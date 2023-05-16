Me & you 326 Broadway
326 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
Breakfast
Classic
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast
Classic Breakfast & Meat
Two eggs any style, home fries & choice of toast
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & home fries
Steak and Eggs
8 oz prime sirloin, two eggs any style & choice of toast
Omelet
Egg whites, home fries & choice of toast
Egg White Omelet
Egg whites, home fries & choice of toast
Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs any style & rye toast
California Eggs Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise & home fries
Extras
Berries
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Toast
English Muffin
Bagel
Home Fried Potatoes
Oatmeal
Served with cranberries, toasted pecans & cinnamon
Ham Steak
Grits ~ Cheddar
Sweet Fries
French Fries
Egg -1
Egg -2
Corned Beef Hash
Avocado
Yogurt Parfait
Side Pancakes
Side Oatmeal Pancakes
Turkey Bacon
Savory
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, two eggs over easy, whole wheat toast, baby arugula, burrata & EVOO
Breakfast Bowl
Home fried potatoes, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, roasted peppers, two eggs any style, avocado
Veggie Frittata
Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato vinaigrette & wheat toast
Smoked Fish Plate
House made gravlax & smoked salmon, toasted bagel, sliced red onion, tomato & crispy capers
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, summer tomatoes, black beans, avocado, crispy tortillas, queso fresca & cilantro
Chicken & Waffles
Salami, pepperoni, roasted garlic pesto, burrata, onion, sourdough bread, two eggs over easy, EVOO
Breakfast Pizza
Two eggs over easy, bacon, red onion jam, scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, fresh mozzarella
Sweet
Belgian Waffle
Whipped cream, seasonal berries & maple syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
Whipped cream, seasonal berries & maple syrup
Special K Crusted French Toast
Served with butter & warm maple syrup
Nutella Crepe
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, whipped cream, raspberry sauce
Oatmeal Pancakes
Made with cottage cheese, egg whites & oats served with honey & seasonal berries
Lemon Blueberry Crepe
Whipped cinnamon ricotta cheese, apple compote, whipped cream, caramel
Double Cut French Toast
Lunch
Starters
Sandwiches & Flats
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short ribs, provolone, rye bread
Triple Decker Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Fresh Seared "Rare" Tuna Club
Whole wheat toast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & spicy mayo
Fresh Seared "Rare" Tuna Salad
Whole wheat toast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & spicy mayo
Classic Cuban
Roasted pork loin, ham, pickles, swiss cheese & spicy mayo
Southern Buttermilk Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken thigh, brioche bun, remoulade, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Brisket Blend Burger
Potato burger bun, curly leaf lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion & pickle
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
House made tuna salad, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, muenster cheese. Served with house salad. Note: no fries
Grilled Veggie & Fresh Mozzarella Flat
Cauliflower crust, pesto, roasted & grilled seasonal veggies
Salads
Me & You Cobb
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese curds, jalapeno bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, grilled shrimp & green goddess dressing
The South
Baby greens, tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, crispy tortillas, avocado, red onion, buttermilk ranch dressing & grilled BBQ chicken
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine, bean sprouts, mandarin oranges, edamame, crispy wontons, grilled chicken, almonds & ginger dressing
Quinoa Salad Bowl
Brussell sprouts, toasted pecans, baby spinach, butternut squash, roasted heirloom tomatoes, EVOO & feta cheese
Spring Berry Salad
Baby green, toasted pecans, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, white balsamic dressing
TLC Salad
Poached shrimp, baby green beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lime agave dressing, bacon
Not Just for Dinner
BBQ Rubbed Salmon
White bean & escarole, garlic broth
Short Ribs
Asparagus, crispy fries, garlic aioli
Chicken Parmesan
Angel hair pasta, lemon white wine sauce, heirloom tomatoes, basil, tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Shrimp & Zucchini Linguini
Brown butter sage sauce, grated parmesan
Beverages
Beverages
Club Soda
Coke
Coke - Diet
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Juice - Apple, 12 oz.
Juice - Apple, 6 oz.
Juice - Cranberry, 12 oz.
Juice - Cranberry, 6 oz.
Juice - Grapefruit, 12 oz.
Juice - Grapefruit, 6 oz.
Juice - Orange, 12 oz.
Juice - Orange, 6 oz.
Juice - Pineapple, 12 oz.
Juice - Pineapple, 6 oz.
Juice - Tomato, 12 oz.
Juice - Tomato, 6 oz.
Sprite
Tea - Hot
Tea - Iced
Milk
Milk - Chocolate
Lemonaide
Chai Latte
Coffee
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
1800 Anejo
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Blanco
Centenario Leyenda
Centenario Plata
Centenario Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo Blanco
Jose Cuervo La Familia
Milgro
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Silver
Whiskey
Suntory
Johnny Walker Rocks
Johnny Walker Rocks
-Peerless
Tullamore
Balvenie
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bullet
Chivas
Crown Royal
Dewars
Glenlivet
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnny Walker Red
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Oban
Oban
Peerless
Slaughter
Straight Edge
Whip Saw
Widow Jane
Woodland Reserve
Jack Daniels Rocks
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Cordial - Amaretto
Cordial - Amaretto house
Cordial - Baileys
Cordial - Chambord
Cordial - Frangelico
Cordial - Godiva
Cordial - Harveys
Cordial - Hennessy
Cordial - Kahlua
Cordial - Limoncello
Cordial - Patron Coffee
Cordial - Sambuca
Cordial-Drambuie
Cordial-Hennessy
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
Boozy Coffee - Butterscotch
Apple Cider Cocktail
Apple Martini
BB Smash
Belini - Guava - Carafe
Belini - Guava - Glass
Belini - Mango - Carafe
Belini - Mango - Glass
Belini - Passion Fruit - Carafe
Belini - Passion Fruit - Glass
Belini - White Peach - Carafe
Belini - White Peach - Glass
Bloody Mary
Boozy Coffee - Irish
Boozy Coffee - Mexican
Boozy Coffee - Turkish
Bottomless Belini
Bottomless Bloody Mary
Bottomless Mimosa
Bourbon Bloody Mary
Mimosa - Glass
Mimosa Special
Me & You Margarita
Mule
Mango Mule
Bourbon Mule
French Kiss
Orange Crush
Paloma
Pomegranate Martini
BB Smash
Lambrusco Sour
Champagne
Espresso Martini
Mojito
Mojito Mango
Mojito Guava
Mojito Strawberry
Espresso Martini with Baileys
Sangria - White
Sangria -Red
Sangria - White Carafe
Sangria - Red Carafe
Mr. Black Latte
Trader Vics Latte
Mimosa - Carafe
La Marca Prosseco
Spritz-Watermelon or Lime
Aperol Spritz
Lemon Spritz
Almare Spritz
Casamigos Coconut Marg
Margarita Guava
Beer
Beer - Barnshed
Beer - Blue Moon
Beer - Budweiser
Beer - Coors Light
Beer - Corona
Beer - Heineken
Beer - Lagunitas on Tap
Beer - Michelob Ultra
Beer - Modello on Tap
Beer - Modelo Negro
Beer - Montauk
Beer - Pumpkin
Beer - Pumpkin on Tap
Beer - Stella Artois on tap
Beer - Tecate
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill - Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill - Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon-Unshacked
Champagne - Bottle
Champagne - Glass
Chard-Twenty Acres
Chardonnay - Bottle
Chardonnay - Glass
Malbec - Bottle
Malbec - Glass
Merlot - Bottle
Merlot - Glass
Pinot Grigio- Glass
Pinot Grigio-Bottle
Pinot Noir - Bottle
Pinot Noir - Glass
Riesling-Bottle
Riesling-Glass
Rose - Bottle
Rose -Glass
Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
Mothers Day 2024
Brunch
Classic Breakfast with Meat
Eggs Benedict
California Eggs Benedict
AvocadoToast
Ranchero
Steak & Eggs
Waffle
Pancakes
Special K French Toast
Nutella Crepe
Omelet
Egg White Omelette
Cobb Salad
Asian Chicken Salad
Quiona Bowl with Salmon
Spring Frittata
Shrimp Zucchini
Tuna Club
BBQ Blackened Salmon
Brisket Burger
Short Ribs
Chicken Parmesan
Buttermilk Chicken Wrap
Chicken & Waffles
Classic Cuban
