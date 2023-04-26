McQuarter's Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

McQuarter's Pub

306 Reviews

700 Broadway E Ste 25

Mattoon, IL 61938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

Steak Bites

$11.00

Boneless LG Wings

$13.00

Boneless SM Wings

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fried Mozz Bites

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Oil Can Nachos

$12.00

Sampler Platter

$11.00

Soft Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Traditional LG Wings

$13.00

Traditional SM Wings

$8.00

Potato Skins

$8.95

Onion Petals

$6.00

Loaded Boneless

$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.49

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.49

Root Beer Float

$3.00

B-Day Ice Cream Sundae

Kids Menu

I Don't Know (Cheeseburger)

$7.00

I Don't Want That (Hot Dog)

$7.00

I Don’t Care (Chic Tenders)

$7.00

I'm Not Hungry (Grilled Cheese)

$7.00

No Way (Kids Pizza)

$7.00

Yeet Yeet (Kids Shrimp)

$7.00

Yuck (Kids Mac & Cheese)

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Monday Wing Special

$10.00

Tuesday Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.00

Wednesday 1/4 Rack Ribs

$10.00

Thursday Mac N' Cheese Wrap

$10.00

Friday Lunch Fish Fry

$10.00

Saturday Chef's Choice Lunch

$10.95Out of stock

Salads & Soups

CRISPY Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

GRILLED Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Soup & Salad

$8.00

Soup OTD BOWL

$6.00

Soup OTD CUP

$4.00

Chili BOWL

$5.00

Chili CUP

$4.00

Sides

Applesauce

$2.75

Baked Beans

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

Steamed Broccoli

$2.75

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Chips/salsa

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Cup of Soup OTD

$5.00

Fries

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Onion Rings Side

$3.00

Side Of Fried Mushroom

$4.00

Side Of Fried Pickles

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

$ Avocado 1/2

$1.00

$ Avocado Full

$2.00

$ Bacon 2 Slices

$1.00

$ Bacon Pieces

$1.00

$ American Cheese

$0.50

$ Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

$ Pepperjack Cheese

$0.50

$ Swiss Cheese

$0.50

$ Ramekin of White Queso

$1.00

$ Ramekin of Yellow Queso

$1.00

$ Side of White Queso

$4.00

$ Side of Yellow Queso

$4.00

$ Burger Patty

$5.00

$ Crispy Chicken Breast

$5.00

$ Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

$ Pulled Pork

$4.00

$ Wing Sauce

$0.25

Signature Sandwiches

Backyard BBQ Burger

$14.99

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Beyond Burger

$11.99

Black & Bleu

$12.99

BLT

$8.99

Buff Chicken WRAP

$13.99

Buff Ranch Chicken SANDWICH

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Egg Burger

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mexican Chicken

$12.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Ponyshoe

$11.99

Horseshoe

$15.99

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Reuben

$11.99

Sandwich OTW

$8.99

ENTREES

Dinner Menu

Blue Devil Chicken

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

$13.99

Monteray Chicken

$15.99

NY Strip

$20.00

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Sirloin

$18.00

Garlic Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salmon

$18.99

Corned Beef N Cabbage

$12.99

Specials

Monday Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Tues Kids Eat Free

Tuesday AYCE Ribs

$21.99

Refill of RIBS

Wednesday Prime Rib

$22.99

Fri AYCE Fish

$11.99

Refill of FRIED Fish

Refill of GRILLED Fish

Sat Prime Rib

$22.99Out of stock

Valentines Special

$34.95

BAR DRINKS

Beer

Allagash White Ale

$6.00+

Angry Moon

$5.00+

Angry Orchard

$5.00+

Big Muddy Blueberry Blonde

$6.00+Out of stock

Big Muddy Strawberry Blonde

$6.00+

Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00+

Black & Blue

$5.00+

Black & Tan

$5.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Bud Light

$3.00+

Budweiser

$3.00+

Busch Light

$3.00+

Coors Light

$3.00+

Corona Premier

$3.00+

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00+

FLIGHT

$12.00

Growler craft REFILL

$20.00

Growler domestic FILL

$27.00

Guiness

$5.00+

Half Acre Daisey Cutter

$6.00+

Kentucky Bourbon

$5.00+

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$6.00+

Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.00+

Mich Ultra

$3.00+

Miller Lite

$3.00+

RBC Cider

$6.00+

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.00+

Rhinegeist Hustle IPA

$6.00+

Riggs Hefe

$5.00+

Riggs Kolsch

$5.00+

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00+

Sam Adams Winter

$5.00+

SAMPLE TASTING

Shiner Bock

$5.00+

Shock Top Pretzel

$6.00+

Sun King Pachanga

$6.00+

Triptych Dank Meme

$6.00+

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00+

Triptych Double IPA

$6.00+Out of stock

Hand Of Fate OktoberFate

$6.00+Out of stock

New Belgium Juice IPA

$6.00+Out of stock

Fistmas

$5.00+Out of stock

Big Muddy Vanilla Stout

$6.00+Out of stock

Death By Coconut

$6.00+Out of stock

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$3.00+Out of stock

Orange Dream

$6.00+

Blowout

$1.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$2.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Heineken 0

$3.00

High Noon Peach Or Pineapple

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Mich Ultra Lime And Prickly Pear

$2.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Natty Light

$2.50

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Truly

$4.00

Woodchuck Granny Smith

$4.00

High Noon Tequila

$5.00

Cocktails

The GRINCH

$5.00

Slender Pint Glass Rim with red flakes 2 oz. Midori 1 oz. White Rum Top with Sprite and cherry

Peppermint Bark Martini

$7.00

Small Martini Glass 2 oz. Peppermint Rumchata 1 oz. Vanilla Vodka Whipped Cream and Peppermint dust and a candy cane

Mistletoe Mojito

$7.00Out of stock

Martini Glass with Caramel Swirl drizzle Rim with Cinn. Sugar and apple slice 1.5 oz. Apple Pie 1.5 oz. Caramel Vodka 1.5 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps Shake and Strain

Eggnog Espresso Martini

$7.00

Slender Pint Glass Rim Cinn. Sugar 1/2 cup Apple Cider 1 bottle of Champagne 1 apple slice

7 & Seven

$5.00

Adios MFR

$7.00

1/2 oz Vodka 1/2 oz Rum 1/2 oz Tequila 1/2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Blue curaçao 2 oz Sweet-and-sour mix* Sprite or 7Up, to top Garnish: Lemon wedge, cherry

Alabama Slammer

$3.00+

3/4 oz Sloe Gin 3/4 oz Southern Comfort 3/4 oz Amaretto Orange juice garnish with cherry and orange slice

Amaretto Sour

$3.00+

1½ ounces Amaretto Sweet N Sour Sprite

Amaretto Stone Sour

$3.00+

Amertto Sweet and sour mix Orange juice

Appletini

$7.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Sour Apple Schnapps 1/2 oz Sweet n Sour Shake in shaker with ice Use a Martini glass and garnish with a cherry.

Bahama Mama

$6.00

½ oz rum ½ oz coconut-flavored rum ½ oz grenadine syrup 1 oz orange juice 1 oz pineapple juice

Bartender's Favorite

$6.00

1oz Mango Rum 1oz Malibu Half Pineapple Half Cranberry

Blood Orange Cosmo

$7.00

1 oz Effens Blood Orange .5 oz triple sec Cranberry Garnished with Lime

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Served in a tall 2oz vodka Bloody Mary mix a bit of Olive juice, shake all together pickle, bacon, olives, and celery for garnish

Chuck Norris

$6.00+

Cherry McG Blue energy drink

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

1 1/2 oz. Citrus Vodka 3/4 oz. Triple Sec 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1 oz. Cranberry Juice Garnish: Lime Peel In an ice filled glass combine citrus vodka, triple sec, lime juice and cranberry juice. Shake well.Strain mix into martini glass and garnish with lime peel.

Cucumber Refresher

$5.00

1oz Effen Cucumber 1oz Triple Sec Sweet & Sour 7up Shake in shaker until frothy serve with a lime

Daiquiri

$7.00

1 1/2 rail rum flavored mix (peach, strawberery) ice mix in blender

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00+

peach schnapps orange juice

Hurricane

$6.00

2oz light rum 2oz dark rum 1oz peach puree 2oz pineapple juice 1T grenadine 1t lime juice

Kamikaze

$6.00

1.5 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Triple Sec 1 oz. lime juice GARNISH Lime Wedge

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

1 1/2 Absolut Citron Limon 1 oztriple sec fresh lemon juice dust martini glass with sugar shake all ingredients in shaker and strain in glass

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

3/4 oz. Spiced Rum 3/4 oz. Melon Liqueur 3/4 oz. Coconut Rum 3/4 oz. Blue Curaçao 1 oz. Sweet & Sour 1 oz. Pineapple Juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

1 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Rum 1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Tequila 1 oz. Triple Sec 2 ½ oz. Sweet & Sour Mix Splash Pepsi Garnish: Lemon Slice, Cherry

Mai Tai

$4.00+

1 1/2 oz. (45ml) White Rum 3/4 oz. (22ml) Dark Rum 1/2 oz. (15ml) Orange liquor 1/2 oz. (15ml) Lime Juice 1/2 oz. (15ml) Orgeat syrup Cherry

Malibu Barbie

$5.00

1 oz Malibu 1 oz vodka 1 oz Cranberry juice 1 oz Orange juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice

Manhattan

$5.00+

2 oz. Whiskey 1 oz. Sweet Red Vermouth 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish: Cherry PREPARATION 1. Fill serving glass with ice to chill and set aside. 2. In an ice filled glass combine whiskey, sweet red vermouth and angostura bitters. Stir to mix. 3. Discard ice from serving glass and drop cherry into base of glass.

Margarita

$7.00

Mix

Martini

$7.00

2 1/2 oz. (75ml) Gin 1/2 oz. (15ml) Dry Vermouth Dash Angostura Bitters (if desired) Garnish: Olives PREPARATION 1. Chill a martini glass with ice and set aside. 2. To an ice filled mixing glass add gin and dry vermouth. Stir for 30 seconds. 3. Remove ice from serving glass and strain mix inside. Add a dash of angostura bitters (if desired). 4. Garnish with olives.

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$5.00

2 oz White rum 3 Mint leaves Mojito mix Garnish: Mint sprig Steps Lightly muddle the mint in a shaker with rum. Add mix and shake. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.

Moscow Mule

$5.00

2 oz. Vodka 4 oz Ginger Beer 1/2 oz. Lime Juice Garnish: Lime

Mudslide

$7.00

1 oz. Vodka 1 oz.Baileys Irish Cream 1 oz. Kahlua Coffee Liqueur 1 Pint Vanilla Ice Cream Whipped Cream PREPARATION 1. In a blender, combine vodka, coffee liqueur, and Irish cream. 2. Scoop in 1 pint of vanilla ice cream and blend until smooth. 3. Drizzle chocolate syrup in the serving glass and pour mix in. 4. Top with whipped cream and cherry.

Natty Light Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

2 oz. Whiskey 2 Dashes Bitters 1 Sugar Cube Splash Water Garnish: Orange Twist/Cherry PREPARATION 1. Combine sugars, bitters and water in the bottom of a rocks glass and muddle until sugar dissolves. 2. Fill the glass with ice, add whisky and stir well to combine. 3. Garnish with an orange and a cherry.

Pina Colada

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

Top Shelp Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

Virgin Daquiri

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

1 3/4 oz. Vodka 3/4 oz. Coffee Liqueur 1 oz. Fresh Cream

FRIDAY/SATURDAY SPECIAL

$4.00

Blue Hawaiian

$4.00

Blackberry Sour

$3.00

Winter Margarita

$5.00

Lovebug

$5.00

Rumrunner

$6.00

Daily Specials

Sunday Bloody Mary

$4.00

Monday Mimosa

$4.00

Tuesday Margarita

$5.00

Wednesday Moscow Mules

$4.00

Thursday Long Island

$6.00

$2 Blowout Mixer

$2.00

Liquor

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Effen Blood Orange

$5.00

Effen Cucumber

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Pearl V

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Western Son Blueberry

$5.00

Western Son Grapefruit

$5.00

Western Son Lemon

$5.00

Western Son Lime

$5.00

Western Son Peach

$5.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$5.00

Western Son Raspberry

$5.00

Western Son Watermelon

$5.00

Wheatley

$4.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$7.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$7.00

DBL Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

DBL Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Wheatley

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

DBL Western Son

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Aviation

$7.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Aviation

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$7.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Cruzan Peach

$5.00

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Cruzan Banana

$5.00

Cruzan Mango

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$5.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$5.00

Cruzans Raspberry

$5.00

Cruzans Key Lime

$5.00

DBL Bacardi

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Cruzan

$7.00

DBL Malibu

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

Don Julio

$8.00

El Mayor

$6.00

Hornitos Anejo

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Teremana

$7.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$8.00

DBL El Mayor

$8.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Don Julio

$10.00

DBL Teremana

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Black

$6.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Delmar

$20.00

Fireball

$4.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$6.00

Jameson Castmates

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Town Branch

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.00

Willet Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Yellowstone

$5.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

DBL American Honey

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$9.00Out of stock

DBL Bulliet

$9.00

DBL Canadian Club

$7.00

DBL Crown Royal

$7.00

DBL Crown Apple

$7.00

DBL Crown Peach

$7.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$7.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$8.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jack Apple

$7.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

DBL Jameson Castmates

$9.00

DBL Jim Apple

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Jim Bonded

$8.00

DBL Jim Peach

$7.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

DBL Knob Creek

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$7.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$4.00

Crème De Menthe

$4.00

Crème Dr Cacao

$4.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

McG Butterscotch

$4.00

McG Cherry

$4.00

McG Coffee

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$6.00

DBL Christian Bros Brandy

$6.00

DBL Creme De Menthe

$6.00

DBL Crème Dr Cacao

$6.00

DBL Jagermeister

$6.50

DBL Kahlua

$6.50

McG Butterscotch DBL

$6.50

McG Cherry DBL

$6.50

McG Coffee DBL

$6.50

DBL Melon

$6.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$6.00

DBL Rumchata

$6.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Chuck Norris

$4.00

Girl Next Door

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Payday

$4.00

Butterscotch liqueur caramel vodka peanut butter whiskey

Red Snapper

$4.00

Crown amaretto cranberry

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Specials

1 750 mL bottle rosé 1 1/2 c. seltzer 1/2 c. pomegranate juice 1/2 c. vodka 1/4 c. raspberry liqueur 1 c. sliced strawberries 1 c. raspberries Combine rose, seltzer, pomegranate juice, vodka, and raspberry liqueur in a large pitcher and stir. Add strawberries and raspberries, then refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Stir before serving.

Am I Blue

$6.50

1 ounce peach schnapps 1 ounce blue curaçao 2 ounces vodka (or white rum) Sprite Garnish with lemon wheel

Apple Cider Toddy

$5.00

3 parts Apple cider, 1 part cranberry. 1 cinnamon stick , 2 1/4 orange slices in mug, add cider and cranberry . heat for 1 minute.

Chocolate Cherry Cha-Cha

$6.00

1 ounce cherry liqueur 1 1/2 ounces Malibu Coconut Rum 1/2 ounce chocolate vodka 1/2 ounce club soda or sparkling water Chill the ingredients beforehand. Pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cherries

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

2 tbsp. chocolate syrup, plus more for drizzling 4 oz. Baileys 4 oz. chocolate liqueur 4 oz. Smirnoff vodka Ice shaved chocolate Pour chocolate syrup onto a shallow plate. Dip rim of martini glasses into chocolate syrup to coat rims. Drizzle the inside of each glass with chocolate syrup. Combine Baileys, chocolate liqueur, and vodka in a large cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled, about 20 seconds. Divide evenly between glasses. Top with shaved chocolate.

Drink Of The Day

$5.00

Giggle Juice

$5.50

Sugar, for rimming glasses 1 (750-ml) bottle moscato 3 c. pink lemonade 1 can Sprite 1 c. vodka 2 c. sliced strawberries 1 lemon, sliced into half-moons Ice

Kiddie Daquri

$3.00

Kiddie Pina Colada

$3.00

Kiss on the Lips

$6.00

1 1/2 ounces peach arrow 5 ounces mango mix 1 tablespoon grenadine 2 cups crushed ice Put the peach schnapps, frozen mango and crushed ice into a blender and blend in spurts until smooth. Pour the grenadine into the bottom of a cocktail glass and then pour the blended mixture in over the top of it. Garnish with a cherry.

Love Potion #9

$7.00

1/2 cup ice 1/2 cup strawberries (fresh or frozen) 1 scoop ice cream (vanilla) 1 ounce vodka (strawberry, vanilla, or clear) 1/2 ounce crème de cacao (white) Garnish: strawberry

Monopoly Cocktail

$6.00

1 ounce vodka 1/2 ounce white Creme de Cacao 1 ounce cranberry juice Shake all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice. Strain the mixture into a martini glass. Put a cherry in the bottom.

Pillow Talk

$10.00

Build a glass using ice, raspberries, and the heart shaped strawberry slices. Pour in strawberry vodka, raspberry vodka, and champagne. Mix Strawberry liqueur and watermelon pucker in one shot glass and grenadine and strawberry daiquiri mix in the other. Place the shot glasses at the top of the round bowl and pour the contents in simultaneously. TWO STRAWS. This needs to be shared

Wine

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

GLS House Merlot

$4.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$4.00

GLS House Moscato

$4.00

GLS House White Zin

$4.00

GLS Reisling

$4.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$4.00

NA DRINKS

NA Beverage

Black Rifle Espresso

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

COFFEE REFILL 50 Cent

$0.50

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Soda

Lemonade

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Mug Rootbeer

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

RedBull

$2.75

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

White Milk

$2.25

Code Red Mtn Dew

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

CATERING/JODY ONLY

Catering (6)

Chicken/RoastBeef

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Apple Cobbler

$1.00

Sides (6)

Baked Beans (6)

$15.00

Chips and Salsa (6)

$15.00

Fries (6)

$15.00

Green Beans (6)

$15.00

Loaded Baked Potato Bar (6)

$24.00

Mashed Potatoes (6)

$15.00

Onion Rings (6)

$15.00

Queso (6)

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries (6)

$15.00

Desserts (6)

Bread Pudding (6)

$40.00

Cheesecake (6)

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

700 Broadway E Ste 25, Mattoon, IL 61938

Directions

Gallery
McQuarter's Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Windsor's Pub
orange star4.6 • 387
1000 Maine St Windsor, IL 61957
View restaurantnext
Niemerg’s Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
1410 W. Fayette Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Windsor Pub 2 - 1000 Maine St
orange star4.6 • 387
1000 Maine St Windsor, IL 61957
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 162
1809 Fayette Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mattoon
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston