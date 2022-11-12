- Home
McVeytown Market
5 East John Street
Mc Veytown, PA 17051
BREAKFAST
2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast Platter
2 eggs cooked to choice, Bacon and choice of toast.
2 Eggs, Ham & Toast Platter
2 eggs cooked to choice, Ham and choice of toast.
2 Eggs, Sausage & Toast Platter
2 eggs cooked to choice, Sausage and choice of toast.
Fried Potatoes
Sliced fried potatoes cooked on the grill
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich on bun or English muffin
Egg and cheese sandwich
Bagel
Bagel with cinnamon butter or cream cheese
Oatmeal
Yogurt with Granola
Fruit Cup
Scrapple
2 Eggs
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
2 Egg Omelet
SPECIALS
November Special - THANKSGIVING FRIES
Fresh Cut Fries, Stuffing, Roasted Turkey & Gravy with Cranberry Drizzle.
Sunday Special - Beef Stew & Garlic Bread
Vegetable Beef Stew made in house with Garlic Bread
Monday - Ham & Cheese Sandwich w/ Fountain Drink
Tuesday - Taco Salad w/ Fountain Drink
Small Signature Taco Salad
Wednesday - 2 Hotdogs w/ Fountain Drink
Thursday - Chef Salad w/ Fountain Drink
Small Signature Chef Salad
Friday - American Hoagie w/ Fountain Drink
Our Small American Hoagie with your choice of Fountain drink
HOAGIES
Small American
Hoagie comes with chopped ham, cooked salami & American cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large American
Hoagie comes with chopped ham, cooked salami & American cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Regular
Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, cooked salami, cooked ham & American cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Regular
Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, cooked salami, cooked ham & American cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Italian
Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, hard salami, cooked ham & Provolone cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Italian
Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, hard salami, cooked ham & Provolone cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Ham & Cheese
Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Ham & Cheese
Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Turkey
Hoagie comes with Roasted Turkey Breast & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Turkey
Hoagie comes with Roasted Turkey Breast & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Roast Beef
Hoagie comes with Roasted Beef & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Roast Beef
Hoagie comes with Roasted Beef & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Cheese
Hoagie comes with Swiss, Provolone & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Cheese
Hoagie comes with Swiss, Provolone & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Ham Salad
Hoagie comes with Ham Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Ham Salad
Hoagie comes with Ham Salad on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Chicken Salad
Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Chicken Salad
Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Baked Hoagie
Hoagie comes with Jumbo Bologna, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese and Red Sauce on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Baked Hoagie
Hoagie comes with Jumbo Bologna, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese and Red Sauce on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Hot Ham
Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Hot Ham
Hoagie comes with Ham off the Bone & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Cheesesteak
Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Cheesesteak
Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Italian Cheese Steak
Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions, Red Sauce & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Italian Cheese Steak
Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions, Red Sauce & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Philly Cheese Steak
Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions & Liquid Cheddar Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Philly Cheese Steak
Hoagie comes with Steak, Fried Peppers & Onions & Liquid Cheddar Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Chicken Cheese Steak
Large Chicken Cheese Steak
Small Meatball
Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Meatballs, Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Meatball
Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Meatballs, Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Cheeseburger Hoagie
Hoagie comes with 2 Fresh Ground Burger Patties & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Cheeseburger Hoagie
Hoagie comes with 3 Fresh Ground Burger Patties & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Hoagie
Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Burger Patties, Bacon & American Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Hoagie
Hoagie comes with Fresh Ground Burger Patties, Bacon & American Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Pepper Steak Hoagie
Hoagie comes with 1 Pepper Steak Pattie on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Pepper Steak Hoagie
Hoagie comes with 2 Pepper Steak Patties on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
DRINKS
HOT SANDWICHES
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Rodeo Burger
BLT
Turkey Melt
Crab Cake Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Hot Sausage
Italian Sausage
Crispy Chicken
Fish
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
Fried Bacon Dog
Pizza Burger
The Rachel
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
The Reuban
Dry Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
COLD SANDWICHES
Hi-Lo
Sandwich comes with chopped ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Turkey Club
3 Layered Sandwich with mayo, turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Ham Club
3 Layered Sandwich with mayo, cooked ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Ham Salad Sandwich- Cold
Chicken Salad Sandwich - Cold
Lebanon Bologna Sandwich
Sweet Lebanon Bologna Sandwich
BASKETS
WRAPS
APPETIZERS
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Buffalo Stuffed Chicken Bites
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Chicken Tenders
Curly Fries
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Hand Cut French Fries
Hand cut French Fries. We have a DEDICATED Fryer for FRIES to be Gluten Free!
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries with cheddar cheese, ranch and bacon.
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Potato Wedges
Soft Pretzel
Steak Quesadilla
Wing Dings
SALADS
Small Chef's Salad
Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, ham, chicken, hard boiled egg and pickled egg.
Large Chef's Salad
Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, ham, chicken, hard boiled egg and pickled egg.
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
Large Cripsy Chicken Salad
Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.
Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.
Small Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Larger Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Small Taco Salad
Salad comes with crushed tortilla chips, taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa & sour cream.
Large Taco Salad
Salad comes with crushed tortilla chips, taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa & sour cream.
Small Steak Salad
Large Steak Salad
Small Toss Salad
Salad comes with lettuce & tomato.
Large Toss Salad
Salad comes with lettuce & tomato.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, 1 slice pickled egg and 1 slice hard boiled egg
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Groceries, Fresh Meats & Good Eats!
5 East John Street, Mc Veytown, PA 17051