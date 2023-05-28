Restaurant header imageView gallery

M'Coul's Public House

1 Review

$$

110 W McGee St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Popular Items

BB's Fried Chicken

$18.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken, collard greens, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Collard Greens

$4.00
Cup Lamb Stew

$6.00

Irish Lamb Stew served with a yeast roll.


Apps/Salads/Soups

Black and Bleu Salad

$16.00

House-smoked roast beef*, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried onions, walnuts, mixed greens.

Bowl Chowder

$11.00

Creamy New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers.

Bowl Lamb Stew

$11.00

Irish Lamb Stew served with a yeast roll.

Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried onions, walnuts.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand-battered buttermilk-fried chicken tenders. Served with pub fries and your choice of 2 sauces. (or choose your side - additional charge may be applied)

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Creamy New England clam chowder served with oyster crackers.

Cup Lamb Stew

$6.00

Irish Lamb Stew served with a yeast roll.

Hot Pretzels

$12.00

Two jumbo soft pretzels, buttered and salted with whole grain or honey mustard.

Irish Nachos

$17.00
Irish Spring Rolls

$13.00

Deep-fried wonton-wrapped corned beef, cabbage, carrots with remoulade.

Kicken Chicken Salad

$18.00

Fried chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, on a bed of mixed greens.

Large Dinner Salad

$10.00

Leprechaun Legs

$14.00Out of stock

House-smoked drumsticks, with maple barbecue glaze, served with hot chips.

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.00

House-smoked salmon, lemon dill cream cheese, pico de gallo, pita points, topped with whiskey glaze.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$17.00

House-smoked salmon, red onion, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, walnuts, mixed greens.

Sandwiches/Wrap

Marinated, Fried Pickles Mild Pepper Jack Cheese Bacon Spicy Aioli

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Grilled chicken , peppers, onion, portabella mushrooms, provolone and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll + 1 side.

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

House-brined corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, on rye + 1 side.

Dublin Burger

$14.00

All-beef patty*, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, American cheese on a potato roll + 1 side. add bacon +3 add fried egg* +1 sub chicken +2 sub veggie patty

Finn's Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer-battered haddock, American cheese, tarter, lettuce, tomato on a potato roll + 1 side.

Fun Guy Philly

$14.00

Peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, provolone, chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll + 1 side. add chicken +2 add roast beef +2

Irish Dip

$16.00

House-smoked roast beef*, provolone on a hoagie roll served with au jus + 1 side.

Kicken Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch in a sundried tomato tortilla + 1 side. make it a salad +1

O'Cuban Reuben

$17.00

Ham, house-brined corned beef, Swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, pickles on a ciabatta bun + 1 side.

Old Glory Burger

$15.00

All-beef patty*, bleu cheese, Thai chili sauce, fried onions on a potato roll + 1 side. sub chicken +2 sub veggie patty

Steak Philly

$18.00

Steak , peppers, onion, portabella mushrooms, provolone and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll + 1 side.

Pub Jam Sandwich

$17.00

Housemade meatloaf, American cheese, fried onion straws, chipotle mayo on a potato roll + 1 side.

Smoked Salmon Gyro

$17.00

House-smoked salmon, pico de gallo, cucumber, greens, whiskey glaze wrapped in warm pita = 1 side.

The Goat

$17.00

Main Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Irish banger sausages, mashed potatoes, and mustard-braised cabbage. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied) add peppers +1 add onions +1 add mushrooms +1

BB's Fried Chicken

$18.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken, collard greens, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.00

House-brined corned beef brisket, mustard braised cabbage and fried potato cake. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Guinness beer-battered, deep-fried haddock, fries, slaw, and tarter sauce. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Guinness Meatloaf

$18.00

Housemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy and + 1 side. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Lamb, beef and vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and smoked Gouda cheese and served with a yeast roll.

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Old Mill of Guilford smoked Gouda grits, shrimp, Irish banger, bacon, mushroom and Gouda cheese sauce.

Southern Fried Fish

$22.00

Cornmeal-dusted haddock, collard greens, smoked Gouda grits, chipotle mayo. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Vegan "Fish" & Chips

$15.00

Guinness beer-battered artichokes, fries and vegan slaw. (or choose your sides - additional charge may be applied)

Veggie Boxty

$15.00

broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, cheddar cheese wrapped in a potato pancake + 1 side. add corned beef +3 add chicken +4

A La Carte

Banger

$4.00

Basket Chips

$12.00

served with ranch.

Basket Fries

$12.00

Brussels

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Gouda Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Cake

$3.50

Poutine Fries

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

served with ketchup.

Side Hot Chips

$6.00

served with ranch.

Side Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

A La Carte Sauces

Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Paddies

$10.00

Crunchy chicken strips served with fries or mashed potatoes. (please specify preference in order notes - fries are default)

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Topped with American cheese and ketchup and served with fries or mashed potatoes (please specify preference - fries are default).

Kids Meatloaf n Mash w gravy

$10.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Our famous bread pudding topped with walnuts and Bailey’s cream sauce.

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Oreos battered and fried and served with whipped cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 12:00 am
