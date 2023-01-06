Meadowlark Bakery and Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee

Drip

$2.75+

Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold Brew

Vietnamese Iced

$5.50+

Cold Brew with Condensed Milk

Cider

8oz

$4.25

12oz

$5.00

16oz

$5.75

Hot Tea

Breakfast

$4.00+

Green

$4.00+

Chamomile

$4.00+

Peppermint

$4.00+

Decaf Black Citrus

$4.00+

Espresso

Single

$2.50

Single Espresso Shot

Double

$3.25

Double Espresso Shot

Cortado

$3.75

Cortado

Cappucino

$4.00

Cappucino

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.75+

Latte

Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Drink of the Week

Peppermint Mocha

$6.25+

Coffee Less

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Steamers

Vanilla

$4.75+

Honey

$4.75+

Kids Drinks

Kids Cocoa

$3.50

Kids Vanilla Steamer

$3.50

Kids Honey Steamer

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

From The Bakery

Kouign-Amann

$4.75

Croissant

$4.00

Classic French Pastry

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.50

Pain Au Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

Raspberry Cinnamon Twist

$5.00

Filled Brioche

$5.50

Daily Filled Brioche

Daily Muffin

$4.00

Not A Cronut

$6.00

Cookies

$3.00+

Ginger Snap

$0.75

Apple Croissant

$5.50

Supêrme-Chocolate

$8.00

Large chocolate laminated pastry

Suprême-pistachio

$8.00

Large pistachio filled laminated pastry

Suprême- Cinnamon Apple

$8.00

Scone Sweet

$4.50

Daily Sweet Scone

Scone Savory

$5.00

Daily Savory Scone

Brioche Craqueline

$4.00

A sugary Brioche with a sugary surprise

brioche à tête

$3.50

Apple Galette

$5.50

Brioche Sticky Buns

$8.00

Bread Loaf

Mini focaccia

$5.00

Focaccia

$8.00

Sourdough

$5.00

Sourdough Roll

$0.95

Pullman Brioche

$15.00

Pullman White

$5.00

Braided Challah

$5.00

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

From the Cafe

Hoagie of the Day

$11.00

Flat Bread of the Day

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.00

Belgian Frites

$6.00

Poutine

$8.50

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Panini of the Day

$9.00

Toys

Bendy Man

$3.99

Harmonica

$7.99

Juggling Balls

$10.00

Marbles

$14.99

Moody Face

$4.99

Pick up sticks

$5.99

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Slinky

$5.99

Toy Chicken

$4.99

Body Care

Bath Bomb

$1.99

Body Oil Lemongrass Florida

$10.99

Lip Balm Chill Out

$2.99

Lip Balm Sister Bee

$4.00

Lip Balm Unicorn

$2.99

Lip Oil

$1.99

Lip Scrub SHE

$3.00

Lip Scrub Sugar Kiss

$2.50

Lotion Sister Bee

$18.99

Mask Hello Glow 6.76oz

$8.99

Scrub Almond Spalife 20oz

$12.00

Scrub Coconut Spalife 20ox

$12.00

Scrub Florida Large Coconut

$14.99

Scrub Florida Large Lemongrass

$14.99

Scrub Florida Small Coconut

$8.99

Scrub Florida Small Lemongrass

$8.99

Scrub Goddess 6.76oz

$8.99

Scrub Rose Spalife 20oz

$12.00

Serum Pure Silver

$10.99

Sheet Mask

$1.99

Soap Lavender Sister Bee

$3.99

Soap Lemongrass Sister Bee

$3.99

Steel Soap

$6.99

Candles

Allswell

$19.99

Beehive

$5.99

Birthday Beeswax Anellabees

$10.99

Birthday Party Set

$2.99

CBTH 50

$27.99

CBTH 60

$29.99

CBTH 80

$39.99

Mason Jar Beeswax

$10.99

Tree

$6.99

Snacks

Bubble Gum Goldmine

$2.99

Chocolate Bar O'sheas

$2.99

Chocolate Honey Hard Candy

$10.50

Chocolate Spoons

$3.99

Fruition Brown Butter Milk

$9.99

Fruition Marcona Almonds

$14.99

Fruition Peru Dark Milk

$9.99

Fruition Sipping Chocolate Mix

$24.99

Hippeas

$2.49

Honey Chunk 16oz BKD

$19.00

Honey Butterbean

$16.99

Honey Caramels

$12.99

Honey Chocolate Spreadable

$16.99

Honey Creamy Apricot

$14.99

Honey Creamy Cinnamon

$14.99

Honey Creamy Wildflower

$14.99

Honey Maine Blueberry

$16.99

Honey Mustard

$8.99

Honey Stick 3 pack Sister Bee

$1.99

Honey Wildflower BKD 16oz

$13.00

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$2.99

Jam Mango Habanero

$9.99

Jam Peach Habanero

$9.99

Jam Raspberry Habanero

$9.99

Legally Addictive O.G.

$4.00

Legally Addictive Surprise

$4.00

Licorice Black

$6.99

Licorice Strawberry

$6.99

Lolipop

$0.50

Miss Vickies

$1.99

Peanut Brittle

$7.00

Pirates Booty

$1.99

Pixy Stix

$1.00

Pressels

$1.99

Quinn PB Pretzels

$2.99

Tootsie Rolls

$2.99

Pepperemint Sticks

$2.99

Honey Bear Orange Blossom

$8.99

Honey Bear Maine Blueberry

$8.99

Jewelry/Accesories

Bracelet

$14.99

Bracelet Gold

$8.99

Bracelet String Bee

$3.99

Earrings Bee Dangly 10.99

Earrings Bee Studs

$8.99

Earrings Dangly 6.99

$6.99

Hair Clips

$6.99

Hairclips Bees

$4.99

Hairpin Bee

$8.99

Keychain Bees

$6.99

Keychain Boba

$4.99

Lip Gloss

$2.99

Necklace Bees

$6.99

Necklace Pinecone

$6.99

Necklace Turtle

$9.99

Purse Lips

$14.99

Grab n Go

Turkey Sammy

$4.50

Hummus Wrap

$7.00

Cesar Salad

$7.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Fiji Water

$2.50

Liquid Death

$2.75

Fitaid

$3.75

Coke/diet

$2.99

Pickles on a Stick

$2.99

Bread n Butter Pickles Chips

$7.99

Sweet and Hot Pickle Chips

$7.99

Dill Spears Pickles

$7.99

Sweety Hot Reds

$7.99

Hot Tomatoes

$7.99

Sriracha

$14.99

Eggs dzn

$4.99

Milk qt

$3.25

Books Etc

Cards

$1.99

Christmas Cards

$3.99

Journal

$8.99

Kindness Now

$8.99

Sudoku

$2.99

Sudoku Collection

$4.99

Clothes/Bag

Bag Bees Foldable

$6.99

Bag Corduroy

$14.99

Bag Wild Honey

$14.99

Beanie 14.99

$14.99

Beanie 9.99

$9.99

Beanie Meadowlark

$19.99

Scarf

$11.99

Socks Fluffy

Socks Little

$1.99

Beans

Colombia

$16.00

Decaf Colombia

$16.00

Ethiopia

$16.00
Meadowlark Bakery & Café is a new local bakery experience. Chef Bryan Young, a Maine native, is the owner of this up and coming café has a passion for crafting exquisite French and American cuisine from simple ingredients.

