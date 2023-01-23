- Home
Meal Prep Momma
No reviews yet
1133 North Main Street
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Dessert of the week
No sugar added Mini assorted no sugar added cheesecakes
Sugar-Free Plain cheesecake calories 276, Fat 21g, Net Carbs 13, Protein 4.3. Nutrition facts are subject to change when no sugar assorted flavors and toppings are added
Sugar free chocolate chip cookie Whoopie pies
Cheesecake Cups
Oatmeal No Sugar Added Cookies
3 sugar free cookies
Banana Pudding Cake
2.5 servings 264 calories per serving Fat 9.5 Net Carbohydrates 8g Protein 3.7
Sugar Free Peanut butter fudge brownie
Our Sugar-Free Peanut Butter fudge brownies are a 3 serving size brownie 127 Calories per serving, fat 1.3g, Net Carbs 4g, Protein 11g
Gluten free Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Coming soon
Keto Graze Box
Keto graze box - Comes with 3 deli pepperoni w/ fresh mozzarella rolls, 4 Jalepeno & garlic stuffed olives, 4 buffalo chcken dip stuffed celery sticks, & 3 meatball stuffed mini sweet peppers
Calories 320, Fat 20g, Net Carbs 7.1g, Protein 18.2g
Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
Specialty pizza
10' 4 cheese blend pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey jack & parmesan cheese blend
10" Mexican Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, refried beans, taco meat, pickled jalapenos, red onions, peppers, fiesta blend cheeses, and cilantro
10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house Alfredo sauce, Philly cheesesteak, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic powder & red pepper flakes
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and parsley seasoning
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house ranch sauce, Mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, red onions, and bacon
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, red onions, and bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, dill pickle slices, red onion garlic, and mustard sauce
All meat pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon
All Veggie pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce and 5 veggies of choice
Breakfast Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house country sausage gravy, eggs, breakfast sausage, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Calories per serving for cauliflower crust breakfast pizza 379, Fat 32.g, protein 21.8g, Net carbs 4.4
Honey Chicken Chipotle pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with Honey glazed chicken, jalapeños, roasted corn, and black bean mix, onions, smothered in chipotle sauce, mozzarella cheese, and lots of cilantro seasoning.
Supreme Pizza
Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our House Pizza sauce, bacon, pepperoni, mini sweet peppers, mozzarella, parmesan and basil
Cheese Bread
Your choice of regular thin crust or our famous cauliflower crust slathered with our house garlic butter, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheeses, toasted and served with marinara
Build a Feast Daily Bar options
Salad
Build your perfect online salad. Make sure you choose House Spring Mix, Iceberg, or Spinach your base, choose your cheese and 3 other Bar toppings, Dressings are under condiments, Happy Building.
Quesadilla
5 toppings of your choice {Extra toppings $1.00 each}
Regular Nachos
5 toppings of your choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}
Blue Corn Nachos
Burrito
Carb Balance Burrito
5 toppings of choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}
Loaded Baked Potato
Low-Carb Mini Tortilla Bowl
5 toppings of choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}
Burrito Bowl
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your pizza on 12" regular thin crust or our famous 10" cauliflower crust. Each topping is a 1.00 per topping.
Hot Bar Plate
Build your own Omelet
Breakfast burrito
Breakfast Pizza
Momma's Specials
2 Eggs, Diced Country Hash browns or Tater tots and Toast of Choice
2 Eggs, Diced Country Hash browns or Tater Tots, Toast and a Choice of Bacon or Sausage
Pancake with 2 Eggs
Pancake, 2 Eggs & Meat
Pancake, 2 Eggs & Meat
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Belgian Waffle
Stuffed Belgian Waffle with Country Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Ham and Cheddar Cheese
Mary's Loaded Bread Bowl
Large Homemade Toasted Rolls Stuffed with Country Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, and Cheddar Cheese
Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy or Memaw's Tomato Gravy Full Order
Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy or Memaw's Tomato Gravy 1/2 order
Entrée
Beef stir fry with noodles 1/23
This beef stir fry recipe is made with juicy strips of beef stir fried with peppers and broccoli and a sweet and spicy stir fry sauce that is loaded with flavor. One of Mommas favorites. Nutrition facts: Calories: 614, net Carbohydrates 16g, Protein 39g, Fat 43g, Cholesterol 104mg, Sodium 849mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Entrée
Low carb chicken enchiladas 1/24
Low carb chicken enchiladas makes for a yummy Mexican inspired dinner no one will even know is low carb. The enchiladas made with low carb tortillas lets you enjoy enchiladas when you're on a low carb diet. The Nutrition facts: Calories 500, Fat 29g, cholesterol 135mg, sodium 475mg, Net carbs 8g, protein 42g All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.
Entrée
Cabbage Roll skillet 1/25
Unstuffed cabbage rolls is a way to enjoy the traditional taste of stuffed cabbage Bites of juicy ground beef with fluffy cauliflower rice and tangy tomato sauce it’s delicious The Nutrition facts: Calories 331, Net Carbs 4g, Fat 20g cholesterol 102mg, sodium 601mg, Protein 32mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.
Entrée
Sausage, Red beans and rice 1/26
Our version of red beans and rice combines smoked sausage, veggies, and a zesty rice mix. Nutrition facts: Calories 494, cholesterol 66mg, sodium 1171, Net carbohydrates 33mg, protein 21mg, fat 26mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Entrée
Creamy mushroom chicken and asparagus bake 1/27
Creamy mushroom Chicken and Asparagus Bake is an easy and very tasty casserole dinner! With tender chicken, mushrooms and asparagus in a cheesy dijon and lemon cream sauce - you are gonna love it. Nutrition facts: Calories 543, net Carbohydrates 12g, Protein 49g, Fat 34mg, Cholesterol 173mg, Sodium 1026mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Beverages
Milk
Orange Juice
Coffee
Homemade Sweet Tea
Sugar Free Lemonade
Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Zevia Cola
Zevia Ginger Ale
Zevia Cream Soda
Zevia Black Cherry
Dr, Zevia
Ale 8
Ale 8 Zero
Strawberry Banana Body Armor
Peach Mango Body Armor
Blueberry Body Armor
Pure Leaf Un-Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Bottled Water
Fresh in the fridge & A la carte
1\2 Pint Broccoli Bacon Salad
The best Broccoli Salad! This one is stuffed with bacon, cranberry, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and a tangy homemade honey mustard dressing. calories: 570, Net carbohydrates: 22g, protein: 13 g, fat: 45 g, cholesterol: 48 mg, sodium: 907 mg,
1\2 Pint Mediterranean Orzo Salad
This vegetarian Mediterranean orzo pasta salad with crunchy vegetables and spinach, briny olives, and feta cheese makes a healthy, flavorful pasta salad
1\2 Pint Strawberry Broccoli Salad
Loaded Chicken Salad Tomato
Our famous loaded chicken salad stuffed inside of a juicy tomato Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g
Loaded Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our famous loaded Chicken salad Sandwich served with a side of tater tots, Onion Petals, Seasoned French fries, sweet potato fries or fried dill pickle spears or kettle cooked chips
Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad
Loaded Chicken Salad by the pint
Our famous Savory loaded chicken salad pint bowls will serve 3-4. Nutrition facts per serving Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g
Pint Broccoli & Bacon Salad
The best Broccoli Salad! This one is stuffed with bacon, cranberry, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and a tangy homemade honey mustard dressing. calories: 570, Net carbohydrates: 22g, protein: 13 g, fat: 45 g, cholesterol: 48 mg, sodium: 907 mg,
Pint Mediterranean Orzo Salad
This vegetarian Mediterranean orzo pasta salad with crunchy vegetables and spinach, briny olives, and feta cheese makes a healthy, flavorful pasta salad.
Pint Strawberry Broccoli Salad
Spinach Artichoke Dip 1/2 pint
Our Spinach Artichoke Dip is a delicious combination of fresh spinach and flavorful artichokes with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Perfect on Chips, Crackers or veggies.
Fried Pickle Ranch Dip 1/2 pint
Our fried pickle ranch dip is everything you love about fried pickles in one creamy addictive dip. Chopped dill pickles are mixed with our in-house ranch seasoning, fresh garlic and herbs, sour cream, and cream cheese. perfect with chips, crackers or veggies.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Our Mexican Street corn dip is made with roasted corn, jalapeños, cream cheese and spices to create a unique and flavorful addition to chips, crackers, and vegetables
Queso Blanco Dip
Our Queso is the Best Mexican White Cheese Dip recipe. An Authentic queso dip that tastes just like the Mexican Restaurant white sauce. Your entire family is going to love this queso, Blanco.
Pimento Cheese
Our pimento cheese spread is made with all real sharp American cheese blend and mixed with a mayonnaise and salad dressing blend, diced jalapenos and pimentos, and red peppers, with a hint of Worcestershire sauce, blended to a thick and rich texture
Dip Tray
Your choice of Dip, Chips, or vegetables
Fruit Parfaits by the pint
Our famous fruit parfaits are simply layers of ground granola, our house cheesecake yogurt mixture, and fresh fruit with ground nut mix on top.
snacks
Protein energy balls
Energy balls are a combination of protein, good carbs, healthy fats, and high in fiber – but like everything, they should be eaten in moderation. They still have calories 😆 Calories 142, Carbohydrates 15g, Protein 5g, Fat 7g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 89mg, Potassium: 103mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 9g
Chips
Fiber One
Soup on the bar
Minestrone with Red wine by the pint
Minestrone soup includes beans, potatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, fresh spinach, and pasta with a dash of red wine. Nutrition facts: Calories 70, Fat 1g, Protein 3g, Net Carbs 12g
Lobster Bisque with Sherry
Lobster Bisque with sherry has a true seafood flavor with bits of Loster. Calories 400, Fat 35g, Net Carbs 13, Protein 7g
Cream of Broccoli by the pint
Cream of Broccoli is a thick and hearty creamy soup full of broccoli and smoky cheddar cheese. Calories 160, Fat 2.5, Net Carbs 8g, Protein 2g
Italian Style Wedding Soup with beef and chicken meatballs
California Medley Soup
This delicious soup that is a combination between a cream soup and a cheese soup. It includes broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots! Super hearty and nutritious. Calories 245, fat 9g, cholesterol 30mg, sodium 1370mg, Net carbs 13g
Chicken Dumpling Soup
Homemade Chili
If you are looking for comfort in a bowl this winter. Look no further. we make the most delicious, most hearty packed with flavor that will make you want to slap your Meal Prep Momma! Add Jalapeno Corn bread, roll, or biscuit for $1.00
Soup Beans
In the cold winter months, you can find an inviting pot of soup beans simmering at meal prep Momma. Our soup beans our creamy and flavored with smoky bacon. Come taste the comfort. Add Jalapeno cornbread, a roll, or a biscuit for $1.00
Deli Sliced Meat and Cheeses
Deli Sliced Meat and Cheeses
1/2-pound Deli Sliced meat
Regular Cold Cut Sandwich
Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, White, wheat or keto bread, bar toppings, and condiments
Bologna Sandwich
Your choice of White, wheat or keto bread, Bar toppings & condiments
Brown Bag Lunch Special
Cold cut sandwich of choice, fries or kettle cooked chips, and a beverage of choice
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Heritage Way
1/2-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo, served on a regular or keto bun, Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots, or kettle cooked chips
The Bacon Jack
1/2 Pound Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and jalapenos served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The Juicy Jerri
1/4-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots, or kettle cooked chips
The Extranator
1/2 Pound Burger topped with Queso, onions, mushrooms, Banana Peppers and Jalapeno Ranch sauce served on a regular or Keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The Greek Goddess
1/2 Pound burger topped with Feta, gyro sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a regular or keto bun with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The Meaty Melvin
A No-Bun 1/2 pound Smash burger Patty topped with 6 pieces of Bacon, Extra tomato, extra pickle, extra cheese, and grilled mushrooms, with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots,
The Magic Melt
1/2 Pound Smash Burger patty topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on Texas Toast. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The Mamma Jama
1/2 Pound Burger topped with an over-medium egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Queso cheese served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
Brent's Triple "B"
1/2 Pound Burger topped with "BUFFALO SAUCE" "BACON" and "BLEU CHEESE" served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
BLT
Smokey Bacon, Crunchy lettuce, Juicy Tomatoes, & Creamy Mayo Served on your choice of Texas Toast or Keto Bread. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The Hot Mexican
Mexican Inspired sandwich made on your choice of Texas Toast or Keto Bread grilled to a golden brown, loaded with taco meat, queso cheese, and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
The North Main Philly
Philly Cheesesteak with grilled peppers and onions smothered with mozzarella on a toasted bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
Grilled Cheese
Classic American sandwich made on your choice of Thick Texas Toast or Keto Bread grilled to a golden brown and loaded with Melty American cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
Grilled Pimento Cheese
Our grilled pimento cheese sandwich takes the deliciousness of southern-style pimento cheese and mashes it with an All American favorite, grilled cheese. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
Not your Mommas Hot Ham & Cheese
Classic American Sandwich made with your choice of bread, sliced deli ham, and American cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.
Meal Prep Momma is a meal preparation service that offers an always-changing menu of pre-cooked meals every week for those with special diets and health goals in mind. Some of the diverse meal plan menu options include keto, low-carb, paleo, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free options that are always fresh, convenient, and affordable. Not only can we stock your fridge for a whole week we also deliver to homes and businesses all around Christian Co. and surrounding areas and that's not all. Monday - Friday we offer the biggest serve yourself salad and build your cauliflower crust pizza during opening ours that you can customize yourself to take home and bake or come in and enjoy our dining area with your friends and family.
1133 North Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240