Crab Feed Meal Kit at UV

466 Howe Ave

Sacramento, CA 95825

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2 + 32oz HORNET MARGARITA

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2 + 32oz HORNET MARGARITA

$100.00

CRAB MEAL KIT + 32oz HORNET MARGARITA: Meal includes Cracked Crab with 2 dipping sauces: Chipotle Butter & Zocalo Hot Sauce; 5-Spiced Broccoli with Chipotle Aioli; 4 Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Black Beans, & Tortillas. Plus the Hornet Margarita: Premium Tequila, Jalapeño, Pineapple Puree, Margarita Mix.

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2

$80.00

CRAB MEAL KIT FOR 2 ONLY: Meal includes Cracked Crab with 2 dipping sauces: Chipotle Butter & Zocalo Hot Sauce; 5-Spiced Broccoli with Chipotle Aioli; 4 Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Black Beans, & Tortillas.

DOLLAR DONATION

$50.00

Can't participate, but would still like to donate?? Feel free to increase the quantity to the amount you would like to donate. Thanks for your support!

PRIZE DRAWING FOR END ZONE SEASON TICKETS

Prize Drawing Ticket

Prize Drawing Ticket

$20.00

Enter to win a $100 Zócalo gift card and 2 season tickets to The End Zone, an exclusive in-game hospitality area at Hornet Stadium.

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Crab feed meal kits now on sale! Support Sac State Athletics by pre-ordering a meal kit, for pickup Sunday March 13 3:30-6.

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

