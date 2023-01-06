Meadowlark Bakery and Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Meadowlark Bakery & Café is a new local bakery experience. Chef Bryan Young, a Maine native, is the owner of this up and coming café has a passion for crafting exquisite French and American cuisine from simple ingredients.
Location
1414 Old York Rd, Suite E, Warminster, PA 18974
Gallery
