Meat Market Tampa 1606 West Snow Avenue

No reviews yet

1606 West Snow Avenue

Tampa, FL 33606

COCKTAILS TO GO

Fig Old Fashioned TG (Serves 3)

$24.00

Rose Spritz TG (Serves 2)

$22.00

Red Sangria (Serves 1.5)

$15.00

White Sangria TG (Serves 1.5)

$15.00

Espresso Martini (Serves 2)

$25.00

APPETIZER

Chef Gift

Half Loaf

Butter

Dumplings

$14.00

Escargot

$17.00

BBQ Beef Ribs

$22.00

Bone Marrow APP

$21.00

Slider Duo

$17.00

Cauliflower

$17.00

Artichoke

$16.00

Crab and Lobster Cake

$21.00

CRUDO

Oyster Rock

$18.00

Tuna Tartar

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Kobe Tartar

$19.00

CEVICHE

$19.00

OCTOPUS & SHRIMP CEVICHE Mango ∞ Red Pepper ∞ Cilantro Scallion ∞ Cherry Tomato Sweet Potato ∞ Pickled Red Onion Citrus Aji Panca Sauce

Caviar

$150.00

1/2 Doz East Cst

$24.00

1/2 Doz West Cst

$24.00

1/2 Doz Mixed

$24.00

DOZ East Cst

$48.00

DOZ West Cst

$48.00

DOZ Mixed

$48.00

Single EC Oyster

$4.00

Single WC Oyst

$4.00

King Crab 8oz

$70.00Out of stock

King Crab 16oz

$140.00Out of stock

Taro Chips

Crostinis

Wonton Chips

Lobster Tail

$36.00

Stone 3 - 4

$41.00Out of stock

Stone 4 - 5

$52.00Out of stock

Stone 5 - 6

$62.00

Stone 6 -7

$72.00

Stone 7 - 8

$82.00

Stone 8 - 9

$93.00Out of stock

Stone 9 - 10

$103.00Out of stock

Stone 10 - 11

$113.00Out of stock

Stone 11 - 12

$124.00Out of stock

SUSHI

Scottish Empire Roll Tempura Fried Shrimp Avocado Cucumber Torched Salmon Spicy Tuna Spicy Mayo Black Sesame Seeds

A5 King Roll

$55.00

Imperial Roll

$35.00

Triple Play Roll

$35.00

Nigiri Platter

$40.00

SOUP / SALAD

SOUTHERN STYLE CHICKEN CHOWDER Fresh Herbs ∞ Croutons

GR Kale Caesar

$12.00

MM Caesar

$17.00

MM House Salad

$10.00

Mango Wedge

$15.00

Chef Soup

$17.00

ITALIAN CHICKEN SAUSAGE STEW Herb Croutons ∞ Cilantro

Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Tomato Salad

$17.00

TOMATO & WHIPPED HERB PESTO RICOTTA SALAD Balsamic Marinated Cherry Tomato Arugula Basil Oil ∞ Toasted Hazelnuts

FISH

Salmon

$33.00

Seabass

$43.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$72.00

Lobster Tail (1)

$36.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Broccolini

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Truffle Cream Corn

$11.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$21.00

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

MM Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Scalloped Potatoes Au Gratin

$16.00

REG MASH

$10.00

Steak Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$10.00

Gouda Tater Tots

$10.00

Sliced Tomato and Onion

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Wild Mushrooms

$15.00

SIGNATURE

6oz Filet

$35.00

12oz Filet

$60.00

16oz Picanha

$48.00

8oz Picanha

$26.00

16oz Brasstown Ribeye

$55.00

Bone In Filet 14oz

$80.00

8oz Hangar

$55.00

RESERVE CUTS

32oz Tomahawk

$150.00

7oz Wagyu Filet

$125.00

6oz Jap A5

$175.00

32oz Prime Sirloin

$95.00

