Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club

1,340 Reviews

$$

91 Trophy Club Dr

Trophy Club, TX 76262

Popular Items

Brisket Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Potato Egg and Cheese

Tacos All Day (Happy Hour 6am-10:30am)

Brisket Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Bean Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Pork Guiso Y Papas

$4.00

Potato Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Carne Guisada Y Papas

$4.00

J/C Sausage Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Chorizo Egg and Cheese

$4.00

El Gran Taco

$5.00

Egg and Cheese

$2.50

BBQ

Meat 'N' Bun

$13.00

Sandwich Combo

$17.00

Rib Combo

$17.00

Burnt End Stew

$4.00+Out of stock

Brisket (lb)

$29.00

St. Louis Cut Rib (lb)

$25.00

Pulled Pork (lb)

$24.00

Pit Ham (lb)

$24.00

German Sausage (lb)

$24.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (lb)

$24.00

Chicken Half

$13.00

Smokin Spuds

Pounder

$9.00

Pounder with Meat

$18.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

On The Side

Southern Style Slaw

$4.00+

Jalapeno Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.00+

Cowboy Campfire Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Notcha Momma's Slaw

$4.00+

Country Style Potato Salad

$4.00+

Southern Style Creamed Corn

$4.00+

Fries

$4.50

Salsa

$4.00+

Dessert

Cobbler

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Drinks

Bottle

$3.00

Fountain

$3.00

Tea Gallon

$5.00

Tea Half Gallon

$3.00Out of stock

Milk/Juice

$2.00

Family Meal

Family Meal (10 People)

$220.00

Family Meal (15 People)

$330.00

Family Meal (20 People)

$440.00

Family Meal (25 People)

$550.00

Family meal (30 People)

$660.00

Extra Persons Charge

$22.00

Prime Time Meats

Smoked Choice Prime Rib

$32.00

Choice Beef Chuck Rib

$32.00

Famous Peppered Tenderloin

$32.00

Merchandise

Trail Dust Seasoning

$10.00

Brisket Blend Seasoning

$10.00

Turkey Blend Seasoning

$10.00

Pepper Large

$20.00

Pepper Small

$8.00

Salt Large

$7.00

Salt Small

$3.00

West Texas Heat

$10.00

Sticky Red

$10.00

Carolina Style

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

91 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Directions

Gallery
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

