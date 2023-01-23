Restaurant info

Meal Prep Momma is a meal preparation service that offers an always-changing menu of pre-cooked meals every week for those with special diets and health goals in mind. Some of the diverse meal plan menu options include keto, low-carb, paleo, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free options that are always fresh, convenient, and affordable. Not only can we stock your fridge for a whole week we also deliver to homes and businesses all around Christian Co. and surrounding areas and that's not all. Monday - Friday we offer the biggest serve yourself salad and build your cauliflower crust pizza during opening ours that you can customize yourself to take home and bake or come in and enjoy our dining area with your friends and family.