Meat & Bread 360 Nueces

360 Nueces

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatball
Porchetta
Buffalo Chicken

Sandwich

Porchetta

$13.50

Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

Sandwich

Meatball

$12.50

Sandwich

Feature Sandwich

$13.50

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sandwich

Eggplant Parm

$12.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Sides

Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Featured Salad

Soup

$5.00

Freshly made seasonal soups

Potato Chips

$2.50

Dirty's Brand Potato Chips, Please choose between Jalapeño, BBQ, or Salt&Pepper

Side of meat

$8.00

Booze

Beer Botttled/Cider

$7.00

Large Can/Bottle

Beer Draft

$7.00

Draft Beer

Wine

$10.00

Can/Mini Bottles

Happy Hour Beer/Cider/French 75

$6.00

Happy Hour Wine

$8.00

6 pack

$25.00

Bottle of wine

$40.00

Beer special

$2.00

Drinks

Glass Soda

$4.00

Bottled Soda

Can Soda/ Water (Still/Sparkling)

$3.00

Can/Bottled water

Hop Water

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Drink

Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

Salads

Large Kale Caesar Salad

$9.50

Large Shaved Brussell Sprout

$9.50Out of stock

Swag

Hats

$20.00

Tshirts

$30.00

Catering Order

Bag/Boxes

$5.00

Dips

Truffle Parm

$1.50

Sweet Chipotle

$1.50

Habanero Cilantro

$1.50

Breakfast

Breakfast sandwich

$9.00

Bread

$5.50

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cookie

GF Cookie

$2.75

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Meat & Bread..... it's simple we make sandwiches.

Location

360 Nueces, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

