Steakhouses

Volino's Meat Market Steakhouse

469 Reviews

$$$$

37 Berdan Avenue

Wayne, NJ 07470

Popular Items

Bone-in-Rib Eye
Chicken Paillard
Caesar Salad

Cold Appetizers

Buffalo Mozzarella, Beefsteak Tomato

$18.00

Carpaccio

$18.00

Seafood Salad

$24.00

Tuna Tartar

$24.00

Hot Appetizers

Bacon With Cajan Rub

$16.00

Baked Brie

$22.00Out of stock

Buffalo Calamari

$20.00

Chicharrones

$24.00

Crabcakes

$24.00

Filet Mignon Tips Skillet

$22.00

Fried Calamari w Marinara

$17.00

Kobe Meatball

$18.00

Mussels

$20.00

Sausage and Long Hots Skillet

$18.00

Shrimp Chorizo Skillet

$24.00

Steamed Little Necks

$24.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$24.00

Thai Fried Calamari

$20.00

Salad

3 Pear Spinach Salad

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$26.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Meat Market House Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$18.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Entrees

Stuffed Shrimp

$45.00

Cajun Salmon

$42.00

Grilled Salmon With Lemon Butter

$42.00

Caribbean Scallops

$50.00

Sushi Tuna

$48.00

Chicken Paillard

$30.00

Chicken Rollatini

$40.00

Free Range Chicken

$37.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$40.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$45.00

Stuffed Porkchop

$55.00

Linguine Clams Red Sauce

$40.00

Linguine Clams White Sauce

$40.00

Pappardelle Chicken

$38.00

Rigatoni Chorizo Bolognese

$36.00

Short Rib Gnocchi

$45.00

Shrimp Cavetelli

$42.00

Pork Tenderloin

$50.00

Add 10 oz tail

$60.00

Twin Tails

$110.00

Veal Chop Giambotta

$56.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Milienase

$56.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$60.00Out of stock

Braised Short Ribs

$55.00

Add Chimichurri Sauce

$2.95

Add Volino's Steak Sauce

$2.95

Steak

Bone-in-Rib Eye

$75.00

Filet Mingon (Center Cut)

$60.00

NY Prime Sirloin

$68.00

Porterhouse Steak for 1

$78.00

Porterhouse Steak for 2

$150.00

Porterhouse Steak for 3

$220.00

Porterhouse Steak for 4

$290.00

Add Scallops

$22.00

Add Crabmeat

$24.00

Add Shrimp

$21.00

Add Volinos Steak Sauce

$2.95

Add Chimichurri Sauce

$2.95

Specials

16 oz Bone In Filet

$78.00

24oz Bone In Filet

$102.00

Grilled Skirt Steak

$58.00Out of stock

Sea Bass Special

$46.00

Shrimp Tempura Over Pappqdella

$42.00

Octopus Special

$32.00

Tomahawk

$170.00

Scallops & Shrimp Pasta

$46.00

Shrimp & Crawfish App (3)

$21.00

Stuffed Calamari Special

$28.00

Raw Bar

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

$38.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$28.00

SIDES/Potatoes/Mac

Baked Potato Plain

$10.00

Baked Potato with Bacon & Cheese

$16.00

Garlic Mashed

$11.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Plain Fries No Seasoning

$8.00

Potato Croquette

$12.00

Poutine Fries

$16.00

Steak Fries

$9.00

Sweet Mashed

$14.00

SIDES/Vegetables

Asparagus

$9.00

Baked Cauliflower

$14.00

Broc augratin

$14.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Rabe Broccoli

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chefs Arrabbita Mix

$12.00

Cream of Spinach

$10.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

Fresh Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Sauteed Onion

$9.00

Long Hots

$10.00

Crispy Onions

$8.00

Desserts

Affogatto

$10.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$13.00

Blonde Lava

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Choc Peanut Butter Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Dolce de Leche Cheesecake

$12.00

Mixed Berries with Anisette Cream

$14.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Tartuffo

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Raspberry Tart

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Plain Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta Plain (butter)

$12.00

Pasta (Red Sauce)

$12.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$19.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Ff

$18.00

Kids Grilled Chicken With Fries

$18.00

Kids Pasta Garlic $ Oil

$14.00

BAR MENU

Cajan Bar Chips

$8.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Seafood Sliders

$32.00

Wings

$22.00

Filet Sliders

$28.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$28.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Fried Bacon Bites

$22.00

Spinach & Crab Dip

$28.00

Bar Pie

$24.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 Berdan Avenue, Wayne, NJ 07470

Directions

Main pic

