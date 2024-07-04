Meat Social Barbecue Muletown Meatery
307 West 11th Street
Level 2
Columbia, TN 38401
Starters
- Rebel Nachos
A Texas-sized stack of classic corn chips piled high with pulled pork, smooth Nacho Mamma cheese, and a drizzle of our house-made "Q" sauce.$13.50
- Social Signature Nachos
A Texas-sized stack of corn chips topped with both Pulled Pork & Brisket, smooth Nacho Mamma cheese, a scoop of Bo Bo’s corn, a drizzle of "Q" Sauce, diced onions, and finished with a dash of cilantro. Like Jalapeños and Sour Cream? Available on request, choose these add on's in requests.$15.00
Sandwich Combos + Supper Plates
- Texas Chopped Brisket w/ 1 Side
A TEXAS SIZED SANDWICH STACKED HIGH WITH CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED ON A CLASSIC BUN (if you really want it the sauce is on the side)$14.00
- Memphis Style Pulled Pork w/ 1 Side
This Sadwich is Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork Plate - Served with your choice of Social Side™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$13.00
- THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Sandwich Combo w/ 1 Side
This Jumbo Sandwich is Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork & Texas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of a Social Side™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$15.00
- Texas Sized Chopped Brisket Plate w/ 2 Sides
Stacked HighTexas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$17.00
- Texas Sized Pulled Pork Plate w/ 2 Sides
Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork Plate - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$16.00
- Texas Sized THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Plate w/ 2 Sides
Stacked High Memphis Style Pulled Pork & Texas Chopped Brisket - Served with your choice of 2 Social Sides™️ (Our Southern Fusion Q-Sauce served on the side)$18.00
- Dos Social Taco's w/ 1 Side
Enjoy TWO flour tortilla filled with your choice of pork or brisket, & 1 SIDE topped with our house-made creamy slaw and freshly made pico de gallo. Our "Q" sauce is served on the side. Our pico de gallo is made fresh daily, loaded with ripe tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice$13.50
- Hickory Smoked Chicken Quarter w/ 1 Side$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Sausage Plate w/1 Side & Slice Bread
Savor the robust flavor of our Hickory smoked sausage, perfectly seasoned and slow-cooked to juicy perfection. Served with your choice of 1 Sides and our "Q" Sauce$13.00
- Hickory Smoked Chicken Quarter Plate w/ 2 Sides
Juicy, tender smoked chicken quarters, seasoned to perfection and slow-cooked for that authentic smoky flavor. Served with your choice of TWO sides, this hearty plate offers a delicious taste of our pitmaster's craft. Perfectly paired with a side of our signature "Q" s=Sauce.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Solo's (aka) Ride Alone's
- Texas Chopped Brisket Sandwich
A TEXAS SIZED SANDWICH STACKED HIGH WITH CHOPPED BRISKET SERVED ON A CLASSIC BUN (if you really want it the sauce is on the side)$11.00
- Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
BACK YARD BARBECUE CHICKEN.... THIS ONE IS PACKED WITH THOSE SWEET & SMOKEY FLAVORS OF THE BLUFF CITY - HUNGRY? GET TE TX SIZE!$10.50
- THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ Sandwich
GET BOTH CHOPPED BRISKET & PULLED PORK ON A CLASIC BUN..... optional: polyester curtains and the redwood deck!$12.50
- Kids Meal w/1 Side
Feed the Kido's$5.00
- Solo Social Taco
Enjoy a solo flour tortilla filled with your choice of pork or brisket, topped with our house-made creamy slaw and freshly made pico de gallo. Our "Q" sauce is served on the side. Our pico de gallo is made fresh daily, loaded with ripe tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice.$5.00
- Add smoked sausage to any meal$6.00
Desserts
- Banana Pudding
This is Real Southern Banana Pudding... Just like your neighbor use to make.
- Flamingo Key 'Lime Pie'🥝 *Saturday's Only
South Florida Style - "The Flamingo Key" is a tart and creamy key lime pie with a graham cracker crust, topped with a fluffy layer of whipped cream and a twist of lime zest. This refreshing dessert is the perfect blend of sweet and tangy, offering a taste of the tropics in every bite.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides Kicks
Cold Drinks
- Frostie's Rootbeer Bottle
Grab that Classic Rootbeer Taste$2.50
- Frostie Blue Cream Soda Bottle
If you like Cream Soda - You will love this stuff!$2.50
- Sweet Tea 20oz$1.50
- Coke Can$1.50
- Dr. Pepper Can$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper Can$1.50
- Sprite Can$1.75
- Bottled Water$1.50
- A&W Rootbeer Can$1.50
- Sun Drop Can$1.50
- Barq's Root Beer Can$1.50
Family + Shin Dig Packs
- Pound of Texas Style Chopped Brisket
1 Pound of our Slow + Low Smoked Texas Chopped Brisket - served with 6oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce * Meat and Sauce Only$28.99
- Pound of Memphis Style Pulled Pork
1 Pound of our Slow + Low Smoked Memphis Style Pulled Pork - served with 6oz of our House Made Southern Fusion Barbecue Sauce * Meat & Sauce Only$24.99
- SIX PACKER PORK
Includes 2.5 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce ™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$59.99
- SIX PACKER BRISKET
Includes 2.5 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$66.99
- SIX PACKER THE DOUBLEWIDE™️ (Pork+Brisket)
Includes 1.5 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 1 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 6 Classic Buns, your choice of 1 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce™️. For a super hungry crowd, add one more side and a large dessert.$65.00
- Crazy 8 Memphis Style Pulled Pork Pack
Includes 3.25 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce™️.$79.99
- Crazy 8 Texas Chopped Brisket Pack
Includes 3.25 lb of Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce™️.$87.50
- Crazy 8 DOUBLEWIDE Pack (Pork+Brisket)
Includes 2 lb of Memphis Style Pulled Pork, 1.25 lb of Slow N' Low Smoked Texas Style Chopped Brisket, 8 Classic Buns, your choice of 2 Large (32oz) Social Sides™️, and 8 oz of our House Made "Q" Sauce™️. Don't forget Dessert$99.99
Today's Specials - The Pork Bang!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
We offer Texas Inspired Barbecue with Tennessee Soul, drop by and grab the best dang Barbecue in Middle Tenn - Outside + Inside Seating - Order by the #
