Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro Darien

20 Center St

Darien, CT 06820

Popular Items

Baja
Calixto
Palenque

Tacos

Calixto

$4.25

marinated chicken, pico, salsa verde & crema

Palenque

$4.50

pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)

Sonora

$4.75

marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema

Baja

$5.75

authentic beer battered fluke, pico, mango salsa, salsa verde & crema

Coyoacan

$4.75

slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema

Chiapas

$4.25

baja beef chili with a light spicy heat level, pico, mexican cheese blend (cheddar, jack and fresco) & crema

Yucatan

$4.00

roasted veggies (red peppers, cauliflower & zucchini), pico, salsa roja & corn salsa

Tulum

$5.75

marinated pan seared shrimp, mango salsa, corn salsa & crema

Michoacan

$5.75

marinated pan-seared shrimp, avocado salsa, pico & cotija cheese

Carnitas Taco LTO

$5.75

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Asada marinated tender chicken, rice, beans, crunchy cabbage, melted cheese, peppers, onions & crema

Steak Burrito

$13.00

carne asada pan-seared steak, rice, beans, crunchy cabbage, melted cheese, peppers, onions & crema

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

pan-seared marinated shrimp, rice, beans, crunchy cabbage, melted cheese, peppers, onions & crema

Jardinero Burrito

$10.00

oven roasted zucchini, cauliflower, red pepper, onions, rice, beans, crunchy cabbage, melted cheese, peppers, onions & crema

Carnitas Baja Burrito

$14.00

Quesadillas

Classic Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

seared steak, peppers, onions & melted cheese

Veggies & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

grilled veggies, peppers, onions & melted cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

marinated pan-seared shrimp, peppers, onions & melted cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Asada marinated tender chicken & cheese

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Carnitas Baja Quesadilla

$14.00

slow cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, caramelized pineapple, cheese and plantains

Platillos

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Guacamole & Chips

$9.75

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Brown Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Marinated chicken, greens, avocado & corn salsas, queso fresco & quinoa - dressing served on side for your convenience

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Marinated pan-seared shrimp, greens, avocado & mango salsas, cotija cheese & quinoa - dressing served on side for your convenience

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

carne asado marinated pan-seared steak, greens, avocado & corn salsas, queso fresco, peppers & onions - dressing served on side for your convenience

Grilled Veggie Salad

$13.00

roasted cauliflowe, zucchini & red peppers, greens, corn salsa, crispy kale & quinoa - dressing served on side for your convenience

Cabo Fish Salad

$16.00

Baja battered white fish, greens, avocado & mango salsas & cotija cheese - dressing served on side for your convenience

Baja Joe's Nachos

$7.50

Cookies

$6.99

Side Guacamole

$6.50

Plantains

$7.50

slow cooked maduros (plantains)

Side Chips

$4.00

Big Salsa

$5.00

Big Salsa

$4.00

Baja Bowls

Tikal

$16.00

Slow cooked pork pibil, crispy kale, brown rice, pico, pinto beans, salsa verde, roasted pineapple salsa, crema & cotija cheese

Azteca

$17.00

Asado marinated pan-seared steak, sauteed peppers & onions, white rice, black beans, jalapeno salsa, crema & queso fresco

Mazatlan

$15.00

Marinated chicken, white rice, pinto beans, corn salsa, crema & queso fresco

Oaxaca

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower, red peppers, zucchini, crispy kale, queso fresco & mexican crema

Cancun

$17.00

Baja beer-battered white fish, quinoa, mango salsa, avocado salsa, salsa verde, pinto beans & crispy kale

Carnitas Bowl

$16.00

slow braised pork, caramelized pineapple, white rice, pinto beans, maduros & jalapeno

Extras

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Crema

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Baja Shirt

$16.00

Side Jalapeño Salsa

$2.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.75Out of stock

Street Corn Soup Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Drinks

Coke can

$2.00

Diet coke can

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

Jarrito Bottle Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Nesquik

$2.50

Honest Tea Half Half

$2.75

Fanta

$2.00

Sangria Soda

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$2.75

Honest Tea Mint

$4.00

Topo Chico 1 Liter Sparkle

$4.95

Mineragua Sparkle

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Tex-Mex Comfort Food in a cozy, bistro-style dining atmosphere. Dine-in, take-out & delivery!

20 Center St, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro image

