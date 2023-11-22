McWethy's Tavern 1700 W Renwick Dr
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to McWethy's Tavern! Scratch kitchen and handcrafted cocktails. Located in the clubhouse at Mistwood Golf Club. With handcrafted & locally sourced cuisine, featuring salads, classic entrées & signature sandwiches. Serving lunch, dinner and drinks. Make it McWethy's!
1700 W Renwick Dr, Romeoville, IL 60446
