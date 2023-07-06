A map showing the location of Meat Market Restaurant 2000 NW 19th StreetView gallery

Meat Market Restaurant

2000 NW 19th Street

Boca Raton, FL 33431

POOL BAR DRINKS

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Boca Colada

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fig Old Fashioned

$16.00

Fresca Pepino

$14.00

Frozen Affogato

$16.00

MM Frosé... All Day?

$16.00

MM Mojito

$14.00

Some Like It Hot

$16.00

Tangerine Dream

$15.00

Watermelon Breeze

$15.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Aperol Spritz Pitcher

$45.00

Boca Colada

$52.00

Fig Old Fashioned

$52.00

Fresca Pepino Pitcher

$45.00

Frozen Affogato

$52.00

MM Froze... Pitcher

$52.00

MM Mojito Pitcher

$45.00

Some Like It Hot Pitcher

$52.00

Tangerine Dream Pitcher

$48.00

Watermelon Breeze Pitcher

$48.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Le Contesse Prosecco GL

$12.00

Roederer Brut GL

$30.00

Domaine Ott GL

$15.00

La Gordonne GL

$12.00

Whispering Angel GL

$14.00

Cht Montfort Vouvray GL

$16.00

Esperto PG GL

$9.00

Flowers Chardonnay GL

$20.00

Landmark Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Livio Felluga PG GL

$17.00

Brancott SB GL

$11.00

MM Cuvée SB GL

$14.00

Prelius Vermentino GL

$13.00

Schlumberger PG GL

$15.00

Bertrand PN GL

$12.00

Buglioni Valpolicella GL

$10.00

Delas Cotes du Rhone GL

$12.00

Duckhorn Merlot GL

$22.00

MM Cuvée Bordeaux GL

$12.00

Le Contesse Prosecco

$50.00

Roederer Brut

$120.00

Pommery Brut

$125.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut

$130.00

Taittinger La Francaise Brut

$140.00

Ruinart BDB

$160.00

Krug Grand Cuvée Brut

$550.00

Roederer Cristal Brut

$850.00

Billecart Salmon Rosé

$195.00

Dom Perignon Rosé

$900.00

La Gordonne Rosé

$50.00

Whispering Angel Rosé

$55.00

Domaine Ott Rosé

$60.00

Cht D'Esclans Rosé

$95.00

Esperto PG

$40.00

Livio Felluga PG

$75.00

Schlumberger PG

$60.00

Prelius Vermentino

$53.00

MM Cuvée SB

$55.00

Matua SB

$45.00

Cht Montfort Vouvray

$65.00

Landmark Chardonnay

$50.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$90.00

Pazo Barrentes Albariño

$95.00

Bertrand PN

$46.00

Buglioni Valpolicella

$40.00

Delas Cotes du Rhone

$48.00

MM Cuvee Bordeaux

$48.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$85.00

The Prisoner

$95.00

Calera PN

$100.00

Amavi Cab

$100.00

Carpe Diem Cab

$120.00

Caymus Cab 1L

$240.00

Stella

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Funky Buddha

$8.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

MM WATER

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Aqua Panna

$9.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Magic Lemonade

$8.00

One in a Melon

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Virgin Frozen

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
