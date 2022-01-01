Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Meat & Potatoes

3,073 Reviews

$$$

649 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

APPS

Parkerhouse Rolls

$8.00

cultured butter, seasonal jam

Welsh Rarebit

$16.00

oxtail jam, hot mustard, cheddar, worcestershire

Bone Marrow

$29.00

beef fat brioche, gremolata, red onion jam, potato chips

Carpaccio

$17.00

Foie Gras Pate

$26.00

persimmon mustarda, pickled shallot, pistachio, mint

Mussels

$18.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00Out of stock

Rillette

$12.00Out of stock

Head Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

SALADS

Caesar

$14.00

anchovy, gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan

Wedge

$16.00

baby artisan lettuce, pastrami pork belly, soft egg, blue cheese, ranch dressing, fine herbs

Beet Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Tomatoes

$16.00Out of stock

PASTA

Rigatoni all Vodka

$17.00

tomato, Calabrian chili, onion soubise, cream, parmesan

Crab Fusili

$34.00

Kids pasta with butter/cheese

$14.00

kids pasta with red sauce

$14.00

Dirty

$20.00Out of stock

pipette, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino

ENTREES

Double Cut Pork Chop

$43.00

pastrami pork belly, baked bean sauce, spicy collards

Roast Chicken Breast

$30.00

creamed brussels, roasted grapes, natural jus

Salmon

$31.00

fried black rice, house kimchi, Chinese sausage, fried egg

Filet Mignon

$64.00

filet medallions, mustard cognac sauce, black pepper gnocchi, braised leeks

Meatloaf

$26.00

Steak Frites

$62.00

Swordfish

$37.00

Duck

$47.00

Beef Cheek

$38.00Out of stock

Lobster Thermidor

$74.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$72.00Out of stock

Tilefish

$36.00Out of stock

BURGERS

Pub

$19.00

pastrami belly / aged cheddar / fried egg / special sauce

Rossini

$38.00

ground wagyu, madeira sauce, foie gras, black truffles

Plain Jane

$15.00

LARGE PLATES

50oz Tomahawk

$125.00

long bone ribeye, bone marrow, maldon salt, horseradish gremolata

Beef Wellington

$108.00Out of stock

tourne potatoes, glazed carrots, periguex sauce.......limited availability

Snapper

$74.00Out of stock

SIDE&POTATOES

Asparagus

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Lyonnaise Fingerings

$8.00

Joel Robuchon Mashed

$11.00

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Glazed carrots

$11.00

Mac n Cheese

$13.00

House Fries

$8.00

Collard Greens

$9.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Side Sourdough, refill

Add foie gras

$25.00

Add truffles

$20.00

side dijonnaise

side truffle aioli

$1.00

side peppercorn sauce

$2.00

side cognac sauce

$2.00

DESSERT

Pot De Creme

$11.00

Coconut Cream Cake

$11.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$11.00

RR Cocktails

RR Old Fashioned

$18.00

Manhattan

$28.00

Negroni

$15.00

The Gibson

$16.00

Le Sazarec

$24.00

1944 Mai Tai

$16.00

Smoke Nouveau

$35.00

Pizzelle

$15.00

Wine

Bual, Boston Special Reserve Rare Wine Co.

$24.00

Verdelho, Henriques + Henriques, 15yo

$23.00

Colheita, Broadbent 1996

$20.00

Malvasia, Henriques + Henriques, 15yo

$18.00

Terrantez, Henriques + Henriques, 20yo

$40.00

Malvasia, D'Oliveira, 1990

$45.00

Rainwater, 'Historic Series, Baltimore, Special Reserve

$45.00

Food

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$29.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$18.00

Carpaccio

$17.00

Lobster Thermidor

$61.00

Caesar

$14.00

Wedge

$16.00

Crab Louie

$20.00

King Cut

$61.00

Queen Cut

$55.00

English Cut

$45.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Loaded Potato

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Spicy Collards

$9.00

Creamed spinach

$11.00

Lobster Mac

$18.00

Baked Alaska

$20.00

Foie Gras Pate

$26.00

persimmon mustarda, pickled shallot, pistachio, mint

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.

649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Meat & Potatoes image
Meat & Potatoes image
Meat & Potatoes image

