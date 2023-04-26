McQuarter's Pub

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

2 tbsp. chocolate syrup, plus more for drizzling 4 oz. Baileys 4 oz. chocolate liqueur 4 oz. Smirnoff vodka Ice shaved chocolate Pour chocolate syrup onto a shallow plate. Dip rim of martini glasses into chocolate syrup to coat rims. Drizzle the inside of each glass with chocolate syrup. Combine Baileys, chocolate liqueur, and vodka in a large cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled, about 20 seconds. Divide evenly between glasses. Top with shaved chocolate.