Bakeries
Sandwiches
Watson's at Meadow Lake Country Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1000 E Watson Pkwy, Clinton, MO 64735
Gallery