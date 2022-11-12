Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Pizza

Meade Street Bistro

93 Reviews

$$

2729 N Meade St.

Appleton, WI 54911

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Sandwich
Kids Cheese Burger
Scallop Risotto

Smalls

Cheese Curds

$9.95

fried white cheese curds served with pesto ranch

Antipasto

$21.95

cured meats, Wisconsin cheeses, olives, seasonal pickles, sweet and savory morsels

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Fried Goodies

$15.95

scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce

Salmon Toast

$16.95

wild caught salmon cold smoked on herbed cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion and capers on a crostini

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Vegetarian Antipasto

$19.95

Bowl of soup

$5.95

Chips And Salsa

$6.95

Cup of soup

$3.95

House Side Salad

$2.55

Side of French Fries

$2.55

Side Of Soup For App

$2.55

Side Potato Salad

$2.55

Lunch Special

$16.95

three Parmesan basil breaded cod fillets with pickled red onions, crunchy citrus coleslaw, lime and fried avocado-- topped with shredded Parm and roasted red pepper mayo

Greens

Bruschetta Salad

$18.95

Caesar Salad

$16.95

grilled chicken on hand cut romaine, creamy Caesar vinaigrette, Parmesan Romano blend, herbed croutons and sweet tomatoes

Mandarin Salad

$18.95

Meade Street Salad

$17.95

fresh salad greens in a light house dressing, roasted golden beets, creamy Feta and chopped pistachios

Tuscan Salad

$17.95

Between Bread

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$16.95

Meat Block burger, bacon slices, melted Wisconsin cheddar and fried avocado on a toasted bun with special sauce

Caprese Panini

$13.95

fresh mozzarella with juicy sliced tomatoes, crisp arugula, and pesto aioli set in between two slices of locally sourced multigrain bread, pressed and grilled

Korean BBQ Burger

$18.95

fresh ground beef patty grilled to your liking, glazed in Korean style BBQ sauce, and topped with Kimchi and a mild wasabi aioli. Served on a housemade specialty bun

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

butterflied chicken breast rubbed in a housemade mesquite seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomato, lettuce and pepper jack cheese, set on a brioche bun and drizzled with a salsa ranch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.95

pork shoulder, beer braised in house, shredded, tossed in a Kansas City style BBQ sauce set on a brioche bun and topped with housemade creamy coleslaw

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

18 hour slow cooked brisket on a freshly baked French style bun with tangy slaw, cheddar and our bistro sauce served with au jus to dunk

Steak Sandwich

$21.95

six ounce filet topped with Havarti cheese, mushrooms and bistro sauce served on a French style bun

Build Your Own Burger

$14.95

Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1

Specialty Sandwich

$13.99

Biggies

Brisket Dinner

$28.95

smoked brisket topped with a housemade blueberry bourbon bbq sauce served with roasted fingerling potatoes and veg du jour

Cheese Tortellini

$27.95

cheese tortellini tossed in our house-made pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and your choice of sautéed shrimp, salmon, or chicken. Garnished with toasted herb bread and Parmesan cheese

Grilled Pork Loin Chop

$24.95

hand cut pork loin chop grilled and topped with a caramelized red onion-bacon cream sauce, served with roasted fingerling potatoes and veg du jour

Honey Glazed Salmon

$26.95

grilled salmon fillet, honey glazed and served with a lemon-basil couscous and veg du jour

Linguini in Pan Herb Butter Sauce

$24.95

linguini tossed in a made to order pan herb butter sauce with your choice of sautéed shrimp, salmon, or chicken. Garnished with toasted herb bread and Parmesan cheese

New York Strip

$34.95

hand cut, New York strip grilled to your liking, rested and sliced, and drizzled with house-made chimichurri, served with roasted fingerling potatoes and sautéed corn succotash

Scallops Risotto

$35.95

pan seared scallops set on a creamy corn risotto, topped with a freshly made herb butter pan sauce and paired with veg du jour

8oz Tenderloin Special

$36.95

Shrimp Creole' Over Rice/Beans Plate

$22.95

Itsa Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza 14"

$17.95

Build Your Own- 10" Gluten Free

$13.95

Flatbread

$13.95

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

$13.95

MSB Pizza 14"

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Gluten Free

Sweets

Ice Cream Only

$3.95

Complimentry Birthday Dessert

Triple Chocolate Truffle Chez Cake

$8.95

Carmel Swirl Chez Cake

$7.95

GF Spiced Cake (Choc Pecan)

$7.95

GF Lemon Lasagna

$7.95

Apple Dumplings

$7.95

GF Take 5 Delight

$7.95Out of stock

GF Pecan Tartlet

$7.95

GF Cherry Tartlet

$7.95

GF Blueberry Tartlet

$7.95

GF Apple Spice Cake

$7.95

GF Raspberry Tartlet

$7.95

GF Sweet Potato Tartlet

$7.95

Vegan Chocolate Sweet Potato Tart

$7.95

V/Vegan/GF

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$19.95

Caprese Salad

$8.95

fresh sliced mozzarella shingled with fresh basil leaves and juicy sliced Roma tomatoes then drizzled with balsamic glaze and housemade pesto

Chickpea Penne

$14.95

Grilled Vegetable Risotto

$16.95

zucchini and Yellow squash, grilled red onion, and roasted red pepper served over a bed of our creamy risotto

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$16.95

marinated roasted red pepper, grilled red onion, grilled zucchini and yellow squash set in toasted multigrain bread with arugula, Havarti, and pesto aioli

Guac Not Burger

$17.95

beyond burger patty set on a brioche bun topped with homemade guacamole, thick sliced red onion, juicy tomato, and drizzled with salsa ranch

Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes

$13.95

Steak tomatoes hollowed, filled with our Santa Fe Quinoa salad mix, and roasted. Then drizzled with an avocado cream sauce

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

$13.95

Sweet Potato Flatbread

$16.95

Vegetarian Antipasto

$19.95

To Go

Service

Time/To Go

Friday Fish Fry

Fish Tacos

$14.95

three Parmesan basil breaded cod fillets with pickled red onions, crunchy citrus coleslaw, lime and fried avocado-- topped with shredded Parm and roasted red pepper mayo

Honey Glazed Salmon

$26.95

grilled salmon fillet glazed with fresh honey, served with lemon-basil couscous, and vegetable du jour

Pan Fried Walleye

$22.95

roasted fingerling potatoes and roasted vegetables

Sautéed Shrimp

$20.95

sauteed shrimp set on a bed of flash sauteed zucchini noodles with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach then drizzled with a pan herb butter sauce

Wisconsin Style Fish Fry

Old Menu Food

Salmon Caprese Salad

$15.95

cold smoked salmon on arugula dressed with a light lemon vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes, creamy burrata and drizzle balsamic vinegar

Entree House Salad

$8.95

fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots with your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.95

sliced tomatoes, creamy burrata cheese, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar drizzle

BLT++

$13.95

creamy burrata, bacon slices, dressed arugula and fresh tomatoes on a multi-grain bread

Build Your Own Burger

$14.95

Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1

Gyro Burger

$14.95

special blend of Meat Block burger with an in-house Mediterranean spice blend, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers and creamy feta

Chicken Pesto Ranch Sandwich

$14.95

seared chicken breast with bacon slices, pesto ranch, tomato, arugula, melty Roth havarti cheese squeezed between a soft brioche bun

8oz Filet Mignon

$38.95

8 oz. filet mignon served with herbed baby fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables and topped with herbed butter

Alfredo

$22.95

chicken on top of fettuccine with baby kale, sun dried tomatoes and prosciutto in a rich Alfredo sauce and warm bread

Sante Fe Rolls

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetarian Breaded Chick'n Sandwich

$14.95

Thai Quinoa Bowl

$14.95

Scallop Risotto

$26.95

pan seared scallops over a creamy fire roasted corn risotto cake and roasted vegetables

Scallop Pasta

$17.95

pan seared scallops over fettuccine noodles with a garlic cream sauce

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.95

wild caught salmon cold smoked on herbed cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion and capers on a crostini

Ahi Tuna Salad Special

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2729 N Meade St., Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Meade Street Bistro image
Meade Street Bistro image

