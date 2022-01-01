Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Media Noche Cuban Cuisine

1,788 Reviews

$$

423 N Vincent Ave

Covina, CA 91722

Order Again

Popular Items

Ropa Veija
Empanadas
Lechon Asado

Fiesta Cubana

$19.00

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Mariquitas

$7.00

Tostones

$6.00

Platano Maduro

$7.00

Empanadas

$6.00

Tamales Cubanos

$12.00

Ceviche

$10.00

Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Croquetas

$6.00

Fufu

$12.00

Calamares al Fogon

$12.00

Papas Rellenas

$7.00

Yuca con Chicharron

$9.00

Yuca al Mojo

$7.00

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.00

Sandwiches

Media Noche

$11.00

Cubano

$11.00

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$12.00

Pon con Lechon

$11.00

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Sandwich de pollo

$11.00

Beef

Ropa Veija

$19.00

Carne con Papas

$18.00

Vaca Frita

$18.00

Picadillo Criollo

$15.00

Bistec Empanizado

$20.00

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Rabo Encendido

$26.00

Churrasco

$25.00

Pork

Lechon Asado

$18.00

Masa de Puerco

$18.00

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.00

Arroz Frito Cubano

$17.00

Chicken

Fricase de Pollo

$16.00

Pollo Encebollado

$17.00

Pollo Empanizado

$17.00

Pollo Asado

$18.00

Arroz con Pollo

$19.00

Seafood

Paella del Mar

$27.00

Camaron Empanizado

$19.00

Camaron Enchilado

$19.00

Camaron al Ajillo

$19.00

Pescado Frito

$15.00

Filete de Salmon

$20.00

Pinnacle Sea Bass

$22.00

Paella Vallenciana

$28.00

Casuela de Mariscos

$24.00

Salad & Soup

Ensalada de Aguacate

$10.00

Ensalada de Churrasco

$17.00

Ensalada de Salmon

$18.00

Ensalada de la Casa

$8.00

Ensalada Vaca Frita

$17.00

Bowl Sopa del Dia

$10.00

Soup & salad special

$15.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Frijol Negro

$3.00

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Aguacate

$4.00

Pan Cubano

$4.00

Arroz Moros

$3.00

Veggie side

$5.00

Chicharron side

$10.00

Side of mojo

$1.00+

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Arroz con leche

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Cascos de Guayaba

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

423 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA 91722

Directions

