Meconi's Subs - Lacey
3,562 Reviews
$
5221 Lacey Blvd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
Popular Items
Cold Subs
Half - Combo
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Combo
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Italian
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Italian
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Canadian Bacon
Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Canadian Bacon
Canadian Bacon served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Capicola
Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Capicola
Spicy Italian Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Corned Beef
Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Corned Beef
Corned Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Ham
Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Ham
Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Pastrami
Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Pastrami
Pastrami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Pepperoni
Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Pepperoni
Pepperoni served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Roast Beef
Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Roast Beef
Roast Beef served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Salami
Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Salami
Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Turkey
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Turkey
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Build Your Own
Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Build Your Own
Choose up to 3 Meats served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Egg Salad
Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Egg Salad
Egg Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Veggie
Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Veggie
Swiss, American and Provolone cheese served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Vegan
Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.
Whole - Vegan
Hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives.
Hot Subs
Half - Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.
Whole - Meatball
Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan.
Half - Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Whole - Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Half - Chicken Philly
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Whole - Chicken Philly
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Half - BLT
Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.
Whole - BLT
Bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.
Half - Hot Sausage
Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
Whole - Hot Sausage
Italian link sausage with grilled green peppers and onions, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
Half - Garlic Bread
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
Whole - Garlic Bread
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
Salads
Potato Salad
Our house made potato salad.
Garden Salad
Mozzarella, cucumber, tomato.
Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Southwestern Tortilla Salad
Cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, olives, tomato, tortilla strips. We recommend our Southwest dressing.
Chopped Italian Salad
Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olive, cucumber, tomato. We recommend Balsamic Vinaigrette or Italian dressing.
Grilled Philly Steak Salad
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Caesar Salad
Shaved parmesan and croutons. Caesar dressing.
Party Salads
Party Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.
Party Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. Comes with our Caesar Dressing. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.
Party Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, turkey & ham, mozzarella, eggs, olives, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.
Party Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni & salami, mozzarella, garbanzo beans, olives, tomato and cucumber. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.
Party Potato Salad
Our house made potato salad. Regular serves 10. Large serves 20.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our flagship store located near St. Martin's College. This location has been open since 1986! Come in and enjoy!
5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey, WA 98503