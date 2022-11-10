Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Meat Up Grill

44 Reviews

165 Beach 116th Street

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Order Again

Popular Items

THE MEAT UP BURGER
BISTRO ONION RINGS
CRINKLE CUT FRIES

FEATURED SPECIALS

WHITE BEAN ESCAROLE SOUP

WHITE BEAN ESCAROLE SOUP

$6.50Out of stock

16oz. Vegetarian White Bean Escarole Soup with Ditalini Pasta and Parmesan Cheese Choose to have it heated or send cold to reheat when you want.

SPLIT PEA SOUP with SMOKED TURKEY

SPLIT PEA SOUP with SMOKED TURKEY

$6.50Out of stock

Homemade Split Pea Soup simmered with Carrots, Onions and Smoked Turkey Ask for it to be heated or send cold to reheat when you need it.

BBQ SPICED SHOESTRING FRIES

BBQ SPICED SHOESTRING FRIES

$5.00

$5.00
#1 BURGER/FRY/ DRINK COMBO

#1 BURGER/FRY/ DRINK COMBO

$11.75

Meat Up Burger + Small Fries + Choice of canned soda or bottled water

"TRIPLE B" Burger

"TRIPLE B" Burger

$13.00

Single Bacon Cheeseburger + Buffalo-Ranch Slaw + Crumbled Blue Cheese + Pickles + Toasted Bun... Sooo Good!!

CRISPY BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

CRISPY BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$17.50

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Salad + Lettuce Greens + Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Scallions + Crumbled Blue Cheese + Garlic Ranch and Buffalo Sauce is on the side

JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX

JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX

$10.00

Made with Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce on the Side

THE 420 MAC n' CHEESE

THE 420 MAC n' CHEESE

$13.00

Creamy Mac n Cheese + Crispy Buffalo Chicken Nuggets + BBQ + Crispy Onions + Scallions

COD FISH CRUNCH SANDWICH

COD FISH CRUNCH SANDWICH

$15.00

Dredged and Fried Crispy + American Cheese + Chipotle Tartar Sauce +Lettuce/ Onions + Butter Toasted Potato Roll

"BIG ASS" SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

"BIG ASS" SEA SALT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$4.00

Sea Salt Sprinkled + Brown Butter + Semi Sweet Chocolate

PB&J "CRACK" BARS

PB&J "CRACK" BARS

$4.00

WOW, PB&J on CRACK!!!!

SNACKS & SIDES

All of our non meat items are fried with soy bean oil in its own dedicated fryer.
CRINKLE CUT FRIES

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$6.00

Seasoned Crinkle Cuts

BISTRO ONION RINGS

BISTRO ONION RINGS

$7.00

Side of Tangy Horseradish Dipping Sauce

THE CHIP WRECK

THE CHIP WRECK

$10.00

Loaded Large Fries + Cheese Sauce + Smoked Bacon + French Onion Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese

BBQ RIB EGG ROLL

BBQ RIB EGG ROLL

$8.00

Slow Cooked Boneless Baby Back Ribs + Pulled w/ Hoisin BBQ + Cole Slaw Inside

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

House Made Cheese Sauce + Scallions + Cotija Cheese + Flaming Hot Cheeto Crumbs

PLAIN MAC N CHEESE

PLAIN MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

$7.00
JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX

JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX

$10.00

Made with Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce on the Side

BURGERS

We use a signature brisket blended ground beef 80/20. The pickles are ridiculously good because they're made by us. We use Marty's potato buns
THE MEAT UP BURGER

THE MEAT UP BURGER

$8.00

Single Burger + Pickles + M.U.G. Burger Sauce on the side + Marty's Potato Bun (add Lettuce & Onion no charge)

THE TSUNAMI

THE TSUNAMI

$13.00

Single bacon cheeseburger+ topped with onion rings + chipotle cole slaw + pickles + bbq sauce + Marty's Potato Bun

THE BEAST BURGER

THE BEAST BURGER

$13.00

Single Patty + Sautéed Shrooms + Smoked Bacon + Pepper Jack Cheese + Onion Fries + Pickles + M.U.G. Sauce

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$14.00Out of stock

Pat La Frieda Ground Brisket Beef + Bacon + Caramelized Onions + Gruyere Cheese + House Steak Sauce + Pickles + Toasted Bun

O.G.

O.G.

$15.00

Double 1/4lb Burger + Cheese + Bacon + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce on Side + Marty's Potato Bun (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)

THE FONZ BURGER

THE FONZ BURGER

$16.00

Double Beef Patty + Caramelized Onions + Melted Gruyere + Pickles + MUG Sauce on the Side + Toasted Marty's Bun

QUINOA-BLACK BEAN-MUSHROOM BURGER

QUINOA-BLACK BEAN-MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.00

House Made Patty + American Cheese + Crispy Onion Fries + House Pickles + Chipotle Mayo + Toasted Marty's Bun

THE HULK

THE HULK

$20.00

3X Beef (3/4lb) with Bacon + American Cheese + Pickles + MUG Burger Sauce + Unlimited Toppings (add crispy onion fries, hot peppers, mushrooms, lettuce/onion)

#1 BURGER/FRY/ DRINK COMBO

#1 BURGER/FRY/ DRINK COMBO

$11.75

Meat Up Burger + Small Fries + Choice of canned soda or bottled water

4X4 MEAT UP BURGER BOX

4X4 MEAT UP BURGER BOX

$42.00

4 Meat Up Cheeseburgers + House Pickles + M.U.G Burger Sauce and 4 Crinkle Cut Fries (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burgers. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)

THE MEAT UP PARTY BOX

THE MEAT UP PARTY BOX

$60.00

4 MEAT UP CHEESEBURGERS + MUG BURGER SAUCE + LARGE FRIES + LARGE ONION RINGS + LARGE HOUSE SALAD/ CHOICE OF DRESSING (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)

CHICKEN

We use 100% antibiotic free chicken breasts All our chicken is brined, battered then fried in soy bean oil, in its own dedicated fryer.
MR. CRUNCH

MR. CRUNCH

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Breast +Smokey Red Pepper Jam + Pickles + White BBQ Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun...

BUFFALO CRUNCH

BUFFALO CRUNCH

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Breast + Buffalo Sauce + Chipotle-Ranch Cole Slaw + Pickles + Marty's Potato Bun

KO-CHI CRUNCH

KO-CHI CRUNCH

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Breast + Kimchi BBQ Sauce + Pickled Veg Slaw + Pickles + Gochujang Mayo + Marty's Potato Bun

"THE NASH" CRUNCH

"THE NASH" CRUNCH

$14.00

Crispy Breast + House NASH-BBQ Sauce + Cheese + Chipotle Slaw + Pickles + Toasted Bun

CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN

CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled Breast + Pepper Jack Cheese + Crispy Onion Fries + Pickles +Chipotle-Lime Mayo + Marty's Potato Bun

CHICKEN TENDRS w/ FRIES

CHICKEN TENDRS w/ FRIES

$13.00

Crispy Home Made Tenders (4) with Crinkle Cut Fries + BBQ Sauce & Honey Mustard on the Side

TENDERS(3)/ FRY / DRINK COMBO

TENDERS(3)/ FRY / DRINK COMBO

$11.75

3 piece Crispy Chicken Tenders + Small Fries + choice of Can Soda or Water

4X4 Mr. CRUNCH CHICKEN BOX

4X4 Mr. CRUNCH CHICKEN BOX

$54.00

4 Fried Chicken Crunch Sandwiches + House Pickles + White BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jam on side + 4 Crinkle Cut Fries

SANDWICHES

THE SALTY DOG

THE SALTY DOG

$6.00

Double Size Beef Hot Dog + Hot & Sweet Pickle Pepper Relish + Crispy Onion Fries + Potato Dog Bun

ULTIMATE TRUFFLE GRILLED CHEESE

ULTIMATE TRUFFLE GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Fontina + Gruyere + Sour Dough Bread +Truffle Honey Drizzle

ROCKA-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

ROCKA-PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$16.00

Shaved Angus Ribeye Beef + Mushrooms + Crispy Onion Fries + House Pickles + Cheese Sauce + Marty's Potato Bun

SALAD BOWLS

CRISPY BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

CRISPY BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$17.50

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Salad + Lettuce Greens + Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Scallions + Crumbled Blue Cheese + Garlic Ranch and Buffalo Sauce is on the side

THE MEATUP CAESAR

THE MEATUP CAESAR

$11.00

Kale + Radicchio + Chicory Greens + Jicama + Pretzel Croutons + Everything Spice + SOS

ASIAN DRAGON BOWL

ASIAN DRAGON BOWL

$11.00

Lettuce + Cabbage + Bean Sprouts + Edamame + Scallions + Cilantro + Radish + Orange + Won Ton Confetti + Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette on the side

BUDDHA BOWL

BUDDHA BOWL

$13.00

Quinoa + Garlicky Kale + Curried Chickpeas + Tomato/ Cucumber Salad + Toasted Seed Crunch + Lemon Tahini on the side

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Tomatoes + Avocado + Hard Cooked Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Crispy Onion Straws + Ranch on the side

BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

GRILLED Buffalo Chicken + Greens + Avocado + Pickled Red Onions + Tomatoes + Blue Cheese + Garlic-Dill Ranch and Buffalo Sauce on the side (sub crispy chicken $1)

BBQ-RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

BBQ-RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

BBQ Grilled Chicken + Romaine Greens with Cabbage + Avocado + Tomatoes + Corn & Black Beans + Pickled Onions + BBQ Spice Tortilla Strips + Chipotle-Ranch Dressing on the side

KIDS MENU

JR. CHEESEBURGER w/ FRIES

$8.00

PLAIN KIDS HOT DOG w/ Fries

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDER DOG w/ Fries

$8.00

MILK SHAKES / SOFT SERVE

Our hand spun milkshakes and soft serve ice cream has arrived
CARAMEL-PUMPKIN PIE

CARAMEL-PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00Out of stock
CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Chocolate Chip Cookies... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

STRAWBERRY Milk Shake

STRAWBERRY Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun STRAWBERRY Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

Chocolate Milk Shake

Chocolate Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake and Chocolate Sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

Vanilla Milk Shake

Vanilla Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Vanilla Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

Black & White Milk Shake

Black & White Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Choc/Van twist Soft Serve Milk Shake... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

Cookies and Cream Milk Shake

Cookies and Cream Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve Milk Shake, and lots of Oreos... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

Caramel Toffee Milk Shake

Caramel Toffee Milk Shake

$6.00

Thick hand-spun Vanilla Soft Serve Milk Shake, Toffee Crunch, Caramel Sauce... ask for it with the whipped cream topping!

DRINKS

Bottled Water 20oz.

Bottled Water 20oz.

$2.75

$2.75
PEPSI CAN

PEPSI CAN

$2.25
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.25
MTN DEW

MTN DEW

$2.25
BRISK ICE TEA

BRISK ICE TEA

$2.25
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.25
SIRERRA MIST

SIRERRA MIST

$2.25
SELTZER

SELTZER

$2.25
GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

$3.50
GATORADE COOL BLUE

GATORADE COOL BLUE

$3.50

$3.50
GATORADE ORANGE

GATORADE ORANGE

$3.50

$3.50
PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

PURE LEAF SWEET TEA

$3.50

$3.50
PURE LEAF UNSWEETENED

PURE LEAF UNSWEETENED

$3.50

$3.50

SIDE of EXTRAS TO GO

All of our sauces are homemade. So buy some extra to store in the fridge for another day.
Side of Cheese Sauce 3oz cup

Side of Cheese Sauce 3oz cup

$2.75

Home made" Liquid Gold"... Put it on anything!!

Extra Onion Ring Sauce

$2.00

2oz size

Extra BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Parmesan Caesar Dressing 3oz cup

$2.75

Our classic version made with anchovy + garlic + lemon + parmesan

Sesame-Ginger vinaigrette 3oz cup

$2.75

Goes great on steamed veggies and salads

Dill Ranch Dressing 3oz cup

$2.75

Buttermilk based with dill and garlic

Lemon Tahini Sauce 3oz cup

$2.75

Our Middle Eastern sauce goes great with chicken and grilled meats or hearty Salads

Chipotle Ranch Dressing 3oz Cup

$2.75

Side of Red Pepper Jam 2oz

$3.00

Its our secret recipe but goes great with fried foods or a condiment on cheeseboard

Side of Hot Cherry Peppers 2oz

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$2.00

Just as good as the regular version with a hint of lime

Black Truffle Honey 2oz

$3.50

Great on any cheese or pizza or use your imagination

1 Oz Mug

$0.75

EVERYDAY CATERING

12pk MEATUP SLIDER BURGER BOX

12pk MEATUP SLIDER BURGER BOX

$50.00

12 Sliders- (half size version) of The Meat Up Burgers with Pickles + MUG Sauce on the side

4X4 MEAT UP BURGER BOX

4X4 MEAT UP BURGER BOX

$42.00

4 Meat Up Cheeseburgers + House Pickles + M.U.G Burger Sauce and 4 Crinkle Cut Fries (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burgers. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)

4X4 Mr. CRUNCH CHICKEN BOX

4X4 Mr. CRUNCH CHICKEN BOX

$54.00

4 Fried Chicken Crunch Sandwiches + House Pickles + White BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jam on side + 4 Crinkle Cut Fries

THE MEAT UP PARTY BOX

THE MEAT UP PARTY BOX

$60.00

4 MEAT UP CHEESEBURGERS + MUG BURGER SAUCE + LARGE FRIES + LARGE ONION RINGS + LARGE HOUSE SALAD/ CHOICE OF DRESSING (Lettuce & Onion no longer come on the burger. You can add it in toppings free of charge.)

20pc. CHICKEN TENDER BOX

20pc. CHICKEN TENDER BOX

$45.00

20 Pcs. CHICKEN TENDERS includes large side of BBQ and Honey Mustard Sauces

CRINKLE CUT FRY BOX

CRINKLE CUT FRY BOX

$40.00

Large Box of Fries approx 8-10 portions, Includes side of Ketchup

BISTRO ONION RING BOX

BISTRO ONION RING BOX

$45.00

Crispy Onion Rings in a box includes Horseradish Sauce on the side

PLAIN Mac n' Cheese (half Tin)

PLAIN Mac n' Cheese (half Tin)

$54.00

Our Creamy made to order Mac N Cheese served plain or add toppings as seen in photo

MUG Caesar Salad Bowl

MUG Caesar Salad Bowl

$45.00

Feeds 6-10ppl; Kale + Radicchio + Romaine Greens + Jicama + Pretzel Croutons + Everything Spice + House Caesar Dressing on the side (add grilled chicken optional)

1/2 Tray Dragon Salad Bowl

1/2 Tray Dragon Salad Bowl

$45.00

Feeds 6-10ppl; Lettuce + Cabbage + Bean Sprouts + Edamame + Scallions + Cilantro + + Orange + Won Ton Confetti + Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette on the side + (add Grilled Chicken Optional)

1/2 Tray Buddha Salad Bowl

1/2 Tray Buddha Salad Bowl

$50.00

Feeds 6-10ppl; Quinoa + Garlicky Kale + Curried Chickpeas + Cucumbers & Tomatoes + Cucumbers + Crunchy Seed Topping + Lemon Tahini on the side (add grilled chicken optional)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our insanely tasty burgers and fried chicken sandwiches to the ultimate truffle honey grilled cheese and bbq rib egg rolls. We've got you covered! We also have a full line of vegan salad bowls and a hands-on milkshakes.

Website

Location

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Meat Up Grill image
The Meat Up Grill image
The Meat Up Grill image

