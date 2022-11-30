Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meating Ground Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4810 Old Tar Road

Winterville, NC 28590

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Flavored Latte
Flavored Latte

Desserts

Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50

Crumb Cake

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake with a Maple Mousse w/Pecan Crust

$8.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.25

Espresso

Americano

$3.50

Café Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.50

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Iced Americano

$4.50

Flavored Latte

$4.95

Iced Café Latte

$5.75

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.95

Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Tea

Chai Tea

$2.00

Hot Black Tea

$2.00

Iced Matcha Latte (V)

$6.25

Matcha Latte (V)

$5.25

Sweet Southern Ice Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Southern Ice Tea

$1.75

Half/Half Southern Ice Tea

$1.75

Peppermint Tea

$2.00

Alcohol

Blue Moon

$3.75

Belgium White 5.4%

Cabernet GLS

$8.00

2019 Fox Glove Paso Robles San Miguel, California

Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

2019 Reata Sonoma Coast Sonoma County

Craft Beer

$6.00

Miller Light

$3.25

Pilsner 4.2%

Mimosa (Lg Pour)

$12.00

Mimosa (Sm Pour)

$7.50

Modelo

$4.00

Pilsner Style Lager 4.4%

Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

2021 The Orchard Pinot Gris Willamette Valley, Oregon

Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00Out of stock

2019 Mud House New Zealand Central Otago

Prosecco GLS

$7.00

Rose GLS

$8.00

The Pale by Sacha Lichine A Dry Rose

Sangria

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Mud House New Zealand Marlborough 2021

Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

Santa's Spiced Sangria

$9.00

Frosty's Tipsy Mimosa

$9.00

North Pole Pear Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

The Holiday

$9.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Tap Water

$0.50

Topo-Chico Carbonated Water

$3.50

Holiday Drink Menu

The Gingerbread Man

$5.25

Gingerbread Syrup and a Floating Gingerbread Man Marshmallow

Cookie Butter Espresso Latte

$4.95

Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup with Whip Cream and Crumbled Biscoff Cookie

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.95

Peppermint Mocha Espresso Latte

$5.50

Bourbon Caramel Latte

$4.95

Bourbon Caramel Hot Chocolates

$5.00

Cookie Butter Hot Chocolate

$6.00

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Candy Cane Mocha Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe serving chef crafted sandwiches, soups and salads. Full Service Espresso Bar as well as Craft Beer, Wine and Mimosas

Location

4810 Old Tar Road, Winterville, NC 28590

Directions

