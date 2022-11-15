Meat Market Tampa 1606 West Snow Avenue
1606 West Snow Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
COCKTAILS TO GO
APPETIZER
CRUDO
Oyster Rock
$18.00
Tuna Tartar
$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.00
Kobe Tartar
$19.00
CEVICHE
$19.00
OCTOPUS & SHRIMP CEVICHE Mango ∞ Red Pepper ∞ Cilantro Scallion ∞ Cherry Tomato Sweet Potato ∞ Pickled Red Onion Citrus Aji Panca Sauce
Caviar
$150.00
1/2 Doz East Cst
$24.00
1/2 Doz West Cst
$24.00
1/2 Doz Mixed
$24.00
DOZ East Cst
$48.00
DOZ West Cst
$48.00
DOZ Mixed
$48.00
Single EC Oyster
$4.00
Single WC Oyst
$4.00
King Crab 8oz
$70.00Out of stock
King Crab 16oz
$140.00Out of stock
Taro Chips
Crostinis
Wonton Chips
Lobster Tail
$36.00
Stone 3 - 4
$41.00Out of stock
Stone 4 - 5
$52.00Out of stock
Stone 5 - 6
$62.00
Stone 6 -7
$72.00
Stone 7 - 8
$82.00
Stone 8 - 9
$93.00Out of stock
Stone 9 - 10
$103.00Out of stock
Stone 10 - 11
$113.00Out of stock
Stone 11 - 12
$124.00Out of stock
SUSHI
Scottish Empire Roll Tempura Fried Shrimp Avocado Cucumber Torched Salmon Spicy Tuna Spicy Mayo Black Sesame Seeds
SOUP / SALAD
SOUTHERN STYLE CHICKEN CHOWDER Fresh Herbs ∞ Croutons
FISH
Salmon
$33.00
Seabass
$43.00
Twin Lobster Tails
$72.00
Lobster Tail (1)
$36.00
Asparagus
$12.00
Baked Potato
$12.00
Broccolini
$11.00
Brussel Sprouts
$11.00
Truffle Cream Corn
$11.00
Creamed Spinach
$10.00
Lobster Mac and Cheese
$21.00
Lobster Mashed Potatoes
$15.00
Mac and Cheese
$15.00
MM Fries
$9.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Scalloped Potatoes Au Gratin
$16.00
REG MASH
$10.00
Steak Fries
$10.00
Sweet Potato Chips
$10.00
Gouda Tater Tots
$10.00
Sliced Tomato and Onion
$9.00
Truffle Fries
$10.00
Truffle Mashed Potatoes
$10.00
Wild Mushrooms
$15.00
SIGNATURE
6oz Filet
$35.00
12oz Filet
$60.00
16oz Picanha
$48.00
8oz Picanha
$26.00
16oz Brasstown Ribeye
$55.00
Bone In Filet 14oz
$80.00
8oz Hangar
$55.00
A100 Sauce
$2.00
Aji Panca Chimi
$2.00
Atomic Horseradish Truffle
$2.00
Bearnaise
$2.00
Bleu & Boursin Butter
$2.00
Cab Reduction
$2.00
Habanero Chim
$2.00
JD Sauce
$2.00
Marrow Butter
$2.00
Mushroom Truffle Sauce
$2.00
Peppercorn Cognac Sauce
$2.00
Red Pepper Chim
$2.00
Ketchup
Mustard
Tabasco
Garlic Butter
Garlic Aioli
Drawn Butter
Black Truffle Butter
$7.00
Oscar Style
$14.00
Lobster Tail
$36.00
Bone Marrow Add On
$10.00
Foie Gras Rossi
$25.00
Shaved Black Truffles
$20.00
Shaved White Truffles
$75.00
Grilled Shrimp (1)
$10.00
Truffle Caviar
$20.00
RESERVE CUTS
32oz Tomahawk
$150.00
7oz Wagyu Filet
$125.00
6oz Jap A5
$175.00
32oz Prime Sirloin
$95.00
