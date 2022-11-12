Restaurant header imageView gallery

McVeytown Market

No reviews yet

5 East John Street

Mc Veytown, PA 17051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hand Cut French Fries
Large Cheeseburger Hoagie
Large Cheesesteak

BREAKFAST

2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast Platter

$5.25

2 eggs cooked to choice, Bacon and choice of toast.

2 Eggs, Ham & Toast Platter

$5.25

2 eggs cooked to choice, Ham and choice of toast.

2 Eggs, Sausage & Toast Platter

$5.25

2 eggs cooked to choice, Sausage and choice of toast.

Fried Potatoes

$3.75

Sliced fried potatoes cooked on the grill

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin

Egg and cheese sandwich

$3.25

Bagel

$3.25

Bagel with cinnamon butter or cream cheese

Oatmeal

$2.75

Yogurt with Granola

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Scrapple

$3.25

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Pancake

$2.75

2 Pancakes

$5.00

2 Egg Omelet

$4.50

SPECIALS

November Special - THANKSGIVING FRIES

$11.95

Fresh Cut Fries, Stuffing, Roasted Turkey & Gravy with Cranberry Drizzle.

Sunday Special - Beef Stew & Garlic Bread

$7.95

Vegetable Beef Stew made in house with Garlic Bread

Monday - Ham & Cheese Sandwich w/ Fountain Drink

$5.75

Tuesday - Taco Salad w/ Fountain Drink

$9.00

Small Signature Taco Salad

Wednesday - 2 Hotdogs w/ Fountain Drink

$5.75

Thursday - Chef Salad w/ Fountain Drink

$9.00

Small Signature Chef Salad

Friday - American Hoagie w/ Fountain Drink

$5.75

Our Small American Hoagie with your choice of Fountain drink

HOAGIES

Small American

$6.50

Hoagie comes with chopped ham, cooked salami & American cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large American

$8.75

Hoagie comes with chopped ham, cooked salami & American cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Regular

$7.00

Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, cooked salami, cooked ham & American cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Regular

$9.25

Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, cooked salami, cooked ham & American cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Italian

$7.75

Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, hard salami, cooked ham & Provolone cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Italian

$9.75

Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, hard salami, cooked ham & Provolone cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Turkey

$7.00

Hoagie comes with Roasted Turkey Breast & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Turkey

$9.25

Hoagie comes with Roasted Turkey Breast & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Roast Beef

$8.00

Hoagie comes with Roasted Beef & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Roast Beef

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Roasted Beef & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Cheese

$6.75

Hoagie comes with Swiss, Provolone & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Cheese

$9.00

Hoagie comes with Swiss, Provolone & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Ham Salad

$7.00

Hoagie comes with Ham Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Ham Salad

$9.25

Hoagie comes with Ham Salad on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Chicken Salad

$7.00

Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Chicken Salad

$9.25

Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Baked Hoagie

$8.00

Hoagie comes with Jumbo Bologna, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese and Red Sauce on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Baked Hoagie

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Jumbo Bologna, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese and Red Sauce on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Hot Ham

$8.00

Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Hot Ham

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Cheesesteak

$7.75

Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Cheesesteak

$9.75

Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Italian Cheese Steak

$8.00

Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions, Red Sauce & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Italian Cheese Steak

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions, Red Sauce & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Philly Cheese Steak

$8.25

Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions & Liquid Cheddar Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$10.50

Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions & Liquid Cheddar Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.00

Large Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.25
Small Meatball

$8.00

Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Meatballs, Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Meatball

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Meatballs, Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.00

Hoagie comes with 2 Fresh Ground Burger Patties & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Cheeseburger Hoagie

$11.50

Hoagie comes with 3 Fresh Ground Burger Patties & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Hoagie

$10.25

Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Burger Patties, Bacon & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Hoagie

$12.25

Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Burger Patties, Bacon & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

Small Pepper Steak Hoagie

$9.00

Hoagie comes with 1 Pepper Steak Pattie on a 6'' Hoagie Roll

Large Pepper Steak Hoagie

$11.50

Hoagie comes with 2 Pepper Steak Patties on a 12'' Hoagie Roll

DRINKS

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Iced Tea

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

MUG Root beer

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$1.75

Sierra Mist

$1.75

Water

White Milk

$2.50

HOT SANDWICHES

Hamburger

$6.25

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.25

Rodeo Burger

$7.75

BLT

$7.25

Turkey Melt

$8.25

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Sausage

$8.25

Italian Sausage

$8.25

Crispy Chicken

$6.75

Fish

$7.50

Hot Dog

$2.25

Chili Dog

$3.25

Fried Bacon Dog

$3.50
Pizza Burger

$7.75

The Rachel

$8.75

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread

The Reuban

$8.75

Dry Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread

COLD SANDWICHES

Hi-Lo

$6.25

Sandwich comes with chopped ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Turkey Club

$9.75

3 Layered Sandwich with mayo, turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Ham Club

$9.75

3 Layered Sandwich with mayo, cooked ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.50

Ham Salad Sandwich- Cold

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich - Cold

$6.25

Lebanon Bologna Sandwich

$6.25

Sweet Lebanon Bologna Sandwich

$6.25

BASKETS

Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$13.50

Fish Basket w/Fries

$13.50

Wing Dings Basket w/Fries

$12.25
Chicken Tenders Basket w/Fries

$13.58

WRAPS

Hoagie Wrap

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.75

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.75
Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.25
Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.75

APPETIZERS

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Buffalo Stuffed Chicken Bites

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.58

Curly Fries

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Hand Cut French Fries

$5.00

Hand cut French Fries. We have a DEDICATED Fryer for FRIES to be Gluten Free!

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50
Loaded Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut fries with cheddar cheese, ranch and bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.99

Potato Wedges

$6.50

Soft Pretzel

$3.75

Steak Quesadilla

$9.25

Wing Dings

$7.75

SALADS

Small Chef's Salad

$9.00

Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, ham, chicken, hard boiled egg and pickled egg.

Large Chef's Salad

$11.50

Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, ham, chicken, hard boiled egg and pickled egg.

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large Cripsy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.

Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.

Small Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Larger Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Small Taco Salad

$9.00

Salad comes with crushed tortilla chips, taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa & sour cream.

Large Taco Salad

$11.50

Salad comes with crushed tortilla chips, taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa & sour cream.

Small Steak Salad

$11.50

Large Steak Salad

$14.25

Small Toss Salad

$6.50

Salad comes with lettuce & tomato.

Large Toss Salad

$9.00

Salad comes with lettuce & tomato.

Garden Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, 1 slice pickled egg and 1 slice hard boiled egg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Groceries, Fresh Meats & Good Eats!

Location

5 East John Street, Mc Veytown, PA 17051

Directions

