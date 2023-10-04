Restaurant info

McWethy’s Sports Bar (formerly known as McQ's) is a gathering place for friends and family. A place where you can kick back, relax, grab a beer, and enjoy the company of your friends. A place where you can catch any sports game on one of our 30+ TV's. McWethy’s offers Award-Winning Jumbo Wings, Hand-Crafted Sandwiches, Prime Steak Burgers, and much, much more! Our extensive craft beer list features over 30 beer options, and a flavor profile for everyone. Whether you like IPA's or Pale Ale's or Lagers, McWethy’s craft beer list has you covered! At McWethy’s Sports Bar we're ready to share our excitement with you!

Website