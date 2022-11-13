Restaurant header imageView gallery

Media Noche

420 Reviews

$$

3465 19th street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

El Cubano
Celia
Lechon Asado

Cubanos

El Cubano

El Cubano

$14.25

roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*

Media Noche

Media Noche

$13.25

"miami party sandwich" ~ el cubano on sweet brioche *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*

Celia

Celia

$14.25

Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce

Gloria

Gloria

$13.75

Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v)

Bowls

served with black beans, rice & coconut slaw.

Lechon Asado

$17.75

roasted mojo pork shoulder, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Picadillo

$17.75

spiced ground grass-fed beef, olives, raisins, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Pollo

$17.75

roasted Mary's chicken, rice, black beans, mojo, coconut slaw (gf/df)

Pobrecito

$15.00

roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)

Ensaladas

Sm Verde

$8.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)

Lg Verde

$11.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)

Snacks

Picadillo Empanadas

$12.00

spiced ground grass-fed beef, famous green sauce.

Bean Empanadas

$12.00

black bean y queso (vg)

Mixed Empanadas

$12.00

For those who can't decide, one of each.

Ham & Cheese Croquetas

$11.50

Back for a limited time! 8 pieces served with famous green sauce

Mariquitas

$6.50

crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)

Coconut Slaw

$6.00

shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (gf/df/vegan)

Rice

$5.00

(gf/df/vegan)

Black Beans

$5.00

(gf/df/vegan)

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$8.00

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

simply melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$8.50

ham & melted swiss cheese on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Chicken SANDWICH

$9.00

coconut crusted fried chicken on buttered bread, pressed and toasty

Kid's Fried Chicken BOWL

$9.00

coconut crusted fried chicken over white rice

Kid's Avocado Bowl

$6.50

1/2 an avocado over white rice

Kid's Rice & Beans

$5.50

our famous black beans and white rice

Kid's "Just rice"

$5.00

Kid's Fried Chicken "Strips"

$8.00

coconut crusted fried chicken, cut into strips

Kid's Eggplant Strips

$7.00

Coconut crusted fried eggplant, cut into strips

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Tangy lime custard, buttery Biscoff crust

Coconut Lime Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Fort Point Animal India Pale Ale

Fort Point Animal India Pale Ale

$7.00
Fort Point KSA Kölsch

Fort Point KSA Kölsch

$7.00

Wine

Sparkling - Conquilla Cava Brut (Bottle)

Sparkling - Conquilla Cava Brut (Bottle)

$40.00

sparkling wine from Penedes, Spain. Dry, fresh and youthful

White - Pessoa Da Vinha Vinho Verde (Bottle)

White - Pessoa Da Vinha Vinho Verde (Bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

Refreshing and fruity with citrus and passionfruit aromas and hints of white flowers. Balance of fruit and acid, crips and elegant with a mineral finish

Rosé- The Pinot Project Rosé

Rosé- The Pinot Project Rosé

$40.00

Tasty Austrian rosé - dry with notes of ripe strawberries

Red - Tinedo Ja! Tempranillo (Bottle)

Red - Tinedo Ja! Tempranillo (Bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

Bright and expressive with notes of red fruit and spice.

Sangria-16oz carafe/bottle (2-3 servings)

$16.00

recipe from our friends at Wildhawk SF - white wine, lillet blanc and fresh pineapple. Serve over ice!

Midnight Mimosa "Kit"

$35.00

A 16 oz bottle of our homemade guava-lime agua fresca and a bottle of chilled cava. Makes 6+ mimosas.

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Housemade Guava-Lime Agua Fresca

$5.50

Mexi-Coke

$4.75

Coldbrew Cuban Coffee

$4.75

café la llave cold brewed with a touch of simple syrup

*NEW* - MN Iced Cafe con Leche

$5.50

our cold brew swirled with whole milk and sweetened condensed milk - a decedent treat

SNACKS & SMALL BITES (requires 48 hour notice)

CATERING - Mariquitas

CATERING - Mariquitas

$50.00

housemade plantain chips served with famous green sauce (gf/df/veg) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Picadillo Empanadas

CATERING - Picadillo Empanadas

$60.00

savory turnover filled with spiced ground beef served with famous green sauce *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Queso & Black Bean Empanadas

CATERING - Queso & Black Bean Empanadas

$60.00

savory turnover filled with black beans & melted swiss cheese served with famous green sauce (veg) *10 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Ham & Cheese Croquetas

CATERING - Ham & Cheese Croquetas

$43.00

round fritters filled with ham & cheese served with famous green sauce *30 pieces* *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Coconut Slaw

$50.00

shredded cabbage, bell pepper, toasted coconut, cilantro, lime (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Verde Salad

CATERING - Verde Salad

$70.00

cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (v/gf) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Black Beans

$55.00

our delicious black beans (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Rice

$55.00

(vegan/gf/df)

Green Sauce PINT

$9.00

Green Sauce QUART

$18.00

Hot Sauce PINT

$9.00

Hot Sauce QUART

$18.00

CATERING BOWLS (requires 48 hour notice)

all of our bowls are served with rice, black beans & coconut slaw on the side

CATERING - Lechon Asado

$145.00

Slow roasted mojo pork shoulder (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Picadillo

$145.00

Spiced ground beef with olives & raisins (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Pollo

$145.00

Roasted Mary's chicken in a mojo marinade (gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - Pobrecito

$110.00

Roasted kabocha squash, spiced pepitas (vegan/gf/df) *48 hour notice required, restaurant may cancel order if placed after that timeframe

CATERING - CUBANOS (requires 48 hour notice)

Each catering order includes 10 sandwiches, cut in half and packaged in aluminum trays. Please contact restaurant (catering@medianochesf.com) if individual packaging is required - thank you!
CATERING - El Cubano (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

CATERING - El Cubano (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard *we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!* *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Media Noche (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

CATERING - Media Noche (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$132.50

"Miami Party Sandwich" - slow roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard & house pickle on sweet brioche *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Celia (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

CATERING - Celia (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado & famous green sauce *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

CATERING - Gloria (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

CATERING - Gloria (10 sandwiches, cut in half)

$142.50

Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v) *48 hour notice required, restaurant reserves right to cancel order if timeframe is not observed*

Sweatshirts

MN Palms Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt

MN Palms Pullover Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Our retro palm tree logo pullover sweatshirt in a deep heathered blue hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)

MN Palms Hoodie Sweatshirt

MN Palms Hoodie Sweatshirt

$40.00

Our retro palm tree logo pullover hoodie in a classic heather gray hue. Please specify size in special instructions (S-XL)

Beanies

Palms Beanie- Coastal Blue

Palms Beanie- Coastal Blue

$20.00
Palms Beanie- Deep Charcoal

Palms Beanie- Deep Charcoal

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Media Noche is fine-casual Cuban counter dishing up cubanos, bowls and snacks. Our beer and wine offerings are also available for take out, so drink up!

Website

Location

3465 19th street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Media Noche image
Media Noche image
Media Noche image
Media Noche image

Similar restaurants in your area

Limon Rotisserie Catering
orange starNo Reviews
524 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Aditi Indian Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,652
1101 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Taishoken San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
665 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
3621 18th Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Etcetera Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 793
795 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston