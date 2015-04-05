Meat Up BBQ 1450 North Kraemer Boulevard
2,267 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.
Location
1450 North Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia, CA 92870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Placentia
The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia - 717 Dunn Way
4.5 • 1,082
717 Dunn Way Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant