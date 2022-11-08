Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine

1,681 Reviews

$$

919 W Northwest Hwy

Grapevine, TX 76051

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
J/C Sausage Egg and Cheese

Tacos All Day (Happy Hour 6am-10:30am)

Brisket Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Bean Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Pork Guiso Y Papas

$4.00

Potato Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Carne Guisada Y Papas

$4.00

J/C Sausage Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Chorizo Egg and Cheese

$4.00

El Gran Taco

$5.00

Egg and Cheese

$2.50

BBQ

Meat 'N' Bun

$13.00

Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Rib Combo

$17.00

Burnt End Stew

$4.00+Out of stock

Brisket (lb)

$29.00

St. Louis Cut Rib (lb)

$25.00

Pulled Pork (lb)

$24.00

Pit Ham (lb)

$24.00

German Sausage (lb)

$24.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (lb)

$24.00

Chicken Half

$13.00

Smokin Spuds

Pounder

$9.00

Pounder with Meat

$18.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

On The Side

Southern Style Slaw

$4.00+

Jalapeno Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.00+

Cowboy Campfire Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Notcha Momma's Slaw

$4.00+

Country Style Potato Salad

$4.00+

Southern Style Creamed Corn

$4.00+

Fries

$4.50

Salsa

$4.00+Out of stock

Dessert

Cobbler

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Drinks

Bottle

$3.00

Fountain

$3.00

Tea Gallon

$5.00

Tea Half Gallon

$3.00

Milk/Juice

$2.00

Family Meal

Family Meal (10 People)

$220.00

Family Meal (15 People)

$330.00

Family Meal (20 People)

$440.00

Family Meal (25 People)

$550.00

Family meal (30 People)

$660.00

Extra Persons Charge

$22.00

Merchandise

Trail Dust Seasoning

$10.00

Brisket Blend Seasoning

$10.00

Turkey Blend Seasoning

$10.00

Pepper Large

$20.00

Pepper Small

$8.00

Salt Large

$7.00

Salt Small

$3.00

West Texas Heat

$10.00

Sticky Red

$10.00

Carolina Style

$10.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

919 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

Meat U Anywhere BBQ image
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

