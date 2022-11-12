American
Seafood
Pizza
Meade Street Bistro
93 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2729 N Meade St., Appleton, WI 54911
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant
Cinder's Charcoal Grille - W Wisconsin Ave
3.6 • 300
2369 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurant
Fratello's Waterfront - 501 WEST WATER STREET
No Reviews
501 WEST WATER STREET Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Appleton
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant