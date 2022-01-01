Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro Darien
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Tex-Mex Comfort Food in a cozy, bistro-style dining atmosphere. Dine-in, take-out & delivery!
Location
20 Center St, Darien, CT 06820
Gallery