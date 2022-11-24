Mecha Uma 453 Campbell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
453 Campbell, Westhaven, CT 06516
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Westhaven
More near Westhaven