stroganoff

$13.95

Classic Style Stroganoff over Egg Noodles

Bowl of Chili

$12.95

A Bowl of our Classic Chili

Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

$13.95

Chicken and Cheese and Broccoli baked in a scrumptious Casserole Dish

Chicken & Dumplings

$13.95

Hearty Bowl of Classic Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

McNeely's Signature Alfredo Sauce and Chicken served on Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Chicken Wing Platter

$14.95

10 Piece Chicken Wings with your choice of Sauce

Country Fried Steak & Gravy

$13.95

Beefs-steak coated with Breading and Fried to perfection with Dark or Light Gravy

Fried Chicken Breast & Wing

$11.95

2 Piece Fried Chicken, Breast and Wing

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.95

4 Pieces of Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Thigh & Leg

$12.95

2 Piece Fried Chicken, Thigh and Leg

Grandma's Beef Stew

$13.95

Cubed Meat with Gravy Sauce and Vegetables

Ham'n Jam'n Biscuits

$12.95

2 Biscuits with Cured Ham and Your Choice of Jam

Herb Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$13.95

Pork Tenderloin Seasoned with a varitety of Herbs and Spices

Mushroom Swiss Steak

$13.95

Tender Steak, Mushrooms and Onions in a sweet and savory gravy with Swiss Cheese served over Egg Noodles

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Pimento Jalapeno Burger

$11.95

Prime Rib Special

$19.95

Salmon Croquette

$12.95

Fried Salmon Patty's

Seafood Scampi

$13.95

A mix of Shrimp and Scallops or Krab over Pasta

Shepherd's Pie

$13.95

Casserole with Beef, Vegetables and Cheese

Shrimp & Grits

$13.95

Our Signature Southern Style Shrimp & Grits

Steakhouse Smothered Burger

$11.95

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$13.95

Meat Stuffed Bell Pepper with Rice and Vegetables and Cheese

Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin

$13.95

Teriyaki Glazed Pork Tenderloin Sliced on Top of Stir-Fry Rice

Turkey & Dressing

$13.95

Sliced Turkey Breast over Dressing

Turkey Pot Pie

$13.95

Kid's Meal

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Classic Grilled Cheese with choice of side and drink

Uncrustables

$6.95

Peanut Butter and Jelly Uncrustable with choice of side and drink

Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Bowl of our Macaroni and Cheese with choice of side and drink

2 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Silver Dollar Pancakes w/Bacon

$5.95

Dessert

Cake Slices Assorted Flavors

$6.75

Assortment of Flavors by Suga' Buzz Bakery

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$5.75

Pineapple Nut Bread Dessert Portion

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Classic Lemon Bar

Pie Slice

$5.75

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Peach & Apple Cobber

$5.00

Peach Cobbler Special

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$4.50

McNeely's Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

Banana Split

$6.75

Classic Banana Split with 3 Flavors of Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Crushed Nuts, Flavored Syrup, Cherries

Full Cake

$60.00

A Full Flavored Cake made by Suga' Buzz Bakery with Discount ordered through McNeely's Place

Cookie

$1.50

Flavored Cookie

Ice Cream

$3.75

Scoop of Assorted Ice Cream

Macaroons

$1.50

Assorted Macaroon Flavors

Fruit Cobbler

$5.75

Assorted Fruit Cobbler with or without Ice Cream

Mississippi Mud Cake

$5.75

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$6.75

Coconut Cake

$6.75

Red Velvet

$6.75

Classic Strawberry

$6.75

Layered Chocolate

$6.75

Layered Caramel

$6.75

Appetizers

Masters Cheese Ring

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Drink Menu

Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Brewed Tea mixed with Lemonade

Coffee

$3.50

Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

Coke

$1.50

Can of Soda

Coke Zero

$1.50

Can of Soda

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Freshly Brewed Hot Decaf Coffee

Diet Coke

$1.50

Can of Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can of Soda

Half n' Half Tea

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Tea Sweetened & Unsweetened Mixed

Hot Tea

Hot Water with Artisinal/Assorted Tea Bag

Lemonade

$2.75

Freshly Mixed Lemonade

Mountain Dew

Sprite

$1.50

Can of Soda

Sweetened Tea

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Tea Sweetened

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Tea with NO Sweetener

Water

Filtered Water

Retail

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$18.00

Hat

$20.00

Coozie

$5.00

Candle

$10.00

SERVICE FEE/CC FEE

SERVICE FEE

SERVICE FEE

$1.31

Friday Dinner Service

Entrees

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

$45.00

Chicken Alfredo

$45.00

Citrus Salmon

$45.00

Shrimp & Grits

$45.00

Appetizers

HOT SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SAUSAGE & CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

Salad/Soup

CLASSIC ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

STRAWBERRY, MANDARIN & FETA SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

SWEET POTATO CURRY BISQUE

Sides

CREAMY GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

SAUTEED FRESH SQUASH & YELLOW ONIONS

BAKED SWEET POTATO

STEAMED BROCCOLI & CHEESE SAUCE

SOY & GARLIC FRESH GREEN BEANS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
