Meconi's Subs - Lacey
5221 Lacey Blvd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
Cold Subs
Combo - Half
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Combo - Whole
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Italian - Half
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Italian - Whole
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Turkey - Half
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.00
Turkey - Whole
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.00
Build Your Own - Half
Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.50
Build Your Own - Whole
Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$15.00
Canadian Bacon - Half
Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Canadian Bacon - Whole
Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Capicola - Half
Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Capicola - Whole
Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Chicken Breast - Half
Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Chicken Breast - Whole
Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Corned Beef - Half
Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.50
Corned Beef - Whole
Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$15.00
Ham - Half
Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.00
Ham - Whole
Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.00
Pastrami - Half
Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.50
Pastrami - Whole
Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$15.00
Pepperoni - Half
Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.00
Pepperoni - Whole
Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.00
Roast Beef - Half
Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.50
Roast Beef - Whole
Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$15.00
Salami - Half
Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Salami - Whole
Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Tuna Salad - Half
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$7.25
Tuna Salad - Whole
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.$14.50
Veggie - Half
Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.$7.00
Veggie - Whole
Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.$14.00
Vegan - Half
Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.$6.50
Vegan - Whole
Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.$13.00
Hot Subs
Meatball - Half
Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.$7.50
Meatball - Whole
Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.$15.00
Philly Cheesesteak - Half
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.$7.50
Philly Cheesesteak - Whole
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.$15.00
Chicken Philly - Half
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.$7.50
Chicken Philly - Whole
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.$15.00
BLT - Half
Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.$7.50
BLT - Whole
Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.$15.00
Hot Sausage - Half
Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.$7.50
Hot Sausage - Whole
Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.$15.00
Garlic Bread - Half
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.$3.00
Garlic Bread - Whole
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.$6.00
Soup | Salad | Kid's Meal
Salads
Potato Salad
Our house made potato salad.$5.00
Garden Salad
Mozzarella, cucumber, tomato.$6.00
Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.$9.50
Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.$9.50
Southwestern Tortilla Salad
Cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, olives, tomato, tortilla strips. We recommend our Southwest dressing.$9.50
Chopped Italian Salad
Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olive, cucumber, tomato. We recommend Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing.$9.50
Grilled Philly Steak Salad
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.$10.50
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.$10.50
Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan and croutons. Caesar dressing.$8.00
Soups
Kid's Meal
Drinks | Chips | Cookies
Fountain Soda
Catering
Party Platters
Party Salads
Party Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato and cucumber. Serves 10-15.$30.00
Party Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. Comes with our Caesar Dressing. Serves 10-15.$35.00
Party Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, turkey & ham, mozzarella, eggs, olives, tomato and cucumber. Serves 10-15.$45.00
Party Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni & salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olives, tomato and cucumber. Serves 10-15.$45.00
Party Potato Salad
Our house made potato salad. Serves 10-15. Must be ordered a day in advance. We cannot fill same day orders.$40.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Our flagship store located near St. Martin's College. This location has been open since 1986! Come in and enjoy!
5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey, WA 98503