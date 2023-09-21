Meadowbrook Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Meadowbrook Village began with a desire to create a quality retirement community where Christ’s love would be shown in the way we served and lived with each other. We were founded by a local non-profit foundation and are supported by members of several local churches. After years of planning, anticipation, and prayer, Meadowbrook Village Christian Retirement Community opened in 2009.
Location
100 Holland Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Gallery