Astro Bird 4300 Meadows Lane

review star

No reviews yet

4300 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Main Chick

Two Slider Combo

$11.99

Fried Chicken Tender, Coleslaw, AstroSauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Fries, Drink

Tender and Slider Combo

$11.99

One Fried Chicken Tender, One Slider, AstroSauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Fries

Tenders and Funnel Cake Fries

$13.99

Three Tenders, Funnel Cake Fries, Sugar, Powered Sugar, Maple Sauce

Tender Combo

$10.99+

Two Fried Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, Astro Sauce, Fries, Choice of Sauce, Drink

Side Piece

One Slider

$4.99

One Tender

$2.99

Party Fries

$2.99+

Mac and Cheese Bites

$2.99+

Astro Fries

$9.99

Two Fried Chicken Tenders, Party Sauce, Mac and Cheese Bites, Coleslaw, Astro Sauce

Constellation Fries

$9.99

Two Fried Chicken Tenders, Party Sauce, Bacon, Hot Sauce

Dessert

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Ice Cream Bars

$3.99

Astro Pop

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Kool Aid

$1.99

Astro Pop Lemonade

$2.99

Family Feasts

Sandwich Platter

$39.99

6 Astro Sliders, 2 Large Sides, 4 Astro Sauces, Funnel Cake Fries, 4 Large Drinks

Tender Combo

$39.99

10 Tenders, Two Large Sides, 4 Astro Sauces, Funnel Cake Fries, 4 Large Drinks

Sauces

Astro Sauce

$0.75+

Party Sauce

$0.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Directions

