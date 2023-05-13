Main picView gallery

Meat Time 260 S Abel St

260 S Abel St

Milpitas, CA 95035

Takeout Bento

Shinshu Wagyu A5 Yakiniku Bento

$50.00

Wagyu sirloin, rice, side dish, miso soup and salad

Preminum Wagyu Gyutan Bento

$35.00

Thin sliced beef tongue, rice, side dish, miso soup and salad

Gyutan Bento

$25.00Out of stock

Thin sliced beef tongue, rice, side dish, miso soup and salad

Dengaku Bento (Vegetarian option)

$18.00

Miso grazed tofu and eggplant, rice, side dish, miso soup

Wagyu Hamburg Bento

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Pattie with choice of sause, rice, side dish, miso soup

Harami Bento

$22.00

Wagyu skirt steak, rice, side dish, miso soup and salad

Tontoro Bento

$18.00

Marinated pork cheek, rice, side dish, miso soup and salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

