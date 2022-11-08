Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Mecho's Dominican Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2450 Market St. NE

Washington DC, DC 20018

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bandera
Chicharron de Pollo
Pork Chimi

Bandera

Chicken Bandera

$11.25
Braised Pork Bandera

Braised Pork Bandera

$13.00

Stewed Beef Bandera

$13.50

Pulled Pork Bandera

$13.00

Salted Cod Bandera

$15.00

Stewed Goat Bandera

$16.00

Stewed Oxtail Bandera

$18.00

Pork Chop Bandera

$13.00

Beef Tripe Bandera

$13.00

Pig Feet Bandera

$13.00

Veggie Bandera

$10.00

Tilapia w/ Coco Sauce Bandera

$13.00

Whole Tilapia Bandera

$15.00

Pork Ribs

$13.00

Chimis Sandwiches

Chicken Chimi

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Cabbage & Shredded Carrot, Sauteed Onions & Mecho's Salsa Rosada on a classic Torta Roll

Pork Chimi

Pork Chimi

$9.50

Mecho's Famous Pulled Pork, Cabbage & Shredded Carrot, Sautéed Onions & Mecho's Salsa Rosada on a Torta Roll

Beef Chimi Clasico

$9.50

100% Beef Burger, Cabbage & Shredded Carrot, Sautéed Onions & Mecho's Salsa Rosada on a Torta Roll.

Veggie Chimi

$9.50

M Grilled Cabbage & Shredded Carrots, Chayote, Sautéed Onions, Mecho's Salsa Rosada and a Beyond Burger ™ patty on a classic Torta Roll.

Cubano

$10.00

Favoritos de Mecho

Bistec Encebollado

$15.00

Steak & Onions

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.00

(Fried Chicken with Tostones) - (not Gluten Free).

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.00

Picadera 1 Person

$13.00

Small Red Snapper

$19.50

Large Red Snapper

$27.50

Chicharron De Cerdo

$14.00

Whole Tilapia Bandera

$14.00

Tilapia Filet Bandera

$12.00

Tostones con Ropa Vieja

$12.00

Butterfly Shrimp w/ Corci Sauce

$14.00

Ropa Vieja con Tostones

$15.00

Yaroa de Res

$13.00

Dominican Breakfast

Trés Golpés

Trés Golpés

$13.00

All day!! This is how Dominicanos start the day! A platter-full of Mangu, Salami, Fried Cheese, a Fried Egg and garnished with marinated Red Onions.

Bites

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.50
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.50
Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$2.50
Vegetable Empanada

Vegetable Empanada

$2.50

Fried Cheese (2pc)

$3.50

Pork Rib Belly

$6.00

Tostones

$4.50

Salami (4pc)

$4.00

Papa Fritas

$3.50

Soruyo

$1.50

Quipe

$3.00

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.25

Yuca Frita

$4.50

Pastelitos Guyaba y Queso

$5.00
Small Snapper

Small Snapper

$14.00
Medium Snapper

Medium Snapper

$19.00
Large Snapper

Large Snapper

$24.00

Chicharron de Pollo

$7.00

Whole Tilapia

$10.00

Longaniza

$6.00

Huevo Frito | Fried Egg

$1.50

Camarones al Ajillo Side

$9.00

Tilapia Filet No Sides

$6.00

Mecho's Mofongo

Mofongo Chicharron Cerdo

Mofongo Chicharron Cerdo

$15.50

Fried & mashed green plantain, with garlic sauce. Served with Pork Belly

Mofongo Pernil

$15.00

Mofongo Plain

$10.00

Fried & mashed green plantain, with garlic sauce: a Caribbean classic !!!

Mofongo Chicken

$15.00

Fried & mashed green plantain, with garlic sauce. Served with Fried Chicken.

Mofongo Shrimp

$16.50

Fried & mashed green plantain, with garlic sauce. Served with Shrimp.

Mofongo Bistec

$19.50

Mofongo de Queso

$15.00

Sancocho (soup)

Sancocho

$6.00+

Try a hearty bowl of the classic Dominican soup, featuring Beef, Chicken, Plantains, Potatoes, Carrots, Yuca & Yautia (Taro/Malanga). With Arroz Blanco (White Rice)

Homemade Desserts

Flan

$2.50

Dulce de Leche Cortada

$2.50

Tres Leches

$4.00

Dominican Cake

$4.00

Ginger Coconut Cookies

$4.00

Habichuelas con Dulce

$3.50

Macaroon

$1.50

Cocada

$2.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

A La Carte

Side

$2.00+

Plantains

$2.00+

Chicken

$3.50+

Beef

$5.00+

Pork

$5.00+

Goat

$5.00+

Oxtail

$5.00+

Fish

$6.00+

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Specials

Doble Bandera Completa

$26.95

Malecón Special

$19.95

Kids

Kids Beef Plate

$6.50

Kids Chicken Plate

$6.00

Kids Pork Plate

$6.50

Kids Fried Chicken and Fries

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Water

$1.50

Red Country Club

$2.70

Merengue Country Club

$2.70

Coke

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$2.70

Inca Kola

$2.70

Kola Champagne

$2.70

Malta India

$2.70

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Alcoholic

Frozen Piña Colada

$7.00

Double Shot

$12.50

Medalla Lata

$4.00

Frozen Cocktail

$9.00

Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.00+

Guanabana Juice

$3.00+

Tamarind Juice

$3.00+

Mango Juice

$3.00+

Squeezed Orange Juice Small

$6.00

Squeezed Orange Juice Large

$9.00

Smoothies

Guanabana Smoothie

$4.50+

Mango Smoothie

$4.50+

Piña Colada NA

$4.50+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.50+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50+

Morir Soñando Smoothie

$4.50+

Margarita NA

$4.50+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50+

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.50
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.50
Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

