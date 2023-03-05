Bars & Lounges
Ramen
Mecha West Hartford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.
Location
975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
No Reviews
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor W Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford