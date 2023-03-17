Main picView gallery

Meadows at Grove Cartel 211 North Main Street

211 North Main Street

China Grove, NC 28023

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels sprouts
Pepperoni Classica
Cheese Pizza

FOOD

Pop Up Specials

Our Pop- UP menu is our special menu with daily or weekly creations everything here is very LIMITED!***** No SUBTITUTIONS****.sorry guys.

Wood-Fired Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Very limited! Wood-fired hand made all beef meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, meat-sauce, pecorino, fresh parsley

Wings (Wed)

$10.00+Out of stock

Spicy Pickle Pizza

$18.00

Chicken sausage, dill pickles, roasted vidalia onion, fresh garlic, Calabrian chili, Mikes hot honey

NY Garlic Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, red sauce, pecorino, oregano, roasted garlic, fresh garlic-bulb , crispy garlic, basil, parsley, chili oil

Family Meal

Family Of 4 (2 Pizzas, 1 sub, 1 salad)

$48.00

*******FAMILY PROMO!******* Comes with our Chopped Italiano salad! Pick 2 pizzas ( Salsiccia, Pepperoni, or Margherita) Pick 1 sub ( Gabagool, Gloria, Il Carne, or Americano) *****NO MODIFICATIONS***** *****AS IS PROMOTION******

Salad

Local strawberries, arugula, Vidalia onion, Gorgonzola, walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette

Small Kale Caesar salad

$6.00

Tender kale, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, castlevatrano olives, pecorino cheese, house made caesar dressing

$11.00

Tender kale, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, castlevatrano olives, pecorino cheese, house made caesar dressing

Small Meadow's Chopped Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Large Meadow's Chopped Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Small Antipasto

$9.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, salami, pepperoni, danish ham, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Large Antipasto

$13.00

Iceberg, arugula, radicchio, salami, pepperoni, danish ham, capicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, Vidalia onion, tomato, cucumber, olive, ricottaa salata, pecorino, sweet pepper, celery, lemon, EVOO, s/p,

Pizza

All pizzas are 14"

Meatza Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Fennel Sausage, ground (prosciutto, ham, salami, pepperoni) mozzarella, whipped ricotta, parsley, Aleppo chili, hot honey

Funghi

$18.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, togarashi, mozzarella, taleggio, whipped ricotta, roasted garlic, pecorino, parsley, EVOO

Queen Margherita

$16.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh garlic, EVOO

Quattro Formaggio

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pecorino, gorgonzola, whipped ricotta, taleggio, fresh garlic, basil, aleppo chili, EVOO

Pollo Piccante

$17.00

Chicken sausage, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, spinach, calalbrian chili, fresh garlic

Prosciutto Cotto

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, fresh garlic, hot honey, pecorino, fresh parsley

Pepperoni Classica

$17.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic

Salsiccia

$18.00

Pork sausage, smoked mozzarella, red sauce, roasted red peppers, Vidalia onion, roasted garlic, basil, pecorino

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$11.00

Calzone

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, ricotta, pecorino, basil, parsley, topped with red sauce and mozzarella or Spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, pecorino, parsley, topped with red sauce and mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with Lettuce, sweet peppers, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper

Gabagool

$12.00+

Provolone, capicola, salami, mortadella, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Americano

$12.00+

White American cheese, honey mustard, ham, turkey, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Il Carne

$12.00+

Swiss cheese, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Gloria

$12.00+

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mortadella, pesto,lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.

Parma

$14.00+

Smoked mozzarella, pecorino, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO, lemon, house made focaccia.

Bada Bing ( Sausage And Peppers)

$14.00

8inch sesame roll, provolone, fresh mozzarella, wood-fired spicy Italian sausage, sweet peppers, lettuce, shaved Vidalia onion, Calabrian chili, basil pesto

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Crispy Brussels sprouts

$7.00

Light fried Brussels leaves, tosses with Agave syrup, sea salt, golden raisins, and pecorino cheese.

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fresh curds, house breaded, lightly fried and served with tomatoes sauce and dijonaise for dipping.

Side Garlic

$0.25

Side Pecorino

$0.25

Avnchovies

$5.00

Triple Fried Duck Fat Fries

$8.00+

Hand cut fries, triple fried in duck fat for a crispy and delicious finish. We offer them 3 different ways or plain with sea salt.

Nacho Fries

$6.00+

Our triple fried duck fat fries, served in a nacho style. Chicken sausage, lettuce, marinaded tomatoes, onion, cherry peppers, spicy Calabrian chili cheese.

Side Sauce

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Brownies

$5.00Out of stock

Grill

All of our burger patties are 5 oz come with brioche bun and roasted onion. They are smash style cooked all the way through. We do not take tempetures

Smash Burger Escobar

$8.00

Roasted onion, American cheese, shaved lettuce, Burger sauce, pickles

Smash Burger Dillinger

$9.00

Roasted onion, cream cheese, local pepper jam, burger sauce, crispy sugar cured bacon.

Smash Burger Capone

$10.00

OUR MESSY BURGER Onion jam, spicy mustard, burger sauce, spicy cheese volcano

Kid's

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Kid Sandwich

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

DRINKS

Soda

Can Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

MERCHANDISE

Sauces

Hot Honey

$9.00

Firelli Hotsauce

$6.00

Lusty Munk Whole Grain Mustard

$6.00

Meats

Olli Soprassata 4oz pack

$8.00

Anchovies

$5.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Flat Bill Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

211 North Main Street, China Grove, NC 28023

