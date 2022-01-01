Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mecha Seaport

No reviews yet

44 Thompson pl

Boston, MA 02210

Order Again

Baos

KFC Bao

KFC Bao

$9.00

(Korean fried chicken) - gochujang, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame, Egg, Soy

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$10.00

hoisin, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate)

Shiitake Bao

Shiitake Bao

$8.00

hoisin, scallions, kewpie, cucumber Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Mushroom, Sesame

Snacks

Red Oil Dumplings

Red Oil Dumplings

$12.00

pork, shrimp, sichuan vinegar, cilantro Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, Shrimp, MSG, Sesame, Seeds

Mushroom Dumplings

Mushroom Dumplings

$11.00

brown butter miso, arugula Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy (can accommodate)

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.00

ground pork, lettuce wraps, nouc mam, mint Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, MSG

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

garlic confit, rosemary, sage, sea salt Allergies: Soy, Dairy (can accommodate)

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

fresh & crispy kale, miso vinaigrette Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate)

Buddha Banh Mi

Buddha Banh Mi

$10.00

crispy coconut tofu, avacado sauce, pickled carrots, herbs

Wings

Wings

$11.00

togarashi, tamarind, sichuan peppercorn Allergies: Fish, MSG, Sesame

General Tso Shrimp

General Tso Shrimp

$16.00

coconut shrimp, sweet chili, sticky rice, micro greens, scallions Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Shrimp, Sesame, Egg, Dairy, Tree Nut (coconut)

Beef Bun Noodle

Beef Bun Noodle

$13.00

beef and garlic, cold rice noodle, herb salad, peanut, nouc cham dressing

KimChi Fried Rice

KimChi Fried Rice

$14.00

chicken, scallion, bacon, fried egg Allergies: Fish, Pork (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate)

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

chicken, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

veggies and scallions Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

sliced flank steak, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

shrimp, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Pho

Baby Pho

$7.00

kids rice noodles and pho broth Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$13.00

rare beef, beef meatballs, 'authentic' Allergies: Fish, MSG, Egg (can accommodate)

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$12.00

chicken slices, 'hangover cure' Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho King

Pho King

$15.00

fermented bean short ribs, 'fit for a king' Allergies: Fish, MSG, Soy

Pho Sizzle

$15.00

grilled flank steak, onion, cilantro, scallions Allergies: Fish, MSG, Gluten, Shellfish (can accommodate)

Pho Tai

Pho Tai

$12.00

rare beef slices, 'classic' Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho Tofu

$11.00

tofu, onions, cilantro, scallion

Pho Shrimp

$15.00

shrimp, onion, cilantro, scallions Allergies: Fish, MSG, Gluten, Shellfish

Ramen

Tonkotsu 2.0

Tonkotsu 2.0

$14.50

Hakata style 24-hour pork broth, chashu (roasted pork belly), corn, butter, scallions, tamago (egg) Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate) Sesame, MSG, Soy

Paitan

Paitan

$14.50

chicken ramen, black garlic, nori, scallion, egg, menma (bamboo shoots) Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Fish / seafood (can accommodate), Soy, MSG, Egg (can accommodate)

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$15.50

red miso, chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), wood ear mushrooms, chili oil Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Sesame, MSG, Egg (can accommodate) Seeds (can accommodate)

Kinoko Ramen

Kinoko Ramen

$14.50

mushroom dashi, shiitake salad, king trumpet, shio kombu(marinated seaweed), brown butter Allergies: Mushrooms, MSG, Sesame, Soy, Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate)

Chibi Ramen

$7.00

kids chicken broth, and ramen noodles Allergies: Egg (can accommodate)

Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Once Upon Coconut

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
We hope you enjoy every moment of your life!

44 Thompson pl, Boston, MA 02210

