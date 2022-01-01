Restaurant header imageView gallery

Med Cuisine 27th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

Med Cuisine 8030 N 27th

8030 N 27th street Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85051

Order Again

Popular Items

P6 Large Chicken kebab Platter
A3 Hummus with Beef
A8 Samosa 3pcs

Wraps

W1 Lamb Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Lam Gyro, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, pickles and tzatziki sauce on the side.

W2 Shawarma Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Shawarma wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, pickles, Fries inside wrap and garlic or mayo sauce.

W3 Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Beef Shawarma wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley and tahina sauce.

W4 Chicken Tawouk Wrap

$8.99

Char-Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, pickles, fries inside wrap and Garlic or Mayo sauce

W5 Kebab Wrap

$8.99

Ground Kafta Kebab wrapped in pita bread with hummus, onions, parsley, tomatoes, pickles and fries inside wrap.

W6 Chicken Kebab Wrap

$8.99

Ground chicken kebab wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, pickles, fries inside wrap and garlic sauce.

W7 Tenderloin Wrap

$10.99

Char-Grilled beef tenderloin wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and Hummus.

W8 Falafel Wrap

$6.99

Falafel wrapped in pita bread with parsley, mint, radish, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tahina sauce.

Large Platters

P1 Large Gyro Platter

$15.99

Lamb Gyro served with assorted vegetables, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, rice or french fries.

P2 Large Shawarma Chicken Platter

$14.99

Chicken shawarma served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.

P3 Large Beef Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Beef shawarma served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries.

P4 Large Chicken Tawouk Platter

$14.99

2 skewers (8pcs) of Char-Grilled chicken breast served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.

P5 Large kebab Platter

$16.45

2 skewers of Char-Grilled Ground Kafta Kebab served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries.

P6 Large Chicken kebab Platter

$16.45

2 skewers of Char-Grilled Ground Chicken Kebab served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.

P7 Large Tenderloin Platter

$21.99

2 skewers (8pcs) of beef Tenderloin served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries.

P8 Large Falafel Platter

$12.99

6 pcs of Falafel served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, tahina sauce.

P9 Vegan Platter

$14.99

Hummus, Baba Ghannoush, 2 pcs Falafel, 2 pcs dolma, vegetables, pickles and pita bread.

M1 Mixed Shawarma

$16.99

Beef Shawarma and Chicken Shawarma served with vegetables, pickles, pita bread, tahina sauce, garlic sauce, rice or fries.

M2 Trio Mix Platter

$21.99

Lamb Gyro, Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, vegetables, 2pita bread, garlic sauce, tzatziki sauce, tahina sauce, rice or fries.

M3 Mixed Grill Platter

$22.99

1 skewer kebab, 1 skewer tawouk, 1 skewer tenderloin, served with assorted vegetables, garlic sauce, tahina sauce, pita bread and rice or fries

M4 Mega Mixed Grill Platter

$28.99

1 skewer kebab, 1 skewer tawouk, 1 skewer tenderloin, 1 skewer chicken kebab served with assorted vegetables, garlic sauce, tahina sauce, 2 pita bread and rice or fries

Regular Platters

P1 Regular Gyro Platter

$10.99

Lamb Gyro served with vegetables, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, rice or fries

P2 Regular Shawarma Chicken Platter

$10.99

Chicken Shawarma, vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries

P3 Regular Beef Shawarma Platter

$11.99

Beef Shawarma, vegetables, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries

P4 Regular Tawouk Platter

$10.99

1 skewer tawouk chicken, vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries

P5 Regular Kebab Platter

$10.99

1 skewer kebab, vegetables, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries

P6 Regular Chicken Kebab Platter

$10.99

1 skewer chicken kebab, vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries

P7 Regular Tenderloin Platter

$12.99

1 skewer tenderloin, vegetables, pita bread, tahina sauce, rice or fries.

P8 Regular Falafel Platter

$8.99

4 pcs falafel, vegetables, tahina sauce, pita bread

Appetizers

A1 Hummus

$6.99

Hummus 12oz served with vegetables, pickles and pita bread

A2 Baba Ghanoush

$6.99

Baba Ghanoush served with vegetables, pickles and pita bread

A3 Hummus with Beef

$11.99

Hummus 24oz with sauteed tenderloin and pine nuts served with vegetables, pickles and pita bread.

A4 Sauteed Tenderloin

$13.99Out of stock

Diced Sauteed tenderloin with pine nuts and pomegranate sauce, served with vegetables, pickles and pita bread

A5 Dolma 4pcs

$5.99
A6 Kibbeh 3pcs

$7.99

Ground beef and burgul patty stuffed with beef, onions and pine nuts.

A7 Cheese Roll 3pcs

$6.99

Filo dough stuffed with Feta and Mozzarella cheese

A8 Samosa 3pcs

$4.99

Filo dough stuffed with beef and onions.

A9 Mezza Mix

$15.99

Hummus, Baba Ghannoush, 2pcs kibeh, 2pcs samosa, 2 pcs cheese roll, 3pcs dolma vegetables, pita bread

Salads

S1 Tabouleh

$8.99

Parsley, tomatoes, onions, burgul, lemon, olive oil.

S2 Green Salad (Fattoush)

$8.99

Lettuce, Cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, mint, radish, green pepper. House dressing on the side.

S3 Gyro Salad

$10.99

Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce on the side.

S4 Chicken Salad

$10.99

Char-Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, radish, green pepper. Italian dressing on the side.

Sides

C1 Large French Fries

$3.50

Golden Long and Extra Crispy French Fries.

C4 Rice Bowl

$3.50

Saffron Rice

C5 Tzatziki Sauce

$1.25

Yogurt, cucumber, mint, pickles, garlic.

C6 Garlic Paste

$1.25

Garlic, egg white, veg. oil, vinegar, lemon.

C7 Tahina Sauce

$1.25

Tahina, lemon and garlic

C11 Pita Bread

$0.99

Drinks

Coke (Canned)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Canned)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean/Lebanese restaurant

Website

Location

Med Cuisine 8030 N 27th, 8030 N 27th street Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Directions

