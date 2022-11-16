McNulty's Taproom imageView gallery

McNulty's Taproom

438 Reviews

$$

420 McNulty St

Blythewood, SC 29016

Order Again

Starters

Mozzarella Rounds

$8.50Out of stock

Fried Green App

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

SM Loaded Nachos

$6.50Out of stock

LG Loaded Nachos

$9.00

45's Bangin' Shrimp

$12.00

Smoky Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wednesday 10 Shrimp

$7.50

Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

12 Wings

$16.00

Boneless - Pound

$11.00

24 Wings

$25.99Out of stock

Tenders - Pound

$11.00Out of stock

AYCE boneless wings

$14.99

AYCE boneless refill

1/2 Pound Boneless

$7.00

1/2 Pound Tenders

$7.00

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Mains

Dirty Salmon

$22.00

Gumbo Special

$14.00

PC - Fish n' Chips

$14.00

PC - Grilled Chicken

$12.00

PC - Shrimp & Grits

$14.50

Fried Chicken SLAW OR FRIES, NO SUBS

$12.95

Sunday B&G Fried Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

French Toast

$10.00

Quiche

$11.00

Chicken Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Steak Frites

$22.00Out of stock

Tacos & More

Taco Entree

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Ribeye Taco

$5.00

Sandwiches & Such

PC - Country Fried Chicken Sammie

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.00

All American Cheese Burger

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Nashville Hot Ckn Sammie

$13.00

Beast Burger

$19.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Taters And Gravy

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Raw Fries

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Salsa

$1.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Southern Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Soup cup

$3.00Out of stock

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Sunday Biscuits n Gravy

$6.99

Homefries

$4.00

Bacon Strips

$4.00

Sausage patties

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

collards

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Dessert OTW

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

4 Wings

Mac n' Cheese

Spaghetti

Cheese Quesadilla

Taco/Chips and Salsa

Cheese Pizza

PIZZA

1 PIZZA

$13.00

2 PIZZAS AND 1 GAL SWT TEA

$26.99

Supreme

$16.99

Meat lovers

$16.99

Chicken bacon ranch

$16.99

Harleigh's Margarita

$17.99

Veggie

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Lunch 2 Slices

$7.99

Monday 1 Topping

$12.00

Garlic Knots

$3.99Out of stock

N/A Beverages

coke

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

mellow yellow

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

tonic

$2.00

soda

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

mr pibb

$2.00

sweet tea

$2.00

unsweet tea

$2.00

water

half and half

$2.00

redbull

$4.00

sf redbull

$4.00

special coffee

$7.00

juice

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$5.00

Entrees & Sides

Hamburger Steak

$12.25

New York Strip

$21.75

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Pulled Pork

$11.25

Country Fried Chicken

$12.50

Green Beans

Mac n Cheese

Coleslaw

Mashed Taters & Gravy

Creamed Corn

French Fries

Raw Fries

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.95

Mediterranean Salad

$7.95

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$11.25

Turkey Pesto

$10.50

Flatbread

Harleigh's Margherita

$9.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.25

Turkey Pesto

$9.25

Pulled Pork

$9.75

Chef's Special

Waffles

$9.50

Chicken & Waffles

$11.50

Country Fried Chicken

$11.50

Brunch Entrees

Eggs Benedict

$9.95

Southern Style

$9.95

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.95

Biscuit Sandwiches (2)

$9.95

Brunch Sides/ A La carte

Hash Brown Casserole

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$2.00

Stone Ground Grits

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Belgian Waffle

$4.00

Toasted Everything Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Hot Mixed Berry Jam

$2.00

Apple Bourbon Butter

$1.00

Mixed Fruit

$1.00

Drinks

Juice Per Glass

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Locally Roasted Carafe

$7.00

Mimosa

$4.25

MERCHANDISE

TSHIRTS

$15.00

HATS

$20.00

CUZI

$3.00

ADMISSION FEES

GUARANTEED SEATING

$50.00

GENERAL ADMISSION

$30.00

Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$50 Donation

$50.00

$100 Donation

$100.00

Heath Sanders

General Admission

$20.00

Guaranteed Seating

$32.00Out of stock

Private Table

$250.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC 29016

Directions

Gallery
McNulty's Taproom image

