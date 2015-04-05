Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meat Up BBQ 1450 North Kraemer Boulevard

2,267 Reviews

$$

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard

Placentia, CA 92870

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Tri Tip Plate
Small Family Pack Feeds 2
Prime Brisket Plate

TOGO Utensils PLEASE CHOOSE AN OPTION- CA New law cannot add automatically

Utensil kit contains fork, knife, spoon, napkin, salt and pepper

No Utensils Please

Yes utensils

contains fork, knife, spoon, napkin, salt and pepper.

Family Packs

Small Family Pack Feeds 2

$46.00

1/4-lb. Pulled Pork, 1/2lb wings, 1/4lb Tri-Tip, 1 Sausage, and 2 Large Sides feeds 2-3 no substitutions please

Large Family Pack Feeds 4

$90.00

1/2-lb. Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork , 1lb Wings, 2 Sausages, and 4 Large Sides

Shareable

Mac Attack Fries

Mac Attack Fries

$18.00

Mac, Chili, Pork, bbq sauce all on fries

Death By Garlic Fries

Death By Garlic Fries

$10.00

Feta cheese, garlic cream, herbs, more garlic

Rib Tips

$12.00Out of stock

One Pound Smoked, Chopped, and Sauced

BBQ Cracklins

$6.00

Dry Rub

Smoked Wings

$14.00

One Pound smoked and fried wings tossed in our dry rub, served with ranch or gorgonzola dill.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with 3-Cheese Sauce and Habanero Mustard BBQ Sauce

Meat Plates

Prime Brisket Plate

$25.00

1/2lb Prime Beef Brisket with 2 sides

Prime Tri Tip Plate

$26.00

1/2lb of Prime Tri-Tip smoked and hand sliced served medium rare-medium with two sides

Duroc Pulled Pork Plate

$20.00

Creekstone Farms Duroc Pork, Certified Humane, All Natural Heritage Breed. Smoked 12-14 hours and pulled, served with sauce on the side.

Smoked Bratwurst Plate

$19.00

2 Smoked Bratwurst Links, with 2 sides

Dry Rub Smoked Wings

$19.00

1lb of smoked and fried chicken Wings with two sides

Chicken Apple Sausage

$15.00

From Mattern Sausage, 2 chicken apple sausages with 2 sides. Perfect for the oktoberfest season!

Salads

Carnitas Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Pulled Pork, Pickled red onion, Tomatoes, cotija cheese, garlic lemon dressing

Steak House Salad

Steak House Salad

$19.75

Mixed Greens, Tri Tip, bleu cheese, crispy onions, tomato, gorgonzola dill dressing

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$14.00

pork, horseradish slaw, house pickles, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun

Tri Tip Cheesesteak

Tri Tip Cheesesteak

$19.75

Thin sliced Tri tip, poblano, onions, garlic aioli, swiss cheese, ciabatta

Odin

Odin

$13.00

Smoked bratwurst, cheddar, sauerkraut, braised red cabbage, brown mustard, and viking ketchup, on a french grinder.

Zeus

Zeus

$19.75

Thin sliced Tri Tip, olive tapenade, feta cheese, fried jalapeno, garlic aioli, mixed greens

Just a BBQ Beef Sandwich

Just a BBQ Beef Sandwich

$19.75

Prime Chopped Beef Brisket OR Thin-Sliced Tri-Tip, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce

P-Town Hot Chicken

P-Town Hot Chicken

$13.00

Our take on a hot chicken sandwich, house pickles and slaw and garlic aioli, dusted in our fire rub, burns so good!

American Psycho

American Psycho

$13.00

Prime Ground Beef patty, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cheddar, bbq thousand island, house pickles, sesame seed bun

Farva

Farva

$16.00

Prime Ground Beef, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Fried Jalapeños, Garlic Aioli

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.75Out of stock

Chopped Brisket, horseradish cream, fried jalapenos, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun

Sides

Baked Black Beans

$3.50

Smoked Onion, Molasses, Cider

French Fries

$3.50

Dusted with Sweet and Savory Rub

Side Salad

$3.50

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Herbed Breadcrumbs

Sweet Coleslaw

$3.50

Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Sweet Vinegar

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

classic nuggets with fries

HotDog

$6.00

beef hotdog with fries

Kids Mac meal

$6.00

Small plain Mac and plain fries

Fountain Soda

Soda

$2.50

16oz Soft Drink

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Gorgonzola Dill

$1.00

OC wing sauce

$1.00

Cracked Pepper BBQ sauce

$1.00+

House Original Sauce

Charcoal Shirt

Medium

Medium

$22.00
Large

Large

$22.00
XL

XL

$22.00
XXL

XXL

$25.00

Blue Shirt

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XL

$22.00

XXL

$25.00

Maroon Shirt

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XL

$22.00

XXL

$25.00

Black Eat Meat Drink Beer Shirt

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XL

$22.00

XXL

$25.00

Meat Up Glasses

Rastal Glass

Rastal Glass

$6.99

5 anniversary 12oz glass

$4.99

Sauce and Rub

Sweet and Savory Rub

$6.99

Cracked Pepper BBQ Bottle

$6.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.

Location

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

