Watson's imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Watson's at Meadow Lake Country Club

review star

No reviews yet

1000 E Watson Pkwy

Clinton, MO 64735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Macaroni & Gouda Cheese Bites

$10.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Livers

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Onion Ring Tower

$8.00

Homemade Chips Appetizer

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pick Three

Fresh Salads

Susie Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Susie Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Susie Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken House Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Greek Salad

$13.00

Straw Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Straw Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Straw Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches and Such

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

French Dip

$11.00

Philly Steak and Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Classic Club

$11.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

Trail Side Club

$11.00

Par 3 Sliders

Reuben Sandwich

Burgers

Par Three 6 oz. Hamburger

$10.00

Meadow Lake Hamburger - 8 oz.

$12.00

Entrees

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

$20.00

Pacific Coast Salmon

$24.00

Catfish

$18.00

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$18.00

Smothered Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Shrimp Skewer

Steaks

Meadow Lake Filet

$45.00

Baseball Sirloin Steak

$20.00

Sides

Skinny Fries

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Homemade Chips side order

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Seasonal Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Fruit (seasonal)

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Hand Cut Steak Fries

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Corndogs (6)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

Specials

Lunch Special $8.99

$8.99

Bingo special

$11.99

Valentines Filet

$35.99

Valentines Shrimp

$35.00

Add Shrimp Skewer (1)

$8.99

Easter Buffet

$13.99

Easter Buffet kid 10

$10.00

Friday Night Special

$15.99

Sunday Special

$9.99

Barr special

$14.99

18.99

$18.99

12.99

$12.99

Thanksgiving Special

$15.99

Valentines Salmon

$26.99

13.99

$13.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.99

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$5.99

Reese’s Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Pick 2

Soup Of the Day

$4.99

1/2 Club

$4.99

1/2 Pimento Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Susie Wrap

$4.99

1/2 Trail Side

$4.99

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.99

1/2 Susie Salad

$4.99

1/2 Straw Salad

$4.99

1/2 Greek Salad

$4.99

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.99

1/2 House Salad

$4.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$1.62

Coke

$2.32

Coke Zero

$2.32

Cranberry Juice

$2.09

Diet Coke

$2.32

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.32

Dr. Pepper

$2.32

Fanta

$2.32

Golden Peak Tea

$2.32

Iced Tea

$1.62

Lemonade

$2.32

Milk

$1.62

Orange Juice

$2.09

Powerade

$2.32

Root Beer

$2.32

Sprite

$2.32

Sprite Zero

$2.32

Water

$1.86

Alani Energy Drink - 2.50

$2.32

Cocktails

Bees Knees

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Whiskey Smash

$9.00

French Martini

$9.00

Gin Bramble

$9.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Lemoncello Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Limencello Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Perfect Manhattan

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Side Car

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Spiked Cider

$6.50

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Tequila sunrise

$7.00

Tom collins

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 E Watson Pkwy, Clinton, MO 64735

Directions

Gallery
Watson's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Missing Link Bootleg Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 13
317 W MAIN ST Warsaw, MO 65355
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Clinton
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston