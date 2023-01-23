Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meal Prep Momma

review star

No reviews yet

1133 North Main Street

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Popular Items

Sausage, Red beans and rice 1/26
Cabbage Roll skillet 1/25
Low carb chicken enchiladas 1/24

Dessert of the week

No sugar added Mini assorted no sugar added cheesecakes

$3.50

Sugar-Free Plain cheesecake calories 276, Fat 21g, Net Carbs 13, Protein 4.3. Nutrition facts are subject to change when no sugar assorted flavors and toppings are added

Sugar free chocolate chip cookie Whoopie pies

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Cups

$4.50Out of stock
Oatmeal No Sugar Added Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

3 sugar free cookies

Banana Pudding Cake

$4.00Out of stock

2.5 servings 264 calories per serving Fat 9.5 Net Carbohydrates 8g Protein 3.7

Sugar Free Peanut butter fudge brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Sugar-Free Peanut Butter fudge brownies are a 3 serving size brownie 127 Calories per serving, fat 1.3g, Net Carbs 4g, Protein 11g

Gluten free Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Coming soon

Keto Graze Box

Keto graze box - Comes with 3 deli pepperoni w/ fresh mozzarella rolls, 4 Jalepeno & garlic stuffed olives, 4 buffalo chcken dip stuffed celery sticks, & 3 meatball stuffed mini sweet peppers

$8.50

Calories 320, Fat 20g, Net Carbs 7.1g, Protein 18.2g

Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick

$8.50

370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs

Specialty pizza

All of our specialty pizzas are gluten-free and made on a crispy, delicious, seasoned cauliflower crust. Our signature sauce is homemade and sugar-free so you can still have pizza when you're trying to reach your health goal
10' 4 cheese blend pizza

$12.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey jack & parmesan cheese blend

10" Mexican Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, refried beans, taco meat, pickled jalapenos, red onions, peppers, fiesta blend cheeses, and cilantro

10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house Alfredo sauce, Philly cheesesteak, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic powder & red pepper flakes

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house alfredo sauce, shredded chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and parsley seasoning

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house ranch sauce, Mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, red onions, and bacon

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, red onions, and bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, dill pickle slices, red onion garlic, and mustard sauce

All meat pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and bacon

All Veggie pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house pizza sauce and 5 veggies of choice

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our house country sausage gravy, eggs, breakfast sausage, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Calories per serving for cauliflower crust breakfast pizza 379, Fat 32.g, protein 21.8g, Net carbs 4.4

Honey Chicken Chipotle pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with Honey glazed chicken, jalapeños, roasted corn, and black bean mix, onions, smothered in chipotle sauce, mozzarella cheese, and lots of cilantro seasoning.

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Choose from our 12" regular thin-crust or our Famous 10" Cauliflower crust made with our House Pizza sauce, bacon, pepperoni, mini sweet peppers, mozzarella, parmesan and basil

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Your choice of regular thin crust or our famous cauliflower crust slathered with our house garlic butter, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheeses, toasted and served with marinara

Build a Feast Daily Bar options

Salad

$6.75

Build your perfect online salad. Make sure you choose House Spring Mix, Iceberg, or Spinach your base, choose your cheese and 3 other Bar toppings, Dressings are under condiments, Happy Building.

Quesadilla

$8.75

5 toppings of your choice {Extra toppings $1.00 each}

Regular Nachos

$6.50

5 toppings of your choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}

Blue Corn Nachos

$7.25

Burrito

$7.50

Carb Balance Burrito

$8.25

5 toppings of choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.25

Low-Carb Mini Tortilla Bowl

$5.50

5 toppings of choice {extra toppings $1.00 each}

Burrito Bowl

$8.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Build your pizza on 12" regular thin crust or our famous 10" cauliflower crust. Each topping is a 1.00 per topping.

Hot Bar Plate

$8.75

Comes with 1 meat, 2 sides, and a roll, biscuit, or cornbread. Call to find out what our daily hot bar specials are. 270-874-2016 or let us surprise you!!!

Build your own Omelet

$8.50

Build your own 3 egg Omlet with a side of heart healthy toast. Your choice of meat and 3 toppings and cheese

Breakfast burrito

$8.50

Your choice between a regular soft shell tortilla or carb balance tortilla that’s baked in the oven Your choice of 1 meat 3 topping 1 cheese

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Cauliflower crust, low carb gravy base, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese! Hearty, filling and delicious!!!

Western omlet pizza

$16.00

Momma's Specials

2 Eggs, Diced Country Hash browns or Tater tots and Toast of Choice

$5.99

2 Eggs, Diced Country Hash browns or Tater Tots, Toast and a Choice of Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

Pancake with 2 Eggs

$5.99

Pancake, 2 Eggs & Meat

$6.99

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Belgian Waffle

$7.50

Stuffed Belgian Waffle with Country Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Ham and Cheddar Cheese

$8.50

Mary's Loaded Bread Bowl

$3.25

Large Homemade Toasted Rolls Stuffed with Country Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, and Cheddar Cheese

Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy or Memaw's Tomato Gravy Full Order

$5.50

Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy or Memaw's Tomato Gravy 1/2 order

$3.50

Entrée

Tuesdays meal prep entree is going to be the highlight of your week. Juicy, tender, and flavored to perfection.
Beef stir fry with noodles 1/23

$8.50

This beef stir fry recipe is made with juicy strips of beef stir fried with peppers and broccoli and a sweet and spicy stir fry sauce that is loaded with flavor. One of Mommas favorites. Nutrition facts: Calories: 614, net Carbohydrates 16g, Protein 39g, Fat 43g, Cholesterol 104mg, Sodium 849mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.

Entrée

A low-carb yummy Mexican-inspired entree no one will even know its low carb.
Low carb chicken enchiladas 1/24

$8.50

Low carb chicken enchiladas makes for a yummy Mexican inspired dinner no one will even know is low carb. The enchiladas made with low carb tortillas lets you enjoy enchiladas when you're on a low carb diet. The Nutrition facts: Calories 500, Fat 29g, cholesterol 135mg, sodium 475mg, Net carbs 8g, protein 42g All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.

Entrée

Flavorful Jambalaya with cauliflower rice, sausage, and shrimp is here this week for all your cajun food cravings.
Cabbage Roll skillet 1/25

$8.50

Unstuffed cabbage rolls is a way to enjoy the traditional taste of stuffed cabbage Bites of juicy ground beef with fluffy cauliflower rice and tangy tomato sauce it’s delicious The Nutrition facts: Calories 331, Net Carbs 4g, Fat 20g cholesterol 102mg, sodium 601mg, Protein 32mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.

Entrée

This cheesy chicken broccoli casserole is a stunningly delicious keto entree and is less than 5g net carbs per serving.
Sausage, Red beans and rice 1/26

$8.50

Our version of red beans and rice combines smoked sausage, veggies, and a zesty rice mix. Nutrition facts: Calories 494, cholesterol 66mg, sodium 1171, Net carbohydrates 33mg, protein 21mg, fat 26mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.

Entrée

This casserole is a low-carb version of my favorite mushroom swiss burger, with just 6 net carbs per serving.
Creamy mushroom chicken and asparagus bake 1/27

$8.50

Creamy mushroom Chicken and Asparagus Bake is an easy and very tasty casserole dinner! With tender chicken, mushrooms and asparagus in a cheesy dijon and lemon cream sauce - you are gonna love it. Nutrition facts: Calories 543, net Carbohydrates 12g, Protein 49g, Fat 34mg, Cholesterol 173mg, Sodium 1026mg All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.

Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Homemade Sweet Tea

$1.75

Sugar Free Lemonade

$1.50

Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Zevia Cola

$1.50

Zevia Ginger Ale

$1.50

Zevia Cream Soda

$1.50

Zevia Black Cherry

$1.50

Dr, Zevia

$1.50

Ale 8

$1.50

Ale 8 Zero

$1.50

Strawberry Banana Body Armor

$2.00

Peach Mango Body Armor

$2.00

Blueberry Body Armor

$2.00

Pure Leaf Un-Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fresh in the fridge & A la carte

1\2 Pint Broccoli Bacon Salad

$2.85

The best Broccoli Salad! This one is stuffed with bacon, cranberry, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and a tangy homemade honey mustard dressing. calories: 570, Net carbohydrates: 22g, protein: 13 g, fat: 45 g, cholesterol: 48 mg, sodium: 907 mg,

1\2 Pint Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$2.85

This vegetarian Mediterranean orzo pasta salad with crunchy vegetables and spinach, briny olives, and feta cheese makes a healthy, flavorful pasta salad

1\2 Pint Strawberry Broccoli Salad

$2.85
Loaded Chicken Salad Tomato

$4.50

Our famous loaded chicken salad stuffed inside of a juicy tomato Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g

Loaded Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Our famous loaded Chicken salad Sandwich served with a side of tater tots, Onion Petals, Seasoned French fries, sweet potato fries or fried dill pickle spears or kettle cooked chips

Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad

$6.50
Loaded Chicken Salad by the pint

$8.25

Our famous Savory loaded chicken salad pint bowls will serve 3-4. Nutrition facts per serving Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g

Pint Broccoli & Bacon Salad

$5.70

The best Broccoli Salad! This one is stuffed with bacon, cranberry, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and a tangy homemade honey mustard dressing. calories: 570, Net carbohydrates: 22g, protein: 13 g, fat: 45 g, cholesterol: 48 mg, sodium: 907 mg,

Pint Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$5.70

This vegetarian Mediterranean orzo pasta salad with crunchy vegetables and spinach, briny olives, and feta cheese makes a healthy, flavorful pasta salad.

Pint Strawberry Broccoli Salad

$5.70

Spinach Artichoke Dip 1/2 pint

$4.50

Our Spinach Artichoke Dip is a delicious combination of fresh spinach and flavorful artichokes with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Perfect on Chips, Crackers or veggies.

Fried Pickle Ranch Dip 1/2 pint

$4.50

Our fried pickle ranch dip is everything you love about fried pickles in one creamy addictive dip. Chopped dill pickles are mixed with our in-house ranch seasoning, fresh garlic and herbs, sour cream, and cream cheese. perfect with chips, crackers or veggies.

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$4.50

Our Mexican Street corn dip is made with roasted corn, jalapeños, cream cheese and spices to create a unique and flavorful addition to chips, crackers, and vegetables

Queso Blanco Dip

$4.50

Our Queso is the Best Mexican White Cheese Dip recipe. An Authentic queso dip that tastes just like the Mexican Restaurant white sauce. Your entire family is going to love this queso, Blanco.

Pimento Cheese

$4.50

Our pimento cheese spread is made with all real sharp American cheese blend and mixed with a mayonnaise and salad dressing blend, diced jalapenos and pimentos, and red peppers, with a hint of Worcestershire sauce, blended to a thick and rich texture

Dip Tray

$5.00

Your choice of Dip, Chips, or vegetables

Fruit Parfaits by the pint

$6.00

Our famous fruit parfaits are simply layers of ground granola, our house cheesecake yogurt mixture, and fresh fruit with ground nut mix on top.

snacks

Protein energy balls

$5.00

Energy balls are a combination of protein, good carbs, healthy fats, and high in fiber – but like everything, they should be eaten in moderation. They still have calories 😆 Calories 142, Carbohydrates 15g, Protein 5g, Fat 7g, Cholesterol 1mg, Sodium 89mg, Potassium: 103mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 9g

Chips

$1.50

Fiber One

$0.75

Soup on the bar

Minestrone with Red wine by the pint

$5.15

Minestrone soup includes beans, potatoes, zucchini, carrots, onions, fresh spinach, and pasta with a dash of red wine. Nutrition facts: Calories 70, Fat 1g, Protein 3g, Net Carbs 12g

Lobster Bisque with Sherry

$7.50Out of stock

Lobster Bisque with sherry has a true seafood flavor with bits of Loster. Calories 400, Fat 35g, Net Carbs 13, Protein 7g

Cream of Broccoli by the pint

$5.00

Cream of Broccoli is a thick and hearty creamy soup full of broccoli and smoky cheddar cheese. Calories 160, Fat 2.5, Net Carbs 8g, Protein 2g

Italian Style Wedding Soup with beef and chicken meatballs

$6.00Out of stock
California Medley Soup

$6.00Out of stock

This delicious soup that is a combination between a cream soup and a cheese soup. It includes broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots! Super hearty and nutritious. Calories 245, fat 9g, cholesterol 30mg, sodium 1370mg, Net carbs 13g

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade Chili

$5.00Out of stock

If you are looking for comfort in a bowl this winter. Look no further. we make the most delicious, most hearty packed with flavor that will make you want to slap your Meal Prep Momma! Add Jalapeno Corn bread, roll, or biscuit for $1.00

Soup Beans

$4.50Out of stock

In the cold winter months, you can find an inviting pot of soup beans simmering at meal prep Momma. Our soup beans our creamy and flavored with smoky bacon. Come taste the comfort. Add Jalapeno cornbread, a roll, or a biscuit for $1.00

Deli Sliced Meat and Cheeses

1/2-pound Deli Sliced meat

Regular Cold Cut Sandwich

$6.50

Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, White, wheat or keto bread, bar toppings, and condiments

Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

Your choice of White, wheat or keto bread, Bar toppings & condiments

Brown Bag Lunch Special

$7.75

Cold cut sandwich of choice, fries or kettle cooked chips, and a beverage of choice

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Heritage Way

$7.99

1/2-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo, served on a regular or keto bun, Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots, or kettle cooked chips

The Bacon Jack

$10.25

1/2 Pound Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and jalapenos served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The Juicy Jerri

$6.50

1/4-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots, or kettle cooked chips

The Extranator

$8.99

1/2 Pound Burger topped with Queso, onions, mushrooms, Banana Peppers and Jalapeno Ranch sauce served on a regular or Keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The Greek Goddess

$9.25

1/2 Pound burger topped with Feta, gyro sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a regular or keto bun with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The Meaty Melvin

$11.25

A No-Bun 1/2 pound Smash burger Patty topped with 6 pieces of Bacon, Extra tomato, extra pickle, extra cheese, and grilled mushrooms, with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, or tater tots,

The Magic Melt

$9.25

1/2 Pound Smash Burger patty topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on Texas Toast. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The Mamma Jama

$10.99

1/2 Pound Burger topped with an over-medium egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Queso cheese served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

Brent's Triple "B"

$9.75

1/2 Pound Burger topped with "BUFFALO SAUCE" "BACON" and "BLEU CHEESE" served on a regular or keto bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

BLT

$8.99

Smokey Bacon, Crunchy lettuce, Juicy Tomatoes, & Creamy Mayo Served on your choice of Texas Toast or Keto Bread. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The Hot Mexican

$7.50

Mexican Inspired sandwich made on your choice of Texas Toast or Keto Bread grilled to a golden brown, loaded with taco meat, queso cheese, and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

The North Main Philly

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak with grilled peppers and onions smothered with mozzarella on a toasted bun. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Classic American sandwich made on your choice of Thick Texas Toast or Keto Bread grilled to a golden brown and loaded with Melty American cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$6.50

Our grilled pimento cheese sandwich takes the deliciousness of southern-style pimento cheese and mashes it with an All American favorite, grilled cheese. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

Not your Mommas Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Classic American Sandwich made with your choice of bread, sliced deli ham, and American cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, Sweet potato fries, fried dill pickle spears, tater tots, or kettle-cooked chips.

Meal Prep Momma is a meal preparation service that offers an always-changing menu of pre-cooked meals every week for those with special diets and health goals in mind. Some of the diverse meal plan menu options include keto, low-carb, paleo, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free options that are always fresh, convenient, and affordable. Not only can we stock your fridge for a whole week we also deliver to homes and businesses all around Christian Co. and surrounding areas and that's not all. Monday - Friday we offer the biggest serve yourself salad and build your cauliflower crust pizza during opening ours that you can customize yourself to take home and bake or come in and enjoy our dining area with your friends and family.

1133 North Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

