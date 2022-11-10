- Home
The Meat Up Grill
44 Reviews
165 Beach 116th Street
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
FEATURED SPECIALS
WHITE BEAN ESCAROLE SOUP
16oz. Vegetarian White Bean Escarole Soup with Ditalini Pasta and Parmesan Cheese Choose to have it heated or send cold to reheat when you want.
SPLIT PEA SOUP with SMOKED TURKEY
Homemade Split Pea Soup simmered with Carrots, Onions and Smoked Turkey Ask for it to be heated or send cold to reheat when you need it.
BBQ SPICED SHOESTRING FRIES
#1 BURGER/FRY/ DRINK COMBO
Meat Up Burger + Small Fries + Choice of canned soda or bottled water
"TRIPLE B" Burger
Single Bacon Cheeseburger + Buffalo-Ranch Slaw + Crumbled Blue Cheese + Pickles + Toasted Bun... Sooo Good!!
CRISPY BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Salad + Lettuce Greens + Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Scallions + Crumbled Blue Cheese + Garlic Ranch and Buffalo Sauce is on the side
JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX
Made with Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce on the Side
THE 420 MAC n' CHEESE
Creamy Mac n Cheese + Crispy Buffalo Chicken Nuggets + BBQ + Crispy Onions + Scallions
COD FISH CRUNCH SANDWICH
Dredged and Fried Crispy + American Cheese + Chipotle Tartar Sauce +Lettuce/ Onions + Butter Toasted Potato Roll
"BIG ASS" SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Sea Salt Sprinkled + Brown Butter + Semi Sweet Chocolate
PB&J "CRACK" BARS
WOW, PB&J on CRACK!!!!
SNACKS & SIDES
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
Seasoned Crinkle Cuts
BISTRO ONION RINGS
Side of Tangy Horseradish Dipping Sauce
THE CHIP WRECK
Loaded Large Fries + Cheese Sauce + Smoked Bacon + French Onion Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese
BBQ RIB EGG ROLL
Slow Cooked Boneless Baby Back Ribs + Pulled w/ Hoisin BBQ + Cole Slaw Inside
MAC N CHEESE
House Made Cheese Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese + Flaming Hot Cheeto Crumbs
PLAIN MAC N CHEESE
BURGERS
THE MEAT UP BURGER
Single Burger + Pickles + M.U.G. Burger Sauce on the side + Marty's Potato Bun (add Lettuce & Onion no charge)
THE TSUNAMI
Single bacon cheeseburger+ topped with onion rings + chipotle cole slaw + pickles + bbq sauce + Marty's Potato Bun
THE BEAST BURGER
Single Patty + Sautéed Shrooms + Smoked Bacon + Pepper Jack Cheese + Onion Fries + Pickles + M.U.G. Sauce
STEAKHOUSE BURGER
Pat La Frieda Ground Brisket Beef + Bacon + Caramelized Onions + Gruyere Cheese + House Steak Sauce + Pickles + Toasted Bun
O.G.
Double 1/4lb Burger + Cheese + Bacon + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce on Side + Marty's Potato Bun (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
THE FONZ BURGER
Double Beef Patty + Caramelized Onions + Melted Gruyere + Pickles + MUG Sauce on the Side + Toasted Marty's Bun
QUINOA-BLACK BEAN-MUSHROOM BURGER
House Made Patty + American Cheese + Crispy Onion Fries + House Pickles + Chipotle Mayo + Toasted Marty's Bun
THE HULK
3X Beef (3/4lb) with Bacon + American Cheese + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce + Unlimited Toppings (add crispy onion fries, hot peppers, mushrooms, lettuce/onion)
4X4 MEAT UP BURGER BOX
4 Meat Up Cheeseburgers + House Pickles + M.U.G Burger Sauce and 4 Crinkle Cut Fries (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burgers. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
THE MEAT UP PARTY BOX
4 MEAT UP CHEESEBURGERS + MUG BURGER SAUCE + LARGE FRIES + LARGE ONION RINGS + LARGE HOUSE SALAD/ CHOICE OF DRESSING (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)
CHICKEN
MR. CRUNCH
Crispy Chicken Breast +Smokey Red Pepper Jam + Pickles + White BBQ Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun...
BUFFALO CRUNCH
Crispy Chicken Breast + Buffalo Sauce + Chipotle-Ranch Cole Slaw + Pickles + Marty's Potato Bun
KO-CHI CRUNCH
Crispy Chicken Breast + Kimchi BBQ Sauce + Pickled Veg Slaw + Pickles + Gochujang Mayo + Marty's Potato Bun
"THE NASH" CRUNCH
Crispy Breast + House NASH-BBQ Sauce + Cheese + Chipotle Slaw + Pickles + Toasted Bun
CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Breast + Pepper Jack Cheese + Crispy Onion Fries + Pickles +Chipotle-Lime Mayo + Marty's Potato Bun
CHICKEN TENDRS w/ FRIES
Crispy Home Made Tenders (4) with Crinkle Cut Fries + BBQ Sauce & Honey Mustard on the Side
TENDERS(3)/ FRY / DRINK COMBO
3 piece Crispy Chicken Tenders + Small Fries + choice of Can Soda or Water
4X4 Mr. CRUNCH CHICKEN BOX
4 Fried Chicken Crunch Sandwiches + House Pickles + White BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jam on side + 4 Crinkle Cut Fries
SANDWICHES
THE SALTY DOG
Double Size Beef Hot Dog + Hot & Sweet Pickle Pepper Relish + Crispy Onion Fries + Potato Dog Bun
ULTIMATE TRUFFLE GRILLED CHEESE
Fontina + Gruyere + Sour Dough Bread +Truffle Honey Drizzle
ROCKA-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Shaved Angus Ribeye Beef + Mushrooms + Crispy Onion Fries + House Pickles + Cheese Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun
SALAD BOWLS
THE MEATUP CAESAR
Kale + Radicchio + Chicory Greens + Jicama + Pretzel Croutons + Everything Spice + SOS
ASIAN DRAGON BOWL
Lettuce + Cabbage + Bean Sprouts + Edamame + Scallions + Cilantro + Radish + Orange + Won Ton Confetti + Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette on the side
BUDDHA BOWL
Quinoa + Garlicky Kale + Curried Chickpeas + Tomato/ Cucumber Salad + Toasted Seed Crunch + Lemon Tahini on the side
COBB SALAD
Tomatoes + Avocado + Hard Cooked Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Crispy Onion Straws + Ranch on the side
BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
GRILLED Buffalo Chicken + Greens + Avocado + Pickled Red Onions + Tomatoes + Blue Cheese + Garlic-Dill Ranch and Buffalo Sauce on the side (sub crispy chicken $1)
BBQ-RANCH CHICKEN SALAD
BBQ Grilled Chicken + Romaine Greens with Cabbage + Avocado + Tomatoes + Corn & Black Beans + Pickled Onions + BBQ Spice Tortilla Strips + Chipotle-Ranch Dressing on the side
KIDS MENU
MILK SHAKES / SOFT SERVE
CARAMEL-PUMPKIN PIE
CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Chocolate Chip Cookies... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
STRAWBERRY Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun STRAWBERRY Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Chocolate Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake and Chocolate Sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Vanilla Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun Vanilla Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Black & White Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun Choc/Van twist Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Cookies and Cream Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Oreos... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
Caramel Toffee Milk Shake
Thick hand-spun Vanilla Soft Serve Milk Shake, Toffee Crunch, Caramel Sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!
DRINKS
SIDE of EXTRAS TO GO
Side of Cheese Sauce 3oz cup
Home made" Liquid Gold"... Put it on anything!!
Extra Onion Ring Sauce
2oz size
Extra BBQ Sauce 2oz
Extra Honey Mustard Sauce 2oz
Parmesan Caesar Dressing 3oz cup
Our classic version made with anchovy + garlic + lemon + parmesan
Sesame-Ginger vinaigrette 3oz cup
Goes great on steamed veggies and salads
Dill Ranch Dressing 3oz cup
Buttermilk based with dill and garlic
Lemon Tahini Sauce 3oz cup
Our Middle Eastern sauce goes great with chicken and grilled meats or hearty Salads
Chipotle Ranch Dressing 3oz Cup
Side of Red Pepper Jam 2oz
Its our secret recipe but goes great with fried foods or a condiment on cheeseboard
Side of Hot Cherry Peppers 2oz
Side of Chipotle Mayo 2oz
Just as good as the regular version with a hint of lime
Black Truffle Honey 2oz
Great on any cheese or pizza or use your imagination
1 Oz Mug
EVERYDAY CATERING
12pk MEATUP SLIDER BURGER BOX
12 Sliders- (half size version) of The Meat Up Burgers with Pickles + MUG Sauce on the side
20pc. CHICKEN TENDER BOX
20 Pcs. CHICKEN TENDERS includes large side of BBQ and Honey Mustard Sauces
CRINKLE CUT FRY BOX
Large Box of Fries approx 8-10 portions, Includes side of Ketchup
BISTRO ONION RING BOX
Crispy Onion Rings in a box includes Horseradish Sauce on the side
PLAIN Mac n' Cheese (half Tin)
Our Creamy made to order Mac N Cheese served plain or add toppings as seen in photo
MUG Caesar Salad Bowl
Feeds 6-10ppl; Kale + Radicchio + Romaine Greens + Jicama + Pretzel Croutons + Everything Spice + House Caesar Dressing on the side (add grilled chicken optional)
1/2 Tray Dragon Salad Bowl
Feeds 6-10ppl; Lettuce + Cabbage + Bean Sprouts + Edamame + Scallions + Cilantro + + Orange + Won Ton Confetti + Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette on the side + (add Grilled Chicken Optional)
1/2 Tray Buddha Salad Bowl
Feeds 6-10ppl; Quinoa + Garlicky Kale + Curried Chickpeas + Cucumbers & Tomatoes + Cucumbers + Crunchy Seed Topping + Lemon Tahini on the side (add grilled chicken optional)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
From our insanely tasty burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to the ultimate truffle honey grilled cheese and bbq rib egg rolls. We've got you covered! We also have a full line of vegan salad bowls and a hands-on milkshakes.
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park, NY 11694