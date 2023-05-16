A map showing the location of Me & you 326 BroadwayView gallery

Me & you 326 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

326 Broadway

Bethpage, NY 11714

Breakfast

Classic

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast

Classic Breakfast & Meat

$15.50

Two eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & home fries

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

8 oz prime sirloin, two eggs any style & choice of toast

Omelet

$15.00

Egg whites, home fries & choice of toast

Egg White Omelet

$16.00

Egg whites, home fries & choice of toast

Corned Beef Hash

$21.00

Two eggs any style & rye toast

California Eggs Benedict

$21.00

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & home fries

Extras

Berries

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Home Fried Potatoes

$4.50

Oatmeal

$8.00

Served with cranberries, toasted pecans & cinnamon

Ham Steak

$10.50

Grits ~ Cheddar

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Egg -1

$3.00

Egg -2

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash

$8.50

Avocado

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Side Pancakes

$9.50

Side Oatmeal Pancakes

$9.50

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Savory

Avocado Toast

$19.50

Sliced avocado, two eggs over easy, whole wheat toast, baby arugula, burrata & EVOO

Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

Home fried potatoes, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, roasted peppers, two eggs any style, avocado

Veggie Frittata

$16.50

Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato vinaigrette & wheat toast

Smoked Fish Plate

$21.00

House made gravlax & smoked salmon, toasted bagel, sliced red onion, tomato & crispy capers

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Two eggs, summer tomatoes, black beans, avocado, crispy tortillas, queso fresca & cilantro

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Salami, pepperoni, roasted garlic pesto, burrata, onion, sourdough bread, two eggs over easy, EVOO

Breakfast Pizza

$18.50

Two eggs over easy, bacon, red onion jam, scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, fresh mozzarella

Sweet

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Whipped cream, seasonal berries & maple syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

Whipped cream, seasonal berries & maple syrup

Special K Crusted French Toast

$16.00

Served with butter & warm maple syrup

Nutella Crepe

$17.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, whipped cream, raspberry sauce

Oatmeal Pancakes

$16.00

Made with cottage cheese, egg whites & oats served with honey & seasonal berries

Lemon Blueberry Crepe

$17.00

Whipped cinnamon ricotta cheese, apple compote, whipped cream, caramel

Double Cut French Toast

$17.00

Lunch

Starters

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Hot sauce or BBQ sauce, carrots & celery, blue cheese dip

Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Salsa, sour cream & spicy mayo

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Roasted prime sirloin, scallions, salsa, sour cream, chipotle mayo

Hummus Platter

$15.00

Sandwiches & Flats

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$21.00

Braised short ribs, provolone, rye bread

Triple Decker Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Fresh Seared "Rare" Tuna Club

$20.00

Whole wheat toast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & spicy mayo

Fresh Seared "Rare" Tuna Salad

$20.00

Whole wheat toast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & spicy mayo

Classic Cuban

$18.00

Roasted pork loin, ham, pickles, swiss cheese & spicy mayo

Southern Buttermilk Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Crispy chicken thigh, brioche bun, remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Brisket Blend Burger

$16.50

Potato burger bun, curly leaf lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion & pickle

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

House made tuna salad, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, muenster cheese. Served with house salad. Note: no fries

Grilled Veggie & Fresh Mozzarella Flat

$18.00

Cauliflower crust, pesto, roasted & grilled seasonal veggies

Salads

Me & You Cobb

$19.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese curds, jalapeno bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, grilled shrimp & green goddess dressing

The South

$17.50

Baby greens, tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, crispy tortillas, avocado, red onion, buttermilk ranch dressing & grilled BBQ chicken

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine, bean sprouts, mandarin oranges, edamame, crispy wontons, grilled chicken, almonds & ginger dressing

Quinoa Salad Bowl

$16.00

Brussell sprouts, toasted pecans, baby spinach, butternut squash, roasted heirloom tomatoes, EVOO & feta cheese

Spring Berry Salad

$16.00

Baby green, toasted pecans, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, white balsamic dressing

TLC Salad

$19.50

Poached shrimp, baby green beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lime agave dressing, bacon

Not Just for Dinner

BBQ Rubbed Salmon

$19.00

White bean & escarole, garlic broth

Short Ribs

$27.00

Asparagus, crispy fries, garlic aioli

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Angel hair pasta, lemon white wine sauce, heirloom tomatoes, basil, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella

Shrimp & Zucchini Linguini

$24.00

Brown butter sage sauce, grated parmesan

Beverages

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Coke - Diet

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice - Apple, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Apple, 6 oz.

$3.00

Juice - Cranberry, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Cranberry, 6 oz.

$3.00

Juice - Grapefruit, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Grapefruit, 6 oz.

$3.00

Juice - Orange, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Orange, 6 oz.

$3.00

Juice - Pineapple, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Pineapple, 6 oz.

$3.00

Juice - Tomato, 12 oz.

$5.00

Juice - Tomato, 6 oz.

$3.00

Sprite

$3.75

Tea - Hot

$4.00

Tea - Iced

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.50

Lemonaide

$4.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Water

Water - Saratoga Sparkling

$7.50

Water - Saratoga Still

$7.50

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cappuccino - Decaf

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Coffee - Iced

$4.00

Coffee-Illy Cold Brew

$7.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Frappe

$6.00

Espresso

$5.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Latte

$5.50

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

house

$10.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Gin - Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Gin - Beefeater

$12.00

Gin - Bombay

$12.00

Gin - Boodles

$11.00

Gin - Hendricks

$12.00

Gin - House

$10.00

Gin - Magadar

$13.00

Gin - Tanqueray

$11.00

Gin - Hendricks Martini

$16.00

Gin - Bombay Sapphire Martini

$17.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$14.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

1800 Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Centenario Blanco

$14.00

Centenario Leyenda

$54.00

Centenario Plata

$10.00

Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Don Julio

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$10.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia

$55.00

Milgro

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Whiskey

Suntory

$15.00

Johnny Walker Rocks

$14.00

Johnny Walker Rocks

$14.00

-Peerless

$18.00

Tullamore

$16.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$21.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bullet

$17.00

Chivas

$14.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$19.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$65.00

Johnny Walker Red

$15.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Maker's Mark

$17.00

Oban

$14.00

Oban

$19.00

Peerless

$18.00

Slaughter

$16.00

Straight Edge

$17.00

Whip Saw

$16.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Woodland Reserve

$16.00

Jack Daniels Rocks

$14.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Macallan 12

$26.00

Macallan 18

$75.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Cordial - Amaretto

$14.00

Cordial - Amaretto house

$8.00

Cordial - Baileys

$14.00

Cordial - Chambord

$10.00

Cordial - Frangelico

$12.00

Cordial - Godiva

$10.00

Cordial - Harveys

$9.00

Cordial - Hennessy

$13.00

Cordial - Kahlua

$9.00

Cordial - Limoncello

$11.00

Cordial - Patron Coffee

$14.00

Cordial - Sambuca

$14.00

Cordial-Drambuie

$18.00

Cordial-Hennessy

$18.00

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Boozy Coffee - Butterscotch

$12.00

Apple Cider Cocktail

$10.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

BB Smash

$14.00

Belini - Guava - Carafe

$32.00

Belini - Guava - Glass

$9.00

Belini - Mango - Carafe

$32.00

Belini - Mango - Glass

$9.00

Belini - Passion Fruit - Carafe

$32.00

Belini - Passion Fruit - Glass

$9.00

Belini - White Peach - Carafe

$32.00

Belini - White Peach - Glass

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boozy Coffee - Irish

$10.00

Boozy Coffee - Mexican

$10.00

Boozy Coffee - Turkish

$10.00

Bottomless Belini

$30.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$28.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Bourbon Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa - Glass

$10.00

Mimosa Special

$12.00

Me & You Margarita

$14.00

Mule

$12.00

Mango Mule

$11.00

Bourbon Mule

$14.00

French Kiss

$14.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.00

BB Smash

$14.00

Lambrusco Sour

$14.00

Champagne

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Mango

$13.00

Mojito Guava

$13.00

Mojito Strawberry

$13.00

Espresso Martini with Baileys

$16.00

Sangria - White

$10.00

Sangria -Red

$10.00

Sangria - White Carafe

$34.00

Sangria - Red Carafe

$34.00

Mr. Black Latte

$14.00

Trader Vics Latte

$14.00

Mimosa - Carafe

$32.00

La Marca Prosseco

$15.00

Spritz-Watermelon or Lime

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Lemon Spritz

$14.00

Almare Spritz

$12.00

Casamigos Coconut Marg

$16.00

Margarita Guava

$10.00

Beer

Beer - Barnshed

$8.00

Beer - Blue Moon

$7.00

Beer - Budweiser

$5.00

Beer - Coors Light

$6.00

Beer - Corona

$7.00

Beer - Heineken

$7.00

Beer - Lagunitas on Tap

$8.50

Beer - Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Beer - Modello on Tap

$7.00

Beer - Modelo Negro

$7.00

Beer - Montauk

$8.00

Beer - Pumpkin

$7.00

Beer - Pumpkin on Tap

$7.50

Beer - Stella Artois on tap

$8.00

Beer - Tecate

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill - Bottle

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill - Glass

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Unshacked

$58.00

Champagne - Bottle

$28.00

Champagne - Glass

$9.00

Chard-Twenty Acres

$10.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay - Glass

$11.00

Malbec - Bottle

$36.00

Malbec - Glass

$11.00

Merlot - Bottle

$34.00

Merlot - Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio- Glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio-Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Glass

$11.00

Riesling-Bottle

$32.00

Riesling-Glass

$9.00

Rose - Bottle

$36.00

Rose -Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$12.00

Specials

Pancake Special

$16.00

Little Italy Omelette

$16.00

Rigatoni Bolognaise

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Little Ones

Kids- Srambled

$11.00

Kids - Pancakes

$11.00

Kids - Fingers

$11.00

Kids - Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids - Pizza

$11.00

Kids - Quesadilla

$11.00

Kids - Hot Dog

$11.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Apple Blossom

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Lemon Sorbert

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Mothers Day 2024

Brunch

Classic Breakfast with Meat

$55.00

Eggs Benedict

$55.00

California Eggs Benedict

$55.00

AvocadoToast

$55.00

Ranchero

$55.00

Steak & Eggs

$55.00

Waffle

$55.00

Pancakes

$55.00

Special K French Toast

$55.00

Nutella Crepe

$55.00

Omelet

$55.00

Egg White Omelette

$55.00

Cobb Salad

$55.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$55.00

Quiona Bowl with Salmon

$55.00

Spring Frittata

$55.00

Shrimp Zucchini

$55.00

Tuna Club

$55.00

BBQ Blackened Salmon

$55.00

Brisket Burger

$55.00

Short Ribs

$55.00

Chicken Parmesan

$55.00

Buttermilk Chicken Wrap

$55.00

Chicken & Waffles

$55.00

Classic Cuban

$55.00

Kids Mothers Day

Kids Pancakes

$35.00

Mini Waffles

$35.00

Scrambled Eggs, Meat & Fries

$35.00

Nutella Crepe Kids

$35.00

Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$35.00

Burger & Fries

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

326 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

