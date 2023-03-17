Meadows at Grove Cartel 211 North Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
211 North Main Street, China Grove, NC 28023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willowbrook Grounds - 115 S Central Ave, Landis, NC 28023
No Reviews
115 S CENTRAL AVE LANDIS, NC 28088
View restaurant
Vibez Bar & Grill
No Reviews
3399 Cloverleaf Pkwy, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Kannapolis, NC 28083
View restaurant