Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana Meal Prep - Santa Ana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy freshly prepared meals made to order!
Location
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard UNIT A, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
No Reviews
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
Royal Khyber - 3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53
No Reviews
3800 S Plaza Drive Suite 53 Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant
WHEALTHY - 3394A S Bristol Street
No Reviews
3394A S Bristol Street Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurant