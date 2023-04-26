- Home
McQuarter's Pub
306 Reviews
700 Broadway E Ste 25
Mattoon, IL 61938
FOOD
Appetizers
Steak Bites
Boneless LG Wings
Boneless SM Wings
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mozz Bites
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Oil Can Nachos
Sampler Platter
Soft Pretzel Bites
Traditional LG Wings
Traditional SM Wings
Potato Skins
Onion Petals
Loaded Boneless
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Salads & Soups
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Steamed Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Chips/salsa
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Chili
Cup of Soup OTD
Fries
Green Beans
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings Side
Side Of Fried Mushroom
Side Of Fried Pickles
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
$ Avocado 1/2
$ Avocado Full
$ Bacon 2 Slices
$ Bacon Pieces
$ American Cheese
$ Cheddar Cheese
$ Pepperjack Cheese
$ Swiss Cheese
$ Ramekin of White Queso
$ Ramekin of Yellow Queso
$ Side of White Queso
$ Side of Yellow Queso
$ Burger Patty
$ Crispy Chicken Breast
$ Grilled Chicken Breast
$ Pulled Pork
$ Wing Sauce
Signature Sandwiches
Backyard BBQ Burger
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
Beyond Burger
Black & Bleu
BLT
Buff Chicken WRAP
Buff Ranch Chicken SANDWICH
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Sandwich
Classic Cheeseburger
Fish Sandwich
Fried Egg Burger
Grilled Cheese
Mexican Chicken
Mushroom & Swiss
Ponyshoe
Horseshoe
Pulled Pork
Reuben
Sandwich OTW
ENTREES
Dinner Menu
Specials
BAR DRINKS
Beer
Allagash White Ale
Angry Moon
Angry Orchard
Big Muddy Blueberry Blonde
Big Muddy Strawberry Blonde
Big Wave Golden Ale
Black & Blue
Black & Tan
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona Premier
Founders All Day IPA
FLIGHT
Growler craft REFILL
Growler domestic FILL
Guiness
Half Acre Daisey Cutter
Kentucky Bourbon
Leinenkugels Summer Shandy
Lost Coast Tangerine
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
RBC Cider
Revolution Anti Hero
Rhinegeist Hustle IPA
Riggs Hefe
Riggs Kolsch
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Winter
SAMPLE TASTING
Shiner Bock
Shock Top Pretzel
Sun King Pachanga
Triptych Dank Meme
Victory Sour Monkey
Triptych Double IPA
Hand Of Fate OktoberFate
New Belgium Juice IPA
Fistmas
Big Muddy Vanilla Stout
Death By Coconut
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed
Orange Dream
Blowout
Bud Light
Bud Light Next
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Corona Extra
Heineken 0
High Noon Peach Or Pineapple
Mich Ultra
Mich Ultra Lime And Prickly Pear
Miller 64
Modelo
Natty Light
Simply Spiked Lemonade
Truly
Woodchuck Granny Smith
High Noon Tequila
Cocktails
The GRINCH
Slender Pint Glass Rim with red flakes 2 oz. Midori 1 oz. White Rum Top with Sprite and cherry
Peppermint Bark Martini
Small Martini Glass 2 oz. Peppermint Rumchata 1 oz. Vanilla Vodka Whipped Cream and Peppermint dust and a candy cane
Mistletoe Mojito
Martini Glass with Caramel Swirl drizzle Rim with Cinn. Sugar and apple slice 1.5 oz. Apple Pie 1.5 oz. Caramel Vodka 1.5 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps Shake and Strain
Eggnog Espresso Martini
Slender Pint Glass Rim Cinn. Sugar 1/2 cup Apple Cider 1 bottle of Champagne 1 apple slice
7 & Seven
Adios MFR
1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Blue curaçao 2 oz Sweet-and-sour mix* Sprite or 7Up, to top Garnish: Lemon wedge, cherry
Alabama Slammer
3/4 oz Sloe Gin 3/4 oz Southern Comfort 3/4 oz Amaretto Orange juice garnish with cherry and orange slice
Amaretto Sour
1½ ounces Amaretto Sweet N Sour Sprite
Amaretto Stone Sour
Amertto Sweet and sour mix Orange juice
Appletini
1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Sour Apple Schnapps 1/2 oz Sweet n Sour Shake in shaker with ice Use a Martini glass and garnish with a cherry.
Bahama Mama
½ oz rum ½ oz coconut-flavored rum ½ oz grenadine syrup 1 oz orange juice 1 oz pineapple juice
Bartender's Favorite
1oz Mango Rum 1oz Malibu Half Pineapple Half Cranberry
Blood Orange Cosmo
1 oz Effens Blood Orange .5 oz triple sec Cranberry Garnished with Lime
Bloody Mary
Served in a tall 2oz vodka Bloody Mary mix a bit of Olive juice, shake all together pickle, bacon, olives, and celery for garnish
Chuck Norris
Cherry McG Blue energy drink
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz. Citrus Vodka 3/4 oz. Triple Sec 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1 oz. Cranberry Juice Garnish: Lime Peel In an ice filled glass combine citrus vodka, triple sec, lime juice and cranberry juice. Shake well.Strain mix into martini glass and garnish with lime peel.
Cucumber Refresher
1oz Effen Cucumber 1oz Triple Sec Sweet & Sour 7up Shake in shaker until frothy serve with a lime
Daiquiri
1 1/2 rail rum flavored mix (peach, strawberery) ice mix in blender
Fuzzy Navel
peach schnapps orange juice
Hurricane
2oz light rum 2oz dark rum 1oz peach puree 2oz pineapple juice 1T grenadine 1t lime juice
Kamikaze
1.5 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Triple Sec 1 oz. lime juice GARNISH Lime Wedge
Lemon Drop Martini
1 1/2 Absolut Citron Limon 1 oztriple sec fresh lemon juice dust martini glass with sugar shake all ingredients in shaker and strain in glass
Liquid Marijuana
3/4 oz. Spiced Rum 3/4 oz. Melon Liqueur 3/4 oz. Coconut Rum 3/4 oz. Blue Curaçao 1 oz. Sweet & Sour 1 oz. Pineapple Juice
Long Island Iced Tea
1 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Rum 1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Tequila 1 oz. Triple Sec 2 ½ oz. Sweet & Sour Mix Splash Pepsi Garnish: Lemon Slice, Cherry
Mai Tai
1 1/2 oz. (45ml) White Rum 3/4 oz. (22ml) Dark Rum 1/2 oz. (15ml) Orange liquor 1/2 oz. (15ml) Lime Juice 1/2 oz. (15ml) Orgeat syrup Cherry
Malibu Barbie
1 oz Malibu 1 oz vodka 1 oz Cranberry juice 1 oz Orange juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice
Manhattan
2 oz. Whiskey 1 oz. Sweet Red Vermouth 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish: Cherry PREPARATION 1. Fill serving glass with ice to chill and set aside. 2. In an ice filled glass combine whiskey, sweet red vermouth and angostura bitters. Stir to mix. 3. Discard ice from serving glass and drop cherry into base of glass.
Margarita
Mix
Martini
2 1/2 oz. (75ml) Gin 1/2 oz. (15ml) Dry Vermouth Dash Angostura Bitters (if desired) Garnish: Olives PREPARATION 1. Chill a martini glass with ice and set aside. 2. To an ice filled mixing glass add gin and dry vermouth. Stir for 30 seconds. 3. Remove ice from serving glass and strain mix inside. Add a dash of angostura bitters (if desired). 4. Garnish with olives.
Mimosa
Mojito
2 oz White rum 3 Mint leaves Mojito mix Garnish: Mint sprig Steps Lightly muddle the mint in a shaker with rum. Add mix and shake. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.
Moscow Mule
2 oz. Vodka 4 oz Ginger Beer 1/2 oz. Lime Juice Garnish: Lime
Mudslide
1 oz. Vodka 1 oz.Baileys Irish Cream 1 oz. Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 1 Pint Vanilla Ice Cream Whipped Cream PREPARATION 1. In a blender, combine vodka, coffee liqueur, and Irish cream. 2. Scoop in 1 pint of vanilla ice cream and blend until smooth. 3. Drizzle chocolate syrup in the serving glass and pour mix in. 4. Top with whipped cream and cherry.
Natty Light Strawberry Lemonade
Old Fashioned
2 oz. Whiskey 2 Dashes Bitters 1 Sugar Cube Splash Water Garnish: Orange Twist/Cherry PREPARATION 1. Combine sugars, bitters and water in the bottom of a rocks glass and muddle until sugar dissolves. 2. Fill the glass with ice, add whisky and stir well to combine. 3. Garnish with an orange and a cherry.
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelp Long Island Iced Tea
Vegas Bomb
Virgin Daquiri
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
1 3/4 oz. Vodka 3/4 oz. Coffee Liqueur 1 oz. Fresh Cream
FRIDAY/SATURDAY SPECIAL
Blue Hawaiian
Blackberry Sour
Winter Margarita
Lovebug
Rumrunner
Daily Specials
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Effen Blood Orange
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pearl Cucumber
Pearl V
Tito's
Well Vodka
Western Son Blueberry
Western Son Grapefruit
Western Son Lemon
Western Son Lime
Western Son Peach
Western Son Prickly Pear
Western Son Raspberry
Western Son Watermelon
Wheatley
DBL Ketel One
DBL Absolut
DBL Effen Cucumber
DBL Effen Blood Orange
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Wheatley
DBL Tito's
DBL Western Son
DBL Well Vodka
Well Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Aviation
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum
Cruzan Peach
Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade
Cruzan Banana
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Black Cherry
Cruzan Strawberry
Cruzans Raspberry
Cruzans Key Lime
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Cruzan
DBL Malibu
DBL Well Rum
Don Julio
El Mayor
Hornitos Anejo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron XO Cafe
Patron Silver
Teremana
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Jose Cuervo Silver
DBL Hornitos Anejo
DBL El Mayor
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don Julio
DBL Teremana
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Delmar
Fireball
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet 12yr
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Castmates
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Town Branch
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey American Honey
Willet Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam Bonded
Jim Beam Peach
DBL American Honey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulliet
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Glenlivet 12yr
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Apple
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Jameson Castmates
DBL Jim Apple
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Bonded
DBL Jim Peach
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
Amaretto
Blue Curacao
Christian Bros Brandy
Crème De Menthe
Crème Dr Cacao
Jagermeister
Kahlua
McG Butterscotch
McG Cherry
McG Coffee
Melon
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Triple Sec
DBL Amaretto
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Christian Bros Brandy
DBL Creme De Menthe
DBL Crème Dr Cacao
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
McG Butterscotch DBL
McG Cherry DBL
McG Coffee DBL
DBL Melon
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Rumchata
DBL Triple Sec
Shots
Specials
Am I Blue
1 ounce peach schnapps 1 ounce blue curaçao 2 ounces vodka (or white rum) Sprite Garnish with lemon wheel
Apple Cider Toddy
3 parts Apple cider, 1 part cranberry. 1 cinnamon stick , 2 1/4 orange slices in mug, add cider and cranberry . heat for 1 minute.
Chocolate Cherry Cha-Cha
1 ounce cherry liqueur 1 1/2 ounces Malibu Coconut Rum 1/2 ounce chocolate vodka 1/2 ounce club soda or sparkling water Chill the ingredients beforehand. Pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cherries
Chocolate Martini
2 tbsp. chocolate syrup, plus more for drizzling 4 oz. Baileys 4 oz. chocolate liqueur 4 oz. Smirnoff vodka Ice shaved chocolate Pour chocolate syrup onto a shallow plate. Dip rim of martini glasses into chocolate syrup to coat rims. Drizzle the inside of each glass with chocolate syrup. Combine Baileys, chocolate liqueur, and vodka in a large cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled, about 20 seconds. Divide evenly between glasses. Top with shaved chocolate.
Drink Of The Day
Giggle Juice
Sugar, for rimming glasses 1 (750-ml) bottle moscato 3 c. pink lemonade 1 can Sprite 1 c. vodka 2 c. sliced strawberries 1 lemon, sliced into half-moons Ice
Kiddie Daquri
Kiddie Pina Colada
Kiss on the Lips
1 1/2 ounces peach arrow 5 ounces mango mix 1 tablespoon grenadine 2 cups crushed ice Put the peach schnapps, frozen mango and crushed ice into a blender and blend in spurts until smooth. Pour the grenadine into the bottom of a cocktail glass and then pour the blended mixture in over the top of it. Garnish with a cherry.
Love Potion #9
1/2 cup ice 1/2 cup strawberries (fresh or frozen) 1 scoop ice cream (vanilla) 1 ounce vodka (strawberry, vanilla, or clear) 1/2 ounce crème de cacao (white) Garnish: strawberry
Monopoly Cocktail
1 ounce vodka 1/2 ounce white Creme de Cacao 1 ounce cranberry juice Shake all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice. Strain the mixture into a martini glass. Put a cherry in the bottom.
Pillow Talk
Build a glass using ice, raspberries, and the heart shaped strawberry slices. Pour in strawberry vodka, raspberry vodka, and champagne. Mix Strawberry liqueur and watermelon pucker in one shot glass and grenadine and strawberry daiquiri mix in the other. Place the shot glasses at the top of the round bowl and pour the contents in simultaneously. TWO STRAWS. This needs to be shared
Wine
NA DRINKS
NA Beverage
Black Rifle Espresso
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
COFFEE REFILL 50 Cent
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Kiddie Cocktail
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Kids Soda
Lemonade
Mt. Dew
Mug Rootbeer
Pepsi
RedBull
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
White Milk
Code Red Mtn Dew
Orange Soda
CATERING/JODY ONLY
Sides (6)
Desserts (6)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
700 Broadway E Ste 25, Mattoon, IL 61938